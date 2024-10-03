Spokane Neighborhoods: West

LATAH/HANGMAN

WEST HILLS

GRANDVIEW/THORPE

Lovely but struggling.I think it’s the ease and access to the High Drive Bluff Park and the bike trails. We have access to Hangman Creek and access to the river. We have that urban/rural feel.We have Vinegar Flats and also access to the Fish Lake Trail. Also Hangman Creek and High Bridge Park.Chaps. They have great food.I would say that we would need some sort of fire truck or station to help out with the issues on the west side of [U.S. Route] 195 in the Eagle Ridge area.I think it’s the collective group that’s working hard. I don’t think there’s any one person to give all the credit to. There are a lot of diverse individuals who are all working toward making that a great neighborhood. (MP)The Finch Arboretum. It’s a beautiful spot, a beautiful space to spend a day.We are an entry point into the city of Spokane that folks forget about. We have Sunset Highway coming off of the West Plains. If people are entering Spokane from the west and they’re not taking the freeway, they’re going to come through our neighborhood first, and I think that offers some very unique opportunities.More neighborhood planning. Just drawing up some ideas of what the Sunset Corridor and the Sunset and Government Way intersection could look like, really get some visuals of what our neighborhood could look like in the future. We’re so close to nature, and we have such a beautiful spot as it is that sometimes we aren’t capable of envisioning what that can be. Some design work could be incredibly beneficial, and of course, the Sunset bridge, as much money as we can throw at it.I don’t think that we have any restaurants that are right in our neighborhood, unfortunately, but if I’m going to grab a cup of coffee and go for a walk, I’m going to the Finch Arboretum, for sure.Susan Mensching took over the neighborhood council last year after some folks had stepped down, and she’s remained incredibly involved in our council, bringing forward ideas and solutions. Whenever there’s a problem, she always has one, sometimes two or three potential solutions. I just really admire people who can bring that to a space.Nature, opportunity and growth. (VCM)

What is Grandview/Thorpe's best landmark, gathering spot or hidden gem?

The landmark and gathering spot would be Grandview Park, which is the heart of the neighborhood. We also have the Trolley Trail, which is a hidden gem that’s near and dear to my heart. Back in the olden days, there was a trolley that ran from, I believe, Medical Lake to Browne’s Addition, and about two miles of it ran through here before there was even a neighborhood. The tracks have long since been removed, but there’s still the trail, and it’s nice and flat and forested, so it’s really pretty.We don’t have any commercial or public buildings — no store, no coffee shop, no school, no library, no community center, no church. A lot of people might like to see some commercial activity, but I personally love it the way that it is. It’s a great place to let your kids play in the street.At the top of 16th [Avenue] there’s an intersection that we lovingly refer to as ‘Malfunction Junction.’ People who aren’t from the neighborhood don’t know who to yield to when they come to it. It’s a mess. So I would fix all of that and get it built according to the plan that we made almost a decade ago.Technically, within our boundaries, there is nowhere. You could take a picnic to the park. You definitely see people with kids bring a picnic blanket and spend the morning at the splash pad.Molly Marshall. She’s been a real go-getter. We first brought her on as treasurer of the Grandview/Thorpe neighborhood. Then she really got involved with saving the Trolley Trail. It’s because of Molly that the last section was preserved. And now she’s working really hard for fire prevention in our neighborhood. Fire is a big deal up here. It’s one of the densest forest canopies in the city.Secluded, natural, close-knit. (EI)