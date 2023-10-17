NEWS BRIEFS: The city and county continue to scrap over animal control

Plus, hateful vandals take aim at symbols of LGBTQ+ pride; and Woodward warns of uncertain times ahead.

click to enlarge NEWS BRIEFS: The city and county continue to scrap over animal control

The euthanasia of shelter pets keeps reverberating in local government as Spokane County has opened arbitration over the city's contract for animal control services with Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Service (SCRAPS). On Sept. 25, the Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance restricting the euthanization of animals at the shelter due to lack of space, after more than a dozen dogs were put down in one day the week prior. The next day, Sept. 26, Spokane County sent a letter to the city noting that SCRAPS would not abide by the ordinance (which would only affect animals impounded in city limits) without going through a dispute resolution process. Last week, county CEO Scott Simmons asked the city to repeal the ordinance and said SCRAPS already does not euthanize animals only due to space constraints. "We really need that [ordinance] to be repealed, and then we can move forward on resolving these disputes," Simmons told council members last Thursday. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

TARGETED VANDALISM

Hate reared its ugly head in Spokane last week when vandals took aim at local showcases of support for the LGBTQ+ community — three nights in a row. On Friday, paint was smeared across the pride flag intersection mural on Spokane Falls Boulevard near Riverfront Park as well as the rainbow crosswalk outside the Odyssey Youth Movement facility in the South Perry neighborhood. Atomic Threads Boutique, which boasts a wide array of gender-inclusive clothing, also had one of its windows smashed at its North Monroe Street location. Then, on Saturday, Odyssey found hate speech spray-painted across its windows, door and sign. The next night vandals returned to further mar the already-paint-covered South Perry crosswalk with tire marks. "These actions are designated to make LGBTQ+ youth and young adults feel unwelcome and othered in their own community," OYM Executive Director Ian Sullivan says. The Spokane Police Department is investigating the incidents. (COLTON RASANEN)

CONDITIONS AND AFFAIRS

This week's Spokane City Council meeting opened with Mayor Nadine Woodward presenting a legally required update on what's been going on in Spokane. "I am fulfilling my duty as mayor to deliver the statement of conditions and affairs at the second October meeting of the City Council," Woodward said as she started her speech. Woodward touched on a number of topics, including her vision for a "back to basics" approach as the city heads into a challenging budget season. "We are in a time of economic uncertainty," Woodward said, adding that an Association of Washington Cities survey found that one-third of cities in Washington (including Spokane) expect their expenses to outpace revenues this year. Economic downturn, inflation, increasing costs and "ongoing structural challenges" are major factors across the state and in Spokane, Woodward said, stressing that she wants to have an "unyielding emphasis on resetting ourselves around core principle services" this year. Public safety is the top priority, Woodward said, and accounts for more than half the general fund portion of this year's proposed budget. (NATE SANFORD)

The original print version of this article was headlined "Dog Fight"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Internationally recognized, queer Indigenous artist Jeffrey Gibson shows work uniting all identities for ongoing Pullman show

By Gabrielle Feliciano

Internationally recognized, queer Indigenous artist Jeffrey Gibson shows work uniting all identities for ongoing Pullman show

A few suggestions for how to make Hallmark movies gayer and better

By Colton Rasanen

A few suggestions for how to make Hallmark movies gayer and better

NEWS BRIEFS: Woodward adds Spokane to a fight against homelessness

NEWS BRIEFS: Woodward adds Spokane to a fight against homelessness

The candidates running to represent northwest Spokane on the City Council are focused on development, public safety and "listening to the people"

By Nate Sanford

The candidates running to represent northwest Spokane on the City Council are focused on development, public safety and "listening to the people"
More »

Latest in Local News

Who is Larry Stone and why is he spending so much money trying to influence Spokane politics?

By Nate Sanford

Who is Larry Stone and why is he spending so much money trying to influence Spokane politics?

30 Years of Inlander: 2021-2022

By Summer Sandstrom

30 Years of Inlander: 2021-2022

State Sen. Andy Billig and Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone tour bicycle infrastructure with a big crowd

By Eliza Billingham

State Sen. Andy Billig and Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone tour bicycle infrastructure with a big crowd

Candidates for Spokane Valley City Council say growth, housing and law enforcement are the biggest issues in this year's race

By Colton Rasanen

Candidates for Spokane Valley City Council say growth, housing and law enforcement are the biggest issues in this year's race
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Minecraft: The Exhibition

Minecraft: The Exhibition @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 12-18, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation