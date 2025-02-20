Spokane City Council requires city government to incentivize hiring multilingual employees

By

click to enlarge Spokane City Council requires city government to incentivize hiring multilingual employees
Young Kwak photo
Spokane City Hall could become more language savvy.

Growing up, Spokane City Council member Lili Navarrete hated her family's Spanish/English dictionary. It was ugly and big, and "it made me work," she says.

Navarrete started learning English when she was 11 years old, after her family moved to Spokane from Mexico City in 1988. If her parents got a water bill or garbage notice in English, they'd often ask Navarrete to go to the dictionary to help translate. She dreaded it.

Navarrete doesn't want preteens to have to help translate city communications for family members. She wants city employees to do that instead.

On Feb. 10, the City Council unanimously passed an ordinance instructing Spokane's civil services to find ways to recruit and reward bilingual or multilingual employees at City Hall. It aims to properly value the extra skill set that multilingual employees have and to increase government access and transparency for all Spokane citizens, 8% of whom report speaking a language other than English at home.

Navarrete sponsored the ordinance along with Council members Paul Dillon and Michael Cathcart. Cathcart's wife is fluent in Vietnamese, and he has watched Spokane's Vietnamese community turn to her again and again for language help, especially concerning city issues. He and Navarrete also championed a project to translate city documents into multiple languages last year.

"Transparency is the most important thing government can do," Cathcart says. "Whether you are English speaking, whether you are an English as a Second Language [learner] or whether you have no or very little ability to speak English, you have the right to understand what your government is doing — potentially doing to you — and you have the absolute inherent right to hold your leaders accountable."

The ordinance is in line with state Senate Bill 6157, which the Washington Legislature passed last year. The new state law allows civil service employers to give extra credit on standard hiring examinations to people who speak more than one language. Previously, only veterans were eligible to receive extra credit.

Navarrete is also advocating for multilingual employees to be paid extra for their special skill set.

"I've worked in nonprofits a long time," Navarrete says. "I always got paid extra for being bilingual."

Navarrete, her legal assistant, Andres Grageda, and the city's manager of equity and inclusion, Alex Gibilisco, are all fluent Spanish speakers. They've each been tapped to help with translation work around City Hall, whether it be translating Miranda rights into Spanish or helping a Spanish speaker who called 311 to ask about utilities.

The 311 call center is one area where Navarrete would like to see an influx of multilingual employees. Eventually, she hopes the city will create a registry of employees who speak multiple languages across all departments.

Currently, no one at the city knows how many of its roughly 2,000 civil servants can speak another language, says Kelsey Pearson, the chief examiner for Spokane's Civil Service Commission.

Multilingual recruitment wouldn't have to be targeted at certain departments, Navarrete says. For example, if an English-only employee in the permit department needed assistance helping a citizen who speaks Ukrainian, Farsi, Marshallese, Vietnamese or Spanish, an internal registry could allow them to call someone in the building who is comfortable in that language, even if that makeshift translator is technically an IT specialist, code enforcer or administrative staff member.

The Spokane Police Department is slightly ahead of other city departments in this area, Pearson says. The police guild's contract requires a pay incentive for police officers who speak more than one language. The incentive pay boosts an officer's hourly pay rate by about 2%, she says.

Cathcart says it's cost effective to have multilingual police officers who don't have to rely on a phone call to a translation service contracted by the city. Plus, there's an invaluable amount of added trust between that police officer and minority populations.

"If you can find people who meet all of our high standards to be a police officer, both physical, mental, and character-wise, and they can speak another language, then to me, oh my gosh, you have struck gold," he says. "It just makes those interactions all that much more trusting and, frankly, more efficient and effective."

When the Civil Service Commission starts rolling out new incentives, Pearson says it will also strengthen recruiting efforts at Spokane Colleges, Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University. The hope is that a better chance of getting hired, plus an extra salary reward, will attract a younger, more diverse applicant pool.

Navarrete has championed other recent language access improvements at the city. At the Feb. 10 meeting, live in-ear translations from Spanish to English or English to Spanish were also piloted for the second time in City Hall, with ear pieces available to Council members as well as the public.

It was the best attended City Council meeting in recent memory. Hundreds of people showed up to support a proposed resolution supporting the state's Keep Washington Working Act, which prohibits state and city employees from cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. There was testimony in both English and Spanish.

For Navarrete, who has made language access a priority since her appointment to the City Council at the beginning of 2024, the night was an exciting moment in an ongoing process.

"This is a great step forward for Spokane," Navarrete said, referring to the newly passed ordinance in a video recap of the meeting. "Language should never be a barrier to accessing city services, and this is a significant step toward breaking those barriers down." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Hola, Xin Chào, Hello"

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Spokane Valley City Council could again make it a misdemeanor to be in city parks after hours

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Spokane Valley City Council could again make it a misdemeanor to be in city parks after hours

Spokane voters passed Proposition 1. Now, the city is reworking neighborhood law enforcement, including reconsidering its partnership with C.O.P.S.

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Spokane voters passed Proposition 1. Now, the city is reworking neighborhood law enforcement, including reconsidering its partnership with C.O.P.S.

Spokane Valley concludes its investigation into City Council member Al Merkel's use of a personal Nextdoor account for city business

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Spokane Valley concludes its investigation into City Council member Al Merkel's use of a personal Nextdoor account for city business

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane could prevent evictions if landlords don’t register rental units.

By Inlander Staff

Image: NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane could prevent evictions if landlords don’t register rental units.
More »

Spokane school district and city parks partnership would fund innovative projects under new bond and levy

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Spokane school district and city parks partnership would fund innovative projects under new bond and levy

Spokane Valley’s homeless outreach team helps direct people to services, even as city ramps up camping bans

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Spokane Valley’s homeless outreach team helps direct people to services, even as city ramps up camping bans

NEWS BRIEFS: Grants are available for downtown Spokane events

By Inlander Staff

Image: NEWS BRIEFS: Grants are available for downtown Spokane events

Businesses are feeling the impacts of Post Street’s long term closure for downtown Spokane apartment project

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Businesses are feeling the impacts of Post Street’s long term closure for downtown Spokane apartment project
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Image: Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs

By Nate Sanford

Image: It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs
More Local News
All News
Image: The Evolution of the Japanese Sword

The Evolution of the Japanese Sword @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 4

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham covers city issues for the Inlander. She first joined the paper as a staff food writer in 2023, then switched over to the news team in 2024. Since then, she's covered the closing of Spokane's largest homeless shelter, the city's shifting approach to neighborhood policing, and solutions to the...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 20-26, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation