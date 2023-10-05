NEWS BRIEFS: Woodward adds Spokane to a fight against homelessness

Plus, an NIC trustee almost loses the trust of her peers; and Spokane's $1.16 billion budget.

Camp Hope in 2022

On Friday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced that Spokane is joining more than a dozen other cities in formally asking the Supreme Court to overturn Martin v. Boise — a landmark court case that limits cities' ability to enforce anti-camping law. In 2018, the 9th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals found that cities can't ban people from sleeping on public land unless there is sufficient shelter space for the homeless population. To do so is cruel and unusual punishment, the court found. The precedent-setting ruling has limited cities' ability to enforce camping bans and has frustrated leaders across Western states as they work to find loopholes in the ruling. The new petition — signed by Spokane, Seattle, Tacoma and other cities — argues that the restrictions "tie the hands of local policymakers" and force local governments to choose between "providing shelter or surrendering public lands to encampments." The petition was authored by Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, and also asks the court to review Johnson v. Grants Pass, a 2020 case that affirmed the Martin v. Bosie protections. (NATE SANFORD)

SILENCED MINORITY

Last week, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees considered censuring trustee Tarie Zimmerman at its regular Wednesday board meeting but didn't end up doing it. The exact reason for this potential motion was never revealed, although board Chair Greg McKenzie claims Zimmerman divulged confidential information at an Aug. 31 board meeting. Zimmerman denied any allegations that she revealed confidential information, and she threatened legal action to protect her First Amendment rights if the board decided to silence her. After discussion, the board voted unanimously to table the decision for another meeting. Zimmerman took office in November 2022. She joined trustee Brad Corkill in the board's minority in voting against the hiring of Colton Boyles' law firm, which has ties to Idaho's far right, to represent NIC. Zimmerman has also worked extensively on the board's policy subcommittee with trustee Mike Waggoner in an effort to keep the board aligned with recommendations to retain NIC's accreditation. (COLTON RASANEN)

BUDGET BLOWOUT

Forget Halloween — the spookiest thing about October may end up being this year's Spokane city budget negotiations. Late Monday afternoon, Mayor Nadine Woodward introduced a preliminary $1.16 billion proposal for the city's 2024 budget. Over the next several weeks, members of the public will have opportunities to weigh in on the proposal as City Council members review and modify the mayor's proposal. The City Council usually approves a finalized budget in December, but because of anticipated electoral turnover on the council, this year the deadline is Nov. 27. This year's preliminary budget reflects the tough economic circumstances facing the city — specifically, an anticipated $20 million funding gap in its general fund, which elected leaders have spent recent months fretting about and publicly pointing fingers over. The mayor's proposal has a long list of ideas for addressing the shortfall that includes reducing some departments' operating costs and vacancies, temporarily increasing the city utility tax by 1%, and taking $2 million from the city's traffic calming fund (which usually pays for things like speed bumps, stop signs and roundabouts) to pay police. The whole proposal is available for you — the taxpayer — to read online: my.spokanecity.org/budget. Public meetings to discuss the proposal are scheduled for Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. (NATE SANFORD)

The original print version of this article was headlined "Mayor v. Martin"

