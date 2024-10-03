Spokane Neighborhoods: West

By , and

click to enlarge Spokane Neighborhoods: West
click to enlarge Spokane Neighborhoods: West (2)

LATAH/HANGMAN

Ed Bruya, Community Assembly Representative
Bruya has served in various roles with the Latah/Hangman Neighborhood Council for six years.

How would you describe your neighborhood in three words?
Lovely but struggling.

What sets your neighborhood apart from the rest of the city?
I think it’s the ease and access to the High Drive Bluff Park and the bike trails. We have access to Hangman Creek and access to the river. We have that urban/rural feel.

What is your neighborhood’s claim to fame or hidden gem?
We have Vinegar Flats and also access to the Fish Lake Trail. Also Hangman Creek and High Bridge Park.

What’s your favorite place to go out to eat or drink in your neighborhood?
Chaps. They have great food.

If you had $100,000 to fix an issue in your neighborhood, what would you invest it in?
I would say that we would need some sort of fire truck or station to help out with the issues on the west side of [U.S. Route] 195 in the Eagle Ridge area.

Who is someone who is working really hard to improve your neighborhood?
I think it’s the collective group that’s working hard. I don’t think there’s any one person to give all the credit to. There are a lot of diverse individuals who are all working toward making that a great neighborhood. (MP)

click to enlarge Spokane Neighborhoods: West (3)

WEST HILLS

Robert Thompson, Neighborhood Council Chair
Thompson has lived in West Hills for 12 years and began serving on the neighborhood council this year.

What is your neighborhood’s best landmark?
The Finch Arboretum. It’s a beautiful spot, a beautiful space to spend a day.

What sets your neighborhood apart from the rest of the city?
We are an entry point into the city of Spokane that folks forget about. We have Sunset Highway coming off of the West Plains. If people are entering Spokane from the west and they’re not taking the freeway, they’re going to come through our neighborhood first, and I think that offers some very unique opportunities.

If you had $100,000 to fix an issue in your neighborhood, what would you invest it in?
More neighborhood planning. Just drawing up some ideas of what the Sunset Corridor and the Sunset and Government Way intersection could look like, really get some visuals of what our neighborhood could look like in the future. We’re so close to nature, and we have such a beautiful spot as it is that sometimes we aren’t capable of envisioning what that can be. Some design work could be incredibly beneficial, and of course, the Sunset bridge, as much money as we can throw at it.
What’s your favorite place to eat or drink in your neighborhood, and why?
I don’t think that we have any restaurants that are right in our neighborhood, unfortunately, but if I’m going to grab a cup of coffee and go for a walk, I’m going to the Finch Arboretum, for sure.

Who is someone working hard to improve your neighborhood and what do you admire about their efforts?
Susan Mensching took over the neighborhood council last year after some folks had stepped down, and she’s remained incredibly involved in our council, bringing forward ideas and solutions. Whenever there’s a problem, she always has one, sometimes two or three potential solutions. I just really admire people who can bring that to a space.

How would you describe your neighborhood in three words?
Nature, opportunity and growth. (VCM)

click to enlarge Spokane Neighborhoods: West (4)

GRANDVIEW/THORPE

Joy Sheikh, Neighborhood Council Chair
Sheikh has served as chair for more than 10 years and has lived in the neighborhood for two decades.

What is Grandview/Thorpe's best landmark, gathering spot or hidden gem?

The landmark and gathering spot would be Grandview Park, which is the heart of the neighborhood. We also have the Trolley Trail, which is a hidden gem that’s near and dear to my heart. Back in the olden days, there was a trolley that ran from, I believe, Medical Lake to Browne’s Addition, and about two miles of it ran through here before there was even a neighborhood. The tracks have long since been removed, but there’s still the trail, and it’s nice and flat and forested, so it’s really pretty.

What sets your neighborhood apart from the rest of the city?
We don’t have any commercial or public buildings — no store, no coffee shop, no school, no library, no community center, no church. A lot of people might like to see some commercial activity, but I personally love it the way that it is. It’s a great place to let your kids play in the street.

If you had $100,000 to fix an issue in your neighborhood, what would you invest it in?
At the top of 16th [Avenue] there’s an intersection that we lovingly refer to as ‘Malfunction Junction.’ People who aren’t from the neighborhood don’t know who to yield to when they come to it. It’s a mess. So I would fix all of that and get it built according to the plan that we made almost a decade ago.

What’s your favorite place to go out to eat or drink in your neighborhood and why?
Technically, within our boundaries, there is nowhere. You could take a picnic to the park. You definitely see people with kids bring a picnic blanket and spend the morning at the splash pad.

Who is someone that’s working hard to improve your neighborhood and what do you admire about their efforts?
Molly Marshall. She’s been a real go-getter. We first brought her on as treasurer of the Grandview/Thorpe neighborhood. Then she really got involved with saving the Trolley Trail. It’s because of Molly that the last section was preserved. And now she’s working really hard for fire prevention in our neighborhood. Fire is a big deal up here. It’s one of the densest forest canopies in the city.

How would you describe your neighborhood in three words?
Secluded, natural, close-knit. (EI)

Tags

Spokane Neighborhoods: Central

By Madison Pearson, Colton Rasanen and Eliza Billingham

Spokane Neighborhoods: Central

As Spokane's newest, potentially short-term council member, Ryan Oelrich faces three months of tough decisions

By Nate Sanford

As Spokane's newest, potentially short-term council member, Ryan Oelrich faces three months of tough decisions

The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium

The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium

West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another

By Samantha Wohlfeil

West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another
More »

Neighborhood council leaders provide insight on their vibrant, collaborative and growing corners of Spokane

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Neighborhood council leaders provide insight on their vibrant, collaborative and growing corners of Spokane

Federal and state grant funding helps connect underserved communities in rural Idaho

By Victor Corral Martinez

Federal and state grant funding helps connect underserved communities in rural Idaho

NEWS BRIEFS: Judge dismisses attempted recall of Al French

By Inlander Staff

NEWS BRIEFS: Judge dismisses attempted recall of Al French

Initiative 2109 asks Washington voters whether they'd like to repeal the capital gains tax that affects the state's richest citizens

By Colton Rasanen

Initiative 2109 asks Washington voters whether they'd like to repeal the capital gains tax that affects the state's richest citizens
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs

By Nate Sanford

It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs
More Local News
All News
Custer's 49th Annual Fall Antique & Vintage Show

Custer's 49th Annual Fall Antique & Vintage Show @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Sat., Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

E.J. Iannelli

E.J. Iannelli is a Spokane-based freelance writer, translator, and editor whose byline occasionally appears here in The Inlander. One of his many shortcomings is his inability to think up pithy, off-the-cuff self-descriptions.

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a staff writer for the Inlander, covering news and other topics that showcase the region's pulse. He joined the paper in 2024 after covering the news as a reporter and producer for Capitol Public Radio in Sacramento, California.

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from local mascots to mid-century modern home preservation for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington...

Digital Edition

  • October 3- 9, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation