Here to help: A guide to local and national LGBTQ+ organizations

Whether you're looking for queer-specific services or perhaps just a friend, here are some local and national organizations that can help.

INLAND NORTHWEST ORGANIZATIONS

Eastern Washington University Eagle Pride Center

509-359-7870 • inside.ewu.edu/pridecenter

Globe Bar & Kitchen

509-443-4014 • globespokane.com

Gonzaga University Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center

509-313-5760 • gonzaga.edu/student-life/student-services/lgbtq-resources

Inland Northwest Business Alliance

509-402-4622 • inbachamber.org

Inland Oasis

208-596-4992 • inlandoasis.org

Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic

509-313-5791 • gonzaga.edu/school-of-law/clinic-centers/law-clinic/lgbtq-rights-clinic

North Idaho Alliance of Care (formerly North Idaho AIDS Coalition)

208-665-1448 • niac89.org

North Idaho Pride Alliance

208-352-3518 • nipridealliance.com

nYne Bar and Bistro

509-474-1621 • nynebar.com

Odyssey Youth Movement

509-325-3637 • odysseyyouth.org

Out Spokane

509-879-2820 • spokanepride.org

Peer Spokane

509-867-3778 • peerspokane.org

SAN (formerly Spokane AIDS Network)

509-844-1758 • sannw.org

Spectrum Center Spokane

[email protected] • spectrumcenterspokane.org

Spokane Falls Community College LGBT+ Student Center

509-533-4331 • sfcc.spokane.edu/For-Our-Students/Student-Resources/Mosaic/LGBT

Washington State University LGBTQ+ Student Center

509-335-8841 • thecenter.wsu.edu

NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

Family Equality

646-880-3005 • familyequality.org

GSA Network (Genders and Sexualities Alliance Network)

415-552-4229 • gsanetwork.org

Human Rights Campaign (Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Pullman and Spokane)

202-216-1572 • hrc.org

Immigration Equality

212-714-2904 • immigrationequality.org

National Black Justice Coalition

202-319-1552 • nbjc.org

National Center for Transgender Equality

202-642-4542 • transequality.org

National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance

917-439-3158 • nqapia.org

PFLAG (Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow chapters)

202-467-8180 • pflag.org

SAGE (Services and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Elders)

212-741-2247 • sageusa.org

The Trevor Project

212-695-8650 • thetrevorproject.org

Did we miss an organization or resource? Email us at [email protected]