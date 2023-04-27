Spokane City Council urges the mayor to launch an investigation into the police chief's "concerning" emails with property owners — but she's not interested

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

Spokane City Council members are proposing a resolution urging Mayor Nadine Woodward to order an investigation into allegations of "concerning and unusual communications" between Police Chief Craig Meidl and a group of commercial property owners.

She's not having it.

"This is a whole organized attempt to disparage the police chief and our police department, and this community won't stand for it," Woodward said while visiting the new East Central neighborhood police precinct on Monday.

The resolution follows revelations of a "prolific email relationship" between Meidl and the property owners that a police ombudsman investigation uncovered in December. Progressives have criticized Meidl, saying he crossed a line by releasing preliminary police reports to the property owners that they in turn used to lobby against police reform efforts.

Meidl has so far said he's done nothing wrong and was simply communicating with concerned citizens.

Spokane's municipal code requires that all complaints against the police chief be directed to the mayor and investigated by human resources. Council President Breean Beggs said in a Monday committee meeting that, despite the city receiving a number of complaints about the behavior outlined in the ombudsman report, the mayor has yet to launch an investigation.

"This resolution is basically just calling out the mayor to do what's required under the code," Beggs said.

On Monday, Woodward described herself as a "law and order mayor" who follows city code and orders investigations — when the complaints come from the community.

"But when it's political and when it comes from City Council, I'm not obligated to do anything," she said, adding that the ombudsman has looked into the issue.

But it's not just council members who have something to say about the chief's behavior. Almost two dozen community organizations have signed a letter calling for Meidl's resignation. More than 2,000 people have signed a counter petition in support of the chief.

The proposed resolution urges human resources to bring in an investigator from outside city ranks. Beggs says that's because the issue has been so politicized that HR and the City Attorney's Office may want to avoid doing it.

In addition to concerns about the possible violation of laws surrounding the public release of police records, the resolution also asks that investigators look into whether Meidl's communications violated laws or policies relating to electioneering and anti-harassment. The property owners are politically active, and council members worry that the police information was used to lobby for tougher laws — and attack progressive politicians.

The resolution, which has yet to be scheduled for a vote, is sponsored by Beggs and City Council members Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear. Wilkerson says the revelations about Meidl's communications have opened a rift in the community, and that she hopes an investigation will bring transparency and closure.

"When there's something this high profile out there, the citizens deserve to know," Wilkerson says. ♦