Question of the Week

What's your go-to place for a budget-friendly meal?

LAUREN CLAUSEN

Neato Burrito has the most for probably the most easy cost. I never finish a meal there. There's Satellite [Diner & Lounge], which is nice, too. And then if I'm in the mood for a cheap Mexican, Atilano's is nice.







GAIA GALLOTTI

I think Our Thai House.

What's your favorite order?

Either the pad se-ew or the yellow curry.






EMILY TATE

I would say, I go to a little shop out in the valley called the [Garden Coffee & Local Eats]... and they've got really good breakfast, little tiny breakfast with avocado toast, stuff like that. And they have wonderful drinks. It's not the cheapest place in town, but it's the best.






ALINA MURCAR

I think South Hill Grill is a really affordable place, and then probably the [South Perry] Lantern in the Perry District, they've got really high quality meals as well. Up north, I feel like you can't go wrong with Cascadia [Public House], especially for that kind of food it is very affordable with more specialty items.






BEAU SKINNER (AND PINCH)

Honestly, Zola, their happy hour, you can get like a [$6] smashburger. You can get like a whole meal and a drink for less than 20 bucks ... But also they have live music and stuff like that, too, so you kind of get the best of both worlds. Budget meal, free concert.







07/11/25, ATTICUS COFFEE & GIFTS
INTERVIEWS BY BEE REISWIG
