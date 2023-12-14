Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

By

Whether you're looking for queer-specific services or perhaps just a friend, here are some local and national organizations that can help.

INLAND NORTHWEST ORGANIZATIONS

Eastern Washington University Eagle Pride Center
509-359-7870 • inside.ewu.edu/pridecenter

Globe Bar & Kitchen
509-443-4014 • globespokane.com

Gonzaga University Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center
509-313-5760 • gonzaga.edu/student-life/student-services/lgbtq-resources

Inland Northwest Business Alliance
509-402-4622 • inbachamber.org

Inland Oasis
208-596-4992 • inlandoasis.org

Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic
509-313-5791 • gonzaga.edu/school-of-law/clinic-centers/law-clinic/lgbtq-rights-clinic

North Idaho Alliance of Care (formerly North Idaho AIDS Coalition)
208-665-1448 • niac89.org

North Idaho Pride Alliance
208-352-3518 • nipridealliance.com

nYne Bar and Bistro
509-474-1621 • nynebar.com

Odyssey Youth Movement
509-325-3637 • odysseyyouth.org

Out Spokane
509-879-2820 • spokanepride.org

Peer Spokane
509-867-3778 • peerspokane.org

SAN (formerly Spokane AIDS Network)
509-844-1758 • sannw.org

Spectrum Center Spokane
[email protected]spectrumcenterspokane.org

Spokane Falls Community College LGBT+ Student Center
509-533-4331 • sfcc.spokane.edu/For-Our-Students/Student-Resources/Mosaic/LGBT

Washington State University LGBTQ+ Student Center
509-335-8841 • thecenter.wsu.edu

NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

Family Equality
646-880-3005 • familyequality.org

GSA Network (Genders and Sexualities Alliance Network)
415-552-4229 • gsanetwork.org

Human Rights Campaign (Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Pullman and Spokane)
202-216-1572 • hrc.org

Immigration Equality
212-714-2904 • immigrationequality.org

National Black Justice Coalition
202-319-1552 • nbjc.org

National Center for Transgender Equality
202-642-4542 • transequality.org

National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance
917-439-3158 • nqapia.org

PFLAG (Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow chapters)
202-467-8180 • pflag.org

SAGE (Services and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Elders)
212-741-2247 • sageusa.org

The Trevor Project
212-695-8650 • thetrevorproject.org

Did we miss an organization or resource? Email us at [email protected]

The original print version of this article was headlined "Here to Help"

About The Author

Colton Rasanen

Colton Rasanen is a staff writer for the Inlander covering education. He joined the staff in 2023 after working as the managing editor of the Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor in rural North Dakota.

