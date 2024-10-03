Spokane Neighborhoods: Central

BROWNE’S ADDITIONDavid Williams, Neighborhood Council Vice Chair
Williams and his wife have lived in Browne’s Addition for eight years, and he has served in various positions on the neighborhood council for seven years.
What are three words to describe your neighborhood?
Tight-knit community.
What sets Browne’s Addition apart from the rest of the city?
We’re known primarily as a historic neighborhood, but I can tell you that it’s also a neighborhood that welcomes diversity and the folks that live here watch out for one another. Geographically it’s the smallest neighborhood in Spokane, like eight blocks by six blocks, but it’s also densely populated because about 86% of the residents here are renters.
What are some of the best community gathering places in the neighborhood?
This corner [West Pacific Avenue and South Cannon Street] is very famous for gatherings. We’ve got El Que, we’ve got The Elk, this place [Caffe Capri], and there’s Coeur d’Alene Park.
If you had access to unlimited funds for the neighborhood, what’s the first thing you would invest it in?
We actually just learned that the city was given a grant from the State Parks Foundation, which is going to make some great improvements in Coeur d’Alene Park. One of our primary focuses in this neighborhood is getting that park upgraded.
Who is working to make the neighborhood better?
Well, we’ve got the Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council. Also making progress are the Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park. (CR)
WEST CENTRALEmily Gwinn, Neighborhood Council Chair
Gwinn has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and was elected neighborhood council chair in February.
What is your neighborhood’s claim to fame?
I can step out of my door, I can walk north, I can walk west, I can walk south, and I will see the river. I think that’s what makes it really unique is how accessible we are to that really iconic, special part of what makes Spokane, Spokane.
What sets your neighborhood apart?
Because of those barriers that the river naturally makes, we have a bit of a small town feel. It has its own character. We have a lot of families who were born and raised here who are still here. There’s a lot of connectivity within our own little neighborhood.
If you had $100,000 to fix an issue in your neighborhood, what would you invest it in?
Something that comes up in our council meetings a lot is safety. That can feel different for a lot of different people. But from a lot of the families that I talk to, a lot of it’s around traffic safety and traffic calming and making the spaces around our neighborhood much more pedestrian friendly. That’s a huge passion of mine. I wish that people were more naturally inclined to do things like bike and walk to school. A.M. Cannon Park has one crosswalk in the higher stretch of the park and people drive on that road like 45 miles per hour. It’s been a constant concern. If I could wave a wand and spend the money, I would be implementing some pretty strategic traffic calming in our highly trafficked areas.
What is your favorite place to go out to eat or drink in your neighborhood?
Hat Trick Brewing, which recently opened. It’s a family-friendly place, and the people who own it are neighbors. They’re very passionate about giving back to the neighborhood. They jumped right on board and started participating in the council, which really showed that they have a lot of care and compassion. They serve as voting members of the council but also provide a gathering space. I feel really proud bringing people outside of our Spokane area there.
Is there anyone specifically who you think is working hard to improve your neighborhood?
Oh my gosh, yes. I mean I feel lucky that I have a really strong, dedicated core executive board this year. We have people who have been passionate about this neighborhood for a long time, and then we have some fresh new energy. Amanda Maule is our new secretary, and she’s exceptional and has such a passion for engaging the community and connecting with people.
How would you describe your neighborhood in three words?
Engaged, hopeful and eclectic. (MP)
LOGANLindsey Shaw, Neighborhood Council Chair
Shaw has been the chair since 2020. She says she loves living in Logan and even ran against City Council member Michael Cathcart in 2023.
What three words describe the Logan neighborhood?
Dynamic learning hub.
What do you think is the standout landmark of your neighborhood?
Definitely our river, the Centennial Trail and the Upriver Park that Avista has built. It is so peaceful and kind of an overlooked area.
What sets your neighborhood apart?
We have college students, halfway houses and families all living in the same area, so I think that diversity sets us apart from the other neighborhoods.
If you had $100,000 to spend in your neighborhood, how would you invest it?
If I had unlimited funds I would calm Hamilton down, kind of like what they did to Post Street with the big orange planters. Let’s put those planters on our islands and calm people down, because when they come off the highway and use [Hamilton Street] as a continued highway it makes the area unsafe.
Where’s the best place to eat in the neighborhood?
Donut Parade [where she works]. I grew up coming here and I also see how much they do for our community, which makes me love them even more. (CR)
RIVERSIDEPia Hallenberg, Neighborhood Council Chair
Hallenberg has been the neighborhood council chair for about five years. She plans to step down to make room for new leadership but must remain in her position until someone steps up.
What’s your favorite part of the Riverside Neighborhood?
My favorite part is Riverfront Park. I just can’t believe I’m fortunate enough to have this beautiful nature right here in our neighborhood.
What sets your neighborhood apart from the rest of the city?
We are the downtown core. I think downtown is like the living room of Spokane; people come here for conventions, weddings and wine tastings, but some of us love to live and work here year round.
If you had $100,000 to fix an issue in your neighborhood, what would you invest it in?
One thing I would like is a community center down here. There are so many empty storefronts that could be turned into a place for people to meet up and connect. It would help create a sense of belonging. People wish there were public restrooms here too, but $100,000 is probably not enough for that to work.
Who is working hard to improve your neighborhood and what do you admire about their efforts?
The neighborhood council. On the grassroots level, the credit goes to all the people who continue to show up and try to make things better.
How would you describe your neighborhood in three words?
Diverse, urban, rustic. (CR)
PEACEFUL VALLEYJanice Loux, Neighborhood Council Secretary
Loux has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and has served in every elected neighborhood council position over the last 12 years.
What’s Peaceful Valley’s claim to fame?
The river. Without a doubt, the river.
What sets your neighborhood apart from the rest of the city?
The age of the neighborhood, the character of the neighborhood, in both natural environment and the people. It offers everything. It’s practically downtown, and yet it’s like you’re in nature down here.
If you had $100,000 to fix or add something in your neighborhood, what would you invest it in?
It would be nice to have a small coffee shop. It would be a place for the community to get together. We don’t have any commercial structures down here at all. Everybody would like a little coffee shop or place that sold a few things, that was just very local.
Who is working hard to improve your neighborhood and what do you admire about their efforts?
There are many people in Peaceful Valley who care so deeply. We have people who’ve been here for many, many, many years — some 60 or 70 years, some longer than that. They care so much about the neighborhood. Then we’ve lately been getting an influx of younger families in the neighborhood and they’re kind of thrilled about the place and are working to improve it. One person that lately I think has done a lot for us is Michelle Jones. She helped us get our community garden back up and going. [It was] taken out during a big construction project down here about five years ago. Michelle stepped up and volunteered to be the one who would enlist people for garden boxes and get a fence built and take care of it. She’s just done a wonderful job.
How would you describe your neighborhood in three words?
Community embracing nature. (EB)
EMERSON-GARFIELDEileen Kazura, Interim Neighborhood Council Chair
Kazura moved to Emerson-Garfield three years ago and recently stepped up from vice chair to interim council chair.
How would you describe your neighborhood in three words?
Diverse, integrated, engaged.
What is your neighborhood’s claim to fame?
In 2023, a couple local artists installed a new sign at the threshold to our neighborhood coming down from the North Hill neighborhood on Monroe. It’s this beautiful mosaic sign called Sun Shine Through. The community came together and painted the mosaic pieces. It’s just a really fun, beautiful, way to celebrate coming into or leaving our neighborhood.
What sets your neighborhood apart from the rest of the city?
We have a super active neighborhood council that both has long-standing attendance from a core solid group of folks and then keeps bringing in new people.
What’s your favorite place to eat or drink in your neighborhood and why?
We’ve got both Ladder [Coffee] and a new Indaba in our neighborhood. Elliott’s Urban Kitchen has been around for a long time in our neighborhood, and it’s just a really solid place to grab a drink or a lunch or dinner.
Who is working hard to improve your neighborhood and what do you admire about their efforts?
Two people come to mind. Anne Luttrell, she manages our Friday Farmers Market. I think her persistence and her commitment to the community is just very evident by how she chooses to spend her time. The other person is Clay Elliott, a somewhat recent attendee of our Emerson Garfield Neighborhood council who has been really focused on working with the city.
If you had $100,000 to fix an issue in your neighborhood, what would you invest it in?
Our neighborhood has made a lot of improvements to pedestrian safety. But I think that we could make some more improvements with a chunk of dollars, keeping kids safe walking to and from schools and just promoting safe pedestrian and bike access. (EB)