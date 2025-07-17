Sparking up to smoke presents a heightened risk this time of year

Sparking up to smoke presents a heightened risk this time of year
Joints can get surprisingly hot. Only YOU can prevent wildfires.

Fire season has arrived in the Inland Northwest, and I'm not using "fire" as in quality cannabis.

Last week saw a pair of large fires erupt, one near Davenport and the other near Kettle Falls, prompting evacuations and impacting air quality as each grew to thousands of acres.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what exactly started the fires. One thing that is clear, however, is that cannabis can sometimes be a culprit.

"As the temperatures get warmer and the relative humidity starts to drop, we start to see the probability of ignition start to increase with any type of flame or spark," says Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Johnson with the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

If you're consuming cannabis flower in any form, you'll need both a spark and flame.

"The probability of a match or something that's over, let's say, 500 degrees touching the ground and the ability for it to actually ignite ... on a day like today where the relative humidity is in the teens, you're looking at probability of ignition of 100%, which means any match or any spark that hits the ground is going to ignite," Johnson says.

That high probability is because of more than just the low humidity — Spokane County is coming off its driest June on record.

"If you're talking about a marijuana cigarette, when someone's puffing on a cigarette, that could get up to 1,200 degrees," Johnson says. "And the cigarette itself, when it's just smoldering, can be around 800 degrees."

Dry grass blankets the Inland Northwest during summer months, and it can ignite at as low as 300 degrees, far below the temperature of an unextinguished joint or smoldering ash from a pipe.

While for many, last week's two large wildfires marked the unwanted arrival of fire and smoke season, cannabis consumers need to be wary of more than just fires away from the city.

Johnson notes that investigators often find cigarettes — fire data rarely differentiates between tobacco and cannabis — to be the cause of structure fires. This time of year, structure fires can spread well beyond the initial outbreak.

"In the summertime, we usually will send a brush complement to a working structure fire because it's pretty common to have it spotting into the grass," Johnson says. "And of course if it's a windy day that contributes to the possibility of the fire spreading into the wildland."

Cannabis users should always use the utmost care when consuming combustible products, but this time of year that care is most important.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Smoke and Fire"

