Spokane Neighborhoods: Central

BROWNE’S ADDITION

WEST CENTRAL

LOGAN

RIVERSIDE

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo As is the case in other parts of town, Spokane's central neighborhoods share a deep connection with the Spokane River.

PEACEFUL VALLEY

EMERSON-GARFIELD

Tight-knit community.We’re known primarily as a historic neighborhood, but I can tell you that it’s also a neighborhood that welcomes diversity and the folks that live here watch out for one another. Geographically it’s the smallest neighborhood in Spokane, like eight blocks by six blocks, but it’s also densely populated because about 86% of the residents here are renters.This corner [West Pacific Avenue and South Cannon Street] is very famous for gatherings. We’ve got El Que, we’ve got The Elk, this place [Caffe Capri], and there’s Coeur d’Alene Park.We actually just learned that the city was given a grant from the State Parks Foundation, which is going to make some great improvements in Coeur d’Alene Park. One of our primary focuses in this neighborhood is getting that park upgraded.Well, we’ve got the Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council. Also making progress are the Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park. (CR)I can step out of my door, I can walk north, I can walk west, I can walk south, and I will see the river. I think that’s what makes it really unique is how accessible we are to that really iconic, special part of what makes Spokane, Spokane.Because of those barriers that the river naturally makes, we have a bit of a small town feel. It has its own character. We have a lot of families who were born and raised here who are still here. There’s a lot of connectivity within our own little neighborhood.Something that comes up in our council meetings a lot is safety. That can feel different for a lot of different people. But from a lot of the families that I talk to, a lot of it’s around traffic safety and traffic calming and making the spaces around our neighborhood much more pedestrian friendly. That’s a huge passion of mine. I wish that people were more naturally inclined to do things like bike and walk to school. A.M. Cannon Park has one crosswalk in the higher stretch of the park and people drive on that road like 45 miles per hour. It’s been a constant concern. If I could wave a wand and spend the money, I would be implementing some pretty strategic traffic calming in our highly trafficked areas.Hat Trick Brewing, which recently opened. It’s a family-friendly place, and the people who own it are neighbors. They’re very passionate about giving back to the neighborhood. They jumped right on board and started participating in the council, which really showed that they have a lot of care and compassion. They serve as voting members of the council but also provide a gathering space. I feel really proud bringing people outside of our Spokane area there.Oh my gosh, yes. I mean I feel lucky that I have a really strong, dedicated core executive board this year. We have people who have been passionate about this neighborhood for a long time, and then we have some fresh new energy. Amanda Maule is our new secretary, and she’s exceptional and has such a passion for engaging the community and connecting with people.Engaged, hopeful and eclectic. (MP)Dynamic learning hub.Definitely our river, the Centennial Trail and the Upriver Park that Avista has built. It is so peaceful and kind of an overlooked area.We have college students, halfway houses and families all living in the same area, so I think that diversity sets us apart from the other neighborhoods.If I had unlimited funds I would calm Hamilton down, kind of like what they did to Post Street with the big orange planters. Let’s put those planters on our islands and calm people down, because when they come off the highway and use [Hamilton Street] as a continued highway it makes the area unsafe.Donut Parade [where she works]. I grew up coming here and I also see how much they do for our community, which makes me love them even more. (CR)My favorite part is Riverfront Park. I just can’t believe I’m fortunate enough to have this beautiful nature right here in our neighborhood.We are the downtown core. I think downtown is like the living room of Spokane; people come here for conventions, weddings and wine tastings, but some of us love to live and work here year round.One thing I would like is a community center down here. There are so many empty storefronts that could be turned into a place for people to meet up and connect. It would help create a sense of belonging. People wish there were public restrooms here too, but $100,000 is probably not enough for that to work.The neighborhood council. On the grassroots level, the credit goes to all the people who continue to show up and try to make things better.Diverse, urban, rustic. (CR)The river. Without a doubt, the river.The age of the neighborhood, the character of the neighborhood, in both natural environment and the people. It offers everything. It’s practically downtown, and yet it’s like you’re in nature down here.It would be nice to have a small coffee shop. It would be a place for the community to get together. We don’t have any commercial structures down here at all. Everybody would like a little coffee shop or place that sold a few things, that was just very local.There are many people in Peaceful Valley who care so deeply. We have people who’ve been here for many, many, many years — some 60 or 70 years, some longer than that. They care so much about the neighborhood. Then we’ve lately been getting an influx of younger families in the neighborhood and they’re kind of thrilled about the place and are working to improve it. One person that lately I think has done a lot for us is Michelle Jones. She helped us get our community garden back up and going. [It was] taken out during a big construction project down here about five years ago. Michelle stepped up and volunteered to be the one who would enlist people for garden boxes and get a fence built and take care of it. She’s just done a wonderful job.Community embracing nature. (EB)Diverse, integrated, engaged.In 2023, a couple local artists installed a new sign at the threshold to our neighborhood coming down from the North Hill neighborhood on Monroe. It’s this beautiful mosaic sign called Sun Shine Through. The community came together and painted the mosaic pieces. It’s just a really fun, beautiful, way to celebrate coming into or leaving our neighborhood.We have a super active neighborhood council that both has long-standing attendance from a core solid group of folks and then keeps bringing in new people.We’ve got both Ladder [Coffee] and a new Indaba in our neighborhood. Elliott’s Urban Kitchen has been around for a long time in our neighborhood, and it’s just a really solid place to grab a drink or a lunch or dinner.Two people come to mind. Anne Luttrell, she manages our Friday Farmers Market. I think her persistence and her commitment to the community is just very evident by how she chooses to spend her time. The other person is Clay Elliott, a somewhat recent attendee of our Emerson Garfield Neighborhood council who has been really focused on working with the city.Our neighborhood has made a lot of improvements to pedestrian safety. But I think that we could make some more improvements with a chunk of dollars, keeping kids safe walking to and from schools and just promoting safe pedestrian and bike access. (EB)