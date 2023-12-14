Question of the Week

EWU may cut some of its programs. If you were in charge, what would you cut?

HALEY LEWIS

They spend a lot on football, and I think it's kind of ridiculous. They've been cutting some of the arts, and that's really a detriment to the kids.

Do you think that EWU should put more funding toward art programs?

I do. I think those kinds of things are starting to go away, and I think that's really sad because it's a good outlet for a lot of kids to be creative.


DOUG LUMBARD

I think they should expand what's offered: athletics, any other extracurricular programs outside the mainstream education, music, drama, everything.

Do you think it's important to have athletics?

Yes, I do. I just think it gives them a fuller experience, the students. The more athletic programs you have, the more participation you have.



NANCY LEDEBOER

I'd look at the academic programs that don't have as many students enrolled in them, and perhaps cut those, but try and focus on the ones that are going to lead to jobs and keep those.

Do you think that athletic programs are important?

I'm kind of an anti-sports person, and I think they spend way too much money on coaches.



JAMES CASTLE

I don't know that much about their academic program, but I would trim the fat somewhere else to keep sports programs up and running.

Do you think it's important to have athletic programs at universities?

Yes, because of the relationships it builds for people. There's so many positives to being on a team and participating in the sports.


DIANNA CHELF

Too many schools have cut academic programs already, and I think it hurts a school when they don't have as much to offer rather than just athletics.

Do you think it's important to have athletics?

People enjoy it, but I don't think it should become so important that it rules out why you're going to the university in the first place.




INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM
12/9/23, TWO WOMEN VINTAGE GOODS

