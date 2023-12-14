Between the recent election of U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and all of his homophobic baggage, Mexico's first openly nonbinary magistrate being brutally murdered in their home, and a town in Tennessee covertly banning public homosexuality for almost half a year under the archaic guise of public decency, these past few months have been tumultuous for LGBTQ+ folks across the globe.

Just last month Russia's Supreme Court ruled that the "international LGBT movement" is an "extremist organization," jeopardizing the safety of people across the country.

Unfortunately, this isn't something new for queer people. If you go back 20 years, you'll find laws like the Defense of Marriage Act and military policies like "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" in full swing. Go back another 20 years and droves of queer folks were dying from HIV/AIDS, a disease that then-President Ronald Reagan didn't even mention until four years after the first recorded case. Look back another 20 years and the Stonewall riots had yet to happen as homophile groups worked to create more visible queer communities around the world.

It's not all doom and gloom, but now, more than ever, it's imperative that we tell these stories. And while we may not be able to cover it all, we can honor the countless LGBTQ+ folks who call the Inland Northwest home.

Inside you'll find a few narratives ranging from the story of Spokane's foremost HIV/AIDS advocacy group, SAN (formerly Spokane AIDS Network), to the archival work it takes to preserve queer history. You'll also find a Q&A with Zack Zappone, the first queer person elected to the Spokane City Council, and loads of resources for whatever you may need.

So move over Christmas in July, here at the Inlander we're celebrating Pride in December.

— COLTON RASANEN