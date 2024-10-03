Spokane Neighborhoods: Northeast

HILLYARD

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Hillyard Heritage Museum maintains some of the railyard history in the Hillyard Neighborhood.

NEVADA HEIGHTS

BEMISS

SHILOH HILLS

WHITMAN

We’ve got Locos restaurant, which is Texas barbecue, and we have Kismet, which is kind of southwest fusion, and another one called The Bad Seed.We’re known for having really vibrant antiques, and we’ve got a really cool old train museum, which is where the name Hillyard comes from. Jim Hill, around the turn of the last century, had a train yard out here. He intentionally put it outside of the city of Spokane so he wouldn’t be bothered with regulations, which is sort of why we have a fierce, individual spirit up here.It used to be its own independent city or town, and was in fact vying with Spokane for size and certainly financially with the train yard here.At Harmon Field and Skate Park there is kind of a freestanding structure that’s kind of like a half gazebo. I’d try to get that thing repaired.The place that has Locos in it, there’s a couple of businesses that share the same spot, and Derailer Coffee is in there and it’s my favorite place to go at this point. Green’s Fresh Market is a close second, though. They have really good sandwiches.Laura Johnson. She gets to a lot of meetings, and tries to make sure Hillyard is represented, when fighting for funds and improvements in our area and fighting for recognition and respect for our community. I really respect her for that.Tough, fun and growing. (SW)Probably our parks like Glass Park. We have three parks in our area. It’s just nice and pleasant in the middle of all the houses and businesses to just have these little spots.A lot of blue collar, hardworking people. Salt of the Earth people that just want to help each other and just get by. A lot of positivity and leaning on your neighbors.Probably someone to help clean up graffiti in the neighborhoods because a lot of people are busy, and some security cameras so people knew that they were safe to walk around anytime.For breakfast, Hillside Inn is wonderful, and of course, Tomato Street for dinner. If you want some snacks, there is Casual Friday donuts. There is Outback Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, and China Dragon. We have the Franklin Park shopping center right next to Northtown Mall. You can always find something wonderful there.Natalia Gutierrez. She’s from the If You Could Save Just One organization, which I watched grow over the years. She is there to help with kids and provide activities. Also, the Zion Spokane Church helps us every year put on our movie night for our neighborhood. They hand out backpacks and school supplies, and they really help uplift the community.Blue collar, hardworking and reliable. (VCM)Market Street Pizza has become a really big draw. Page 42, the bookstore, just moved into our neighborhood. There’s also Hays Park. It was originally an arboretum. It’s full of oak trees and other trees that were there to show off how cool they are.Our location makes us a nexus of cooperation. We’re like Hillyard’s little sister sometimes, but we also have the park vibe of Minnehaha, we brush up against the university district feel of Gonzaga and Logan, and we’re very much like Whitman, which is almost completely residential.I would love to set up a fund with $100,000 to provide child care and compensation to residents and neighbors to be able to participate in things like the neighborhood council and things that happen at the community center.Market Street Pizza. Their pizzas are all really gourmet and amazing, but you should not sleep on the wings.Dave Richardson, he’s our executive director of the Northeast Community Center. I don’t think they could’ve picked a better person to bring people together, to try new things, to try to make something out of a neighborhood and regional asset and help as many people as possible.Bringing people together. (SW)Could I use just one word? Diverse.We have immigrants. We have renters. We have elderly. We have a lot of different languages spoken here. We have people who’ve lived here when they were raising their kids and they’re now retired. We have young children.I’d say Friendship Park off the top. Maybe claim to fame would be Northpointe [Plaza] because it’s a major economic center with shopping and offices, restaurants.It’s not a unified neighborhood, it’s very eclectic. The north part of our neighborhood is in Mead School District, and south of Lincoln Road is in Spokane District 81, and Nevada [Street] separates us from east and west, so we end up with three or four different neighborhoods. That gives us opportunities as well as challenges.What we really need is a community center. The only two facilities we have that are owned by the public are Shiloh Hills Elementary and Fire Station 18, except for the parks, which are sort of woefully inadequate. We have 15.1 acres of parkland for about 16,000 people.Texas Roadhouse and Canaan buffet are nice because they give people choices that are fairly popular, but there’s just so many good places. You could eat out for a month [at a different place each day].Mike Donahue has worked really hard for the last five years to get us traffic calming. I’d have to give him major kudos. (SW)Working class neighborhood.It was built originally to house the people from the railroads over in Hillyard. Roughly half the houses in the neighborhood were built in the ’20s. The other half were built in the ’50s. There were a lot of guys from Kaiser [Aluminum] that lived in the neighborhood also. So, we had essentially working class people here.Whitman Elementary School.The school here is unique to the city because the boundaries of the school are all very busy arterials. Over the last few years, we’ve added a whole lot of sidewalks so they can walk to the school very easily.We don’t have any place to go and eat or drink in the neighborhood.I guess that’s me. I’ve been the one that’s been doing all the work on adding the sidewalks and stuff like that. We fixed up the park, chased out all the drug dealers and pretty much stopped all the crime in our neighborhood.I’d keep adding more sidewalks. (EB)