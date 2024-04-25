NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane Transit Authority offers free weekend bus rides for Expo's anniversary

Plus, WSU and Gonzaga presidents are leaving; and more Washington homes could soon get solar

Last week, the Spokane Transit Authority voted to make bus fare free on the weekends during the Expo '74 celebrations from May 4 to June 30. A discounted fare of 50 cents will also be offered on the Route 11 shuttle that runs between the Spokane Arena and Riverfront Park during the weekdays. The free fare idea was championed by Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone and other progressive council members who sit on the STA board. They originally called for free fare for every day of the 50th anniversary celebrations, arguing that it would help introduce new riders to the bus system and complement the fair's original environmental theme by reducing traffic and emissions from cars. The proposal was also supported by Mayor Lisa Brown, who said it would add an "extra jolt of excitement and energy toward getting people engaged with Expo." But some STA board members from Spokane County and Spokane Valley were hesitant about offering free rides for the full nine weeks. They expressed concerns about the cost and driver safety — arguing that previous free fare periods coincided with an uptick in safety incidents. In the end, the board compromised and voted to make fare free on weekends. (NATE SANFORD)

PRESIDENTIAL RETIREMENTS

Between the dismantling of the Pac-12 and the exodus of top-level administrators like former athletic director Pat Chun, it's been an unpredictable year for Washington State University. And with last week's announcement that WSU's 11th President Kirk Schulz will be retiring in 2025, the university's future leadership is relatively unclear. According to the WSU Board of Regents chair, Lisa Keohokalole Schauer, Schulz has been privately conversing with the board about his plans to retire since 2023. The board is charged with finding the university's next president, and they've created a Presidential Search Advisory Committee to allow WSU stakeholders to weigh in. Less than a week later, Gonzaga University announced that President Thayne McCulloh will also be retiring in 2025. Gonzaga's Board of Trustees plans to appoint some of its members to a search committee in the coming week. (COLTON RASANEN)

STRENGTHENING SOLAR

Washington is about to get a lot more sun-ergized. Earlier this week, U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray announced that the Washington state Department of Commerce will be receiving more than $156 million to fund the Solar For All plan — intended to help bring residential solar power to more households in the state. Washington's program will provide at least 3,000 low-income households with no-cost rooftop solar installations, along with financial support for larger community solar projects. These funds come from the federal Inflation Reduction Act that was passed in 2022. The Department of Commerce also plans to work with tribes to create solar options for at least 2,000 tribal households. "This announcement means families in Washington state, especially those with the tightest budgets, will soon be able to benefit from rooftop solar in a major way — saving money on their energy bills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the process," Murray said. (COLTON RASANEN) ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Free Ride"

