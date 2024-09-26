Spokane Neighborhoods: East

MINNEHAHA

CHIEF GARRY PARK

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Catalyst is one of the new buildings along a revamped Sprague Avenue in the east part of the city.

EAST CENTRAL

Our hidden gem would be Minnehaha Park. We have such a beautiful neighborhood.Our neighbors look out for each other, and we have a lot of people who pay attention to what’s going on. We have low crime rates, according to the crime statistics, and so we have just a lot of really good people watching out for each other.A splash pad in our park for our kids.Well, it would be picnics in the park.Tyler Kern. Benjamin Moore recently donated a lot of paint to our neighborhood council so that we could paint over graffiti and other things on the old tennis courts in Minnehaha Park. Tyler and his family, his wife and his children, came out and they helped repaint and pick up garbage in the park and up in the wooded areas. It was amazing to see a whole entire family take time out of their weekend, take time out of their evenings, to come down and help us take on a graffiti abatement project.Active, beautiful and protective.Our neighborhood is just an amazing place to be. It’s kind of a hidden gem. We don’t have a whole lot of big buildings, and we have more nature. We sometimes have deer that walk through our neighborhoods and come down from Beacon Hill. We have a lot of eagles that nest up in the trees in Minnehaha Park. It is kind of as close to country nature living as you can get in the city. (VCM)I think our best landmark is the river. We also have our park — Chief Garry Park is centralized in our neighborhood and a lot of times there’s folks from all different walks of life and all different types of ethnicities coming together to utilize it, whether it’s the splash pad or the basketball court or baseball or a softball game.We’ve got a high percentage of youth, we have a decent percentage of elderly, and then we also have a lot of young professionals. Next to East Central, we have the most diverse neighborhood in Spokane. It’s cool.We have some of the biggest service providers: Family Promise, VOA [Volunteers of America], TRAC [the Trent Resource and Assistance Center]. We truly believe in supporting folks, but because of that, there’s a lot of wear and tear in our neighborhood. The first thing I would love to do is get some lights along Tuffy’s Trail. We need significant dollars put into cleanup. And the second thing I would do is Napa, between Trent and Mission, oh my gosh, that street needs an overhaul.Burrito House. That’s the spot a lot of folks go to get some good food. And right across from there we have Blissful Blends. It’s a staple for folks to go get coffee or a quick bite to eat.Colleen Gardner. She’s been in the neighborhood council for about 17 years. We also have a nonprofit called Northeast Youth and Family Services. They took an old gas station and totally remodeled it and that’s done a lot for the neighborhood especially because it’s right across the street from Stevens Elementary. They have a community garden now. Between Colleen and Northeast Youth and Family Services, it’s awesome to see.Hardworking, vibrant and caring. (SW)Disc golf, the Ben Burr trail, and the cricket pitch at Underhill Park.Electric vehicle charging stations — $100,000 doesn’t really go far any more.Fresh Soul restaurant and Wisconsinburger.Michael Brown puts on the SERA (Spokane Eastside Reunion Association) community celebration every August and helps young people every day with life skills at his restaurant [Fresh Soul]. LaVerne Biel manages the Sprague Union [Business Improvement District], and she makes sure the area stays clean and vibrant for the community.Diverse, vibrant and resilient. (CR)