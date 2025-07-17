NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane's homeless count shows decrease, but tracks more unsheltered people

Plus, North Idaho libraries could stop sharing; and GU Climate Institute warns about heat

By

Each year, the city of Spokane spends a day at the end of January carrying out its Point-in-Time Count, a federally required survey meant to track how many people are experiencing homelessness in the county. Held on Jan. 22, this year's count found that the county's homeless population decreased for the second year in a row. Last year, there were 2,021 homeless individuals, including 1,578 sheltered and 443 unsheltered; this year, the city tallied 1,806 homeless individuals, including 1,189 sheltered and 617 unsheltered. "The numbers reinforce what my administration has said from the start — that consistent engagement and a focus on navigating people to treatment, case management, and transitional housing is the right approach," Mayor Lisa Brown stated. While there was an overall decrease in homelessness, the one-day count identified more homeless people without shelter than the previous year. According to the city, that increase is due to a change in the survey methodology — volunteers were sent to areas where unsheltered people are known to stay, rather than sent out to search for themselves. (COLTON RASANEN)

BOOKS BE GONE

On June 18, members of North Idaho's Cooperative Information Network, an interlibrary local consortium, discussed whether they should dissolve the 40-year-old network, which allows regional libraries to share materials. The Cooperative Information Network includes member libraries from Kootenai, Bonner and Pend Oreille counties, as well as the city of Liberty Lake, plus others. The members were scheduled to vote to officially dissolve the consortium at 10 am on July 16, with plans to dissolve completely by Sept. 30. If passed, patrons of these libraries would no longer be able to borrow books from other libraries in the network, many of which are rural and rely on the network to provide ample titles. In January, the network voted to reorganize under the name Inland Northwest Libraries, if the current group dissolved. It is unclear whether all libraries in the network would take part in the new group, as some member libraries have disagreed with mandates from the Community Library Network — a member that oversees certain North Idaho libraries — which states that library cards issued to minors "cannot be used to reserve physical or electronic materials from other libraries," to prevent minors from checking out books deemed "harmful." (MADISON PEARSON)

ESCAPE THE HEAT

As temperatures continue to rise across the Inland Northwest, experts at Gonzaga's Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment urge residents to take precautions against extreme heat. Dante Jester, the institute's climate resilience program manager, says education and preparation are critical. "What's kind of at the heart of our work is this idea that no one in Spokane should die a preventable death, and heat death is preventable with the right education and support," Jester says. During the 2021 heat dome, 19 Spokane County residents died, many of whom were seniors living in homes without adequate cooling. Jester emphasizes that heat can impact anyone, not just people who are unhoused. Officials recommend using central air conditioning if possible and visiting cooled community spaces like libraries or community centers. People should also know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and call 911 immediately if severe symptoms occur. Find resources and tips at srhd.org or gonzaga.edu/climate-institute. "Heat exhaustion will make you feel pretty crummy for a while, and that's a bummer, but heatstroke will kill you very quickly or cause more permanent damage," Jester says. (DORA SCOTT) ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Count Down"

