Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

Whether you're looking for queer-specific services or perhaps just a friend, here are some local and national organizations that can help.
INLAND NORTHWEST ORGANIZATIONS
Eastern Washington University Eagle Pride Center
509-359-7870 • inside.ewu.edu/pridecenter
Globe Bar & Kitchen
509-443-4014 • globespokane.com
Gonzaga University Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center
509-313-5760 • gonzaga.edu/student-life/student-services/lgbtq-resources
Inland Northwest Business Alliance
509-402-4622 • inbachamber.org
Inland Oasis
208-596-4992 • inlandoasis.org
Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic
509-313-5791 • gonzaga.edu/school-of-law/clinic-centers/law-clinic/lgbtq-rights-clinic
North Idaho Alliance of Care (formerly North Idaho AIDS Coalition)
208-665-1448 • niac89.org
North Idaho Pride Alliance
208-352-3518 • nipridealliance.com
nYne Bar and Bistro
509-474-1621 • nynebar.com
Odyssey Youth Movement
509-325-3637 • odysseyyouth.org
Out Spokane
509-879-2820 • spokanepride.org
Peer Spokane
509-867-3778 • peerspokane.org
SAN (formerly Spokane AIDS Network)
509-844-1758 • sannw.org
Spectrum Center Spokane
[email protected] • spectrumcenterspokane.org
Spokane Falls Community College LGBT+ Student Center
509-533-4331 • sfcc.spokane.edu/For-Our-Students/Student-Resources/Mosaic/LGBT
Washington State University LGBTQ+ Student Center
509-335-8841 • thecenter.wsu.edu
NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
Family Equality
646-880-3005 • familyequality.org
GSA Network (Genders and Sexualities Alliance Network)
415-552-4229 • gsanetwork.org
Human Rights Campaign (Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Pullman and Spokane)
202-216-1572 • hrc.org
Immigration Equality
212-714-2904 • immigrationequality.org
National Black Justice Coalition
202-319-1552 • nbjc.org
National Center for Transgender Equality
202-642-4542 • transequality.org
National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance
917-439-3158 • nqapia.org
PFLAG (Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow chapters)
202-467-8180 • pflag.org
SAGE (Services and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Elders)
212-741-2247 • sageusa.org
The Trevor Project
212-695-8650 • thetrevorproject.org
Did we miss an organization or resource? Email us at [email protected]