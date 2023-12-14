Pride in December

By

click to enlarge Pride in December

Between the recent election of U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and all of his homophobic baggage, Mexico's first openly nonbinary magistrate being brutally murdered in their home, and a town in Tennessee covertly banning public homosexuality for almost half a year under the archaic guise of public decency, these past few months have been tumultuous for LGBTQ+ folks across the globe.

Just last month Russia's Supreme Court ruled that the "international LGBT movement" is an "extremist organization," jeopardizing the safety of people across the country.

Unfortunately, this isn't something new for queer people. If you go back 20 years, you'll find laws like the Defense of Marriage Act and military policies like "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" in full swing. Go back another 20 years and droves of queer folks were dying from HIV/AIDS, a disease that then-President Ronald Reagan didn't even mention until four years after the first recorded case. Look back another 20 years and the Stonewall riots had yet to happen as homophile groups worked to create more visible queer communities around the world.

It's not all doom and gloom, but now, more than ever, it's imperative that we tell these stories. And while we may not be able to cover it all, we can honor the countless LGBTQ+ folks who call the Inland Northwest home.

Inside you'll find a few narratives ranging from the story of Spokane's foremost HIV/AIDS advocacy group, SAN (formerly Spokane AIDS Network), to the archival work it takes to preserve queer history. You'll also find a Q&A with Zack Zappone, the first queer person elected to the Spokane City Council, and loads of resources for whatever you may need.

So move over Christmas in July, here at the Inlander we're celebrating Pride in December.

— COLTON RASANEN

Related
Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission &mdash; and lease on life

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission — and lease on life

Related
Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

Related
We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council

We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council

Related
From a student cookbook to a 'proudly queer' VHS documentary from the 1990s, the WSU Queer Archives Initiative preserves the university's LGBTQ+ history

From a student cookbook to a 'proudly queer' VHS documentary from the 1990s, the WSU Queer Archives Initiative preserves the university's LGBTQ+ history

The original print version of this article was headlined "Don We Now Our Gay Edition, fa-la-la..."

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission — and lease on life

By Colton Rasanen

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission &mdash; and lease on life

Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

By Colton Rasanen

Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council

By Colton Rasanen

We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council

Remember Eleanor Barrow Chase, a voice who championed the health and harmony of Spokane

By Eliza Billingham

Remember Eleanor Barrow Chase, &#10;a voice who championed the &#10;health and harmony of Spokane
More »

Latest in Local News

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission — and lease on life

By Colton Rasanen

Years after it lost state funding and had to shrink its footprint in Spokane, the organization once known as the Spokane AIDS Network has a new mission &mdash; and lease on life

The Spokane Riverkeeper hires attorney Katelyn Scott as the organization's first water protector

By Summer Sandstrom

The Spokane Riverkeeper hires attorney Katelyn Scott as the organization's first water protector

Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

By Colton Rasanen

Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council

By Colton Rasanen

We sat down to chat with Zack Zappone, the first openly queer leader elected to the Spokane City Council
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Winter Wonderland Market

Winter Wonderland Market @ The Wonder Building

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 23

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Colton Rasanen

Colton Rasanen is a staff writer for the Inlander covering education. He joined the staff in 2023 after working as the managing editor of the Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor in rural North Dakota.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 14-20, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation