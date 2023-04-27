Spokane City Council urges the mayor to launch an investigation into the police chief's "concerning" emails with property owners — but she's not interested

By

click to enlarge Spokane City Council urges the mayor to launch an investigation into the police chief's "concerning" emails with property owners — but she's not interested
Young Kwak photo
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

Spokane City Council members are proposing a resolution urging Mayor Nadine Woodward to order an investigation into allegations of "concerning and unusual communications" between Police Chief Craig Meidl and a group of commercial property owners.

She's not having it.

"This is a whole organized attempt to disparage the police chief and our police department, and this community won't stand for it," Woodward said while visiting the new East Central neighborhood police precinct on Monday.

The resolution follows revelations of a "prolific email relationship" between Meidl and the property owners that a police ombudsman investigation uncovered in December. Progressives have criticized Meidl, saying he crossed a line by releasing preliminary police reports to the property owners that they in turn used to lobby against police reform efforts.

Meidl has so far said he's done nothing wrong and was simply communicating with concerned citizens.

Spokane's municipal code requires that all complaints against the police chief be directed to the mayor and investigated by human resources. Council President Breean Beggs said in a Monday committee meeting that, despite the city receiving a number of complaints about the behavior outlined in the ombudsman report, the mayor has yet to launch an investigation.

"This resolution is basically just calling out the mayor to do what's required under the code," Beggs said.

On Monday, Woodward described herself as a "law and order mayor" who follows city code and orders investigations — when the complaints come from the community.

"But when it's political and when it comes from City Council, I'm not obligated to do anything," she said, adding that the ombudsman has looked into the issue.

But it's not just council members who have something to say about the chief's behavior. Almost two dozen community organizations have signed a letter calling for Meidl's resignation. More than 2,000 people have signed a counter petition in support of the chief.

The proposed resolution urges human resources to bring in an investigator from outside city ranks. Beggs says that's because the issue has been so politicized that HR and the City Attorney's Office may want to avoid doing it.

In addition to concerns about the possible violation of laws surrounding the public release of police records, the resolution also asks that investigators look into whether Meidl's communications violated laws or policies relating to electioneering and anti-harassment. The property owners are politically active, and council members worry that the police information was used to lobby for tougher laws — and attack progressive politicians.

The resolution, which has yet to be scheduled for a vote, is sponsored by Beggs and City Council members Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear. Wilkerson says the revelations about Meidl's communications have opened a rift in the community, and that she hopes an investigation will bring transparency and closure.

"When there's something this high profile out there, the citizens deserve to know," Wilkerson says. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Watching the Watchmen"

Tags

Speaking of...

Gov. Jay Inslee presided over a booming economy and the nation's worst housing shortage — will it help or hurt his former commerce director in her run for Spokane mayor?

By Daniel Walters and Nate Sanford

Gov. Jay Inslee presided over a booming economy and the nation's worst housing shortage — will it help or hurt his former commerce director in her run for Spokane mayor?

NEWS BRIEFS: Zappone's map is legal, and more.

NEWS BRIEFS: Zappone's map is legal, and more.

City Council shouldn't draw their own boundaries, judge rules, but Zappone's map survives

By Daniel Walters

City Council shouldn't draw their own boundaries, judge rules, but Zappone's map survives

Readers respond to an article about 'special access' between Spokane Police Chief and a group of downtown property owners

Readers respond to an article about 'special access' between Spokane Police Chief and a group of downtown property owners
More »

Latest in Local News

Sixteen volunteers at Spokane Humane Society resign over disagreements with new leadership

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Sixteen volunteers at Spokane Humane Society resign over disagreements with new leadership

Washington lawmakers passed a flurry of bills this session to reform housing regulations, and increase supply for renters and homebuyers

By Summer Sandstrom

Washington lawmakers passed a flurry of bills this session to reform housing regulations, and increase supply for renters and homebuyers

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane gets $6.7 million from international polluter, and more.

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane gets $6.7 million from international polluter, and more.

Since 2014, 1,500 pedestrians and 750 people on bicycles have been struck by cars in Spokane County, and 78 of them were killed — can we stop the carnage?

By Nate Sanford

Since 2014, 1,500 pedestrians and 750 people on bicycles have been struck by cars in Spokane County, and 78 of them were killed — can we stop the carnage?
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Arbor Day Celebration

Arbor Day Celebration @ John A. Finch Arboretum

Sat., April 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nate.Sanford

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford is a staff writer for the Inlander covering a variety of news topics. He joined the paper in 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University. You can reach him at 509.325.0634 ext. 282 or [email protected]

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 27- 3, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation