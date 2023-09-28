NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane City Council reprimands mayor for Shea appearance

click to enlarge Mayor Woodward

In a packed Monday night meeting that dragged on past 11 pm, Spokane City Council members voted 4-3 to formally denounce Mayor Nadine Woodward for her appearance onstage at a worship event last month where she publicly prayed with Matt Shea, a controversial local religious and political figure with documented ties to extremist groups. Woodward later said that she didn't know Shea would be at the event and that his views are a "threat to our democracy." Monday's resolution carries no actual consequences, and the four council members who voted in favor of the resolution had already released statements of their own saying the mayor's actions were bad. Dozens of public commenters — including several pastors on both sides — gave passionate speeches for and and against the resolution. Council members were offered wine and communion wafers, yelled at, praised, prayed for and even accused of worshiping Satan himself. Council member Jonathan Bingle, who voted no with Michael Cathcart and Ryan Oelrich, described the resolution as "nakedly political." Zack Zappone, who introduced the resolution, argued that council members need to show the community they're listening and take a stand against bigotry. Woodward, who rarely attends council meetings, watched the whole thing from the back of the room. She declined to comment afterwards. (NATE SANFORD)

SAFETY FOR SOME

After 14 impounded dogs were unexpectedly put down last week, Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance Monday aimed at protecting animals. Passionate community members spoke in favor of the change before six council members voted to change city code so Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Service (SCRAPS) cannot euthanize animals simply due to a lack of space. Council member Jonathan Bingle abstained from the vote. However, as the animal control agency is co-managed regionally, the rule change may only apply to dogs or cats captured in city limits. Council member Michael Cathcart told his colleagues during an afternoon committee meeting that three of the 14 dogs killed last week were from within city limits. In a statement on its website, SCRAPS says it does not euthanize due to capacity issues. The agency also posted behavior reports for more than a dozen dogs that describe histories of biting, aversion to others and failed adoptions. Though it's unclear if these dogs were the ones that were euthanized, several reports noted that the dogs would "never be able to safely leave property." (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

LIFE'S NOT FAIR

A North Idaho school district will be looking for a new leader sooner than expected after West Bonner School District Superintendent Branden Durst unexpectedly resigned on Monday. Durst's tumultuous and short tenure saw rowdy board meetings, the recall of two board members, and the state's decision to block Durst from being certified as superintendent through an emergency declaration. His final day of work is still unknown since it has to be approved by the school board. However, he says he plans to continue his work to support student success. "Assuming this role on June 28, 2023, I faced a situation marked by its relentless obstacles thrown my way by those who wished to see me fail, including the Idaho State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction," he wrote in the letter. "I believe it is necessary for me to step aside as Superintendent. It may not be entirely fair, but life rarely is." (COLTON RASANEN)