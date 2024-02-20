Spokane County finally gets disaster declaration, opening federal money for 2023 wildfire victims

click to enlarge
Spokane County got welcome news from the White House today, as President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration, approving federal money to help
Samantha Wohlfeil photo
Some of the emergency response to the Oregon and Gray fires in Spokane County in August 2023 (such as this response to keep the fire outside of Cheney) may get federal reimbursement now that President Biden has declared a Major Disaster for the area.
following the August 2023 wildfires that tore through Medical Lake and Elk.
While waiting for that declaration, which was requested last year by Gov. Jay Inslee, some stages of recovery have stalled, as we reported on earlier this month
.
With the declaration approved, affected individuals in Spokane County can start accessing federal dollars for help with temporary housing, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and more.
Help will also be accessible to state, tribal and eligible local governments and nonprofits for cost-sharing of the emergency response and debris removal, according to FEMA.
People who lost their home or business in the fires can start applying for assistance through disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Regional politicians were quick to respond to the news. Here's a roundup of emailed responses to the news:
SPOKANE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Mary Kuney, board chair:
"In the wake of the unparalleled devastation our region experienced last summer, burning more than 21,000 acres, and claiming hundreds of homes, today’s federal declaration from the Biden Administration is welcome news.
"I extend our sincere thanks to the federal delegation for their steadfast advocacy, including Senator Murray, Senator Cantwell, and Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers and their staff. Their tireless support is appreciated, and I believe was key to unlocking this assistance. This much-needed support will make a difference in helping the victims move forward with next steps."
Al French:
"I commend our federal delegation for their unwavering support during this challenging time. I deeply appreciate all the efforts they undertook to make this declaration happen. This long-awaited news is a testament to our shared commitment to recovery, and addressing the urgent needs of our community. I will continue to work with our county departments and local agencies to cut red tape and pave the way for a speedy and streamlined rebuilding process.
"I also want to commend Mayor Terri Cooper of Medical Lake for her advocacy, and for stepping up to chair the Long-Term Recovery Group. Working together, we will keep the needs of fire victims front and center, and ensure assistance gets to the people who need it most."
Josh Kerns:
"From the day the fires started, I’ve been heartened by the overwhelming resilience and perseverance of Elk and our surrounding communities. I will continue fighting for my constituents to ensure we can rebuild and recover. Today’s federal declaration, while it took longer than we hoped, is a step in the right direction.
"We will continue to advocate at the state-level, and coordinate with all our partners, to ensure resources are made available and that any roadblocks to recovery are removed. I especially want to commend the amazing community partners who have united behind ‘Elk Strong,’ and demonstrate how much we can accomplish by neighbor helping neighbor.”
STATE COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS
Hilary Franz:
"I am heartened by President Biden's approval of the Washington disaster declaration, ensuring that the families and communities affected by the Gray and Oregon Fires can access vital assistance. This federal support is crucial as our friends and neighbors continue to recover and rebuild from the unprecedented destruction.
"As we prepare for the upcoming fire season, it’s important that we each do all we can to prevent these fires from happening in the first place. We need all of you to be ‘one less spark.’ I’m proud of the work the Department of Natural Resources does to restore forest health and prepare landowners through the Wildfire Ready Neighbors
program, but we can’t do it alone – we’re all in this together."
CONGRESS MEMBERS
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers:
"Today’s long overdue approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Spokane County will be life-changing for those who lost everything to the Gray and Oregon Road Fires. It will unlock the financial resources and certainty they desperately need to begin rebuilding their homes and piecing their lives back together. I’m proud of the bipartisan efforts that went into getting this assistance approved, and I’m grateful the wait is finally over for our communities."
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell:
"The President’s Major Disaster Declaration is a critical step in helping Spokane County communities rebuild and it will support the recovery of the more than 1,000 displaced residents from last year’s devastating wildfires. While the approval of this declaration is key to helping these communities heal, this is another stark reminder of how slow federal assistance can be to arrive in the aftermath of a disaster. I will continue working with my colleagues on legislative changes to speed disaster recovery aid delivery to rural communities."