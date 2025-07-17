Spokane Valley's Proposition 1 asks for a sales tax increase to fund 10 new police officers

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office Spokane Valley Police Department is hoping to grow to meet increased needs in the city.

In early August, Spokane Valley voters will decide on a new public safety sales tax. If approved, Proposition 1 would increase the city's sales and use tax rate by 0.1% in order to fund additional police officers.

This tax would be applied on all retail sales in Spokane Valley, which currently has an overall sales tax rate (including state tax) of 8.9%, compared to Spokane's 9.1%.

The proposition is estimated to generate $2.6 million in 2026 and would add at least 10 new police officers.

According to the city, the new tax is needed because of the increases in both city population (currently estimated at 108,267, up from 89,755 in 2010) and calls for police service.

Opponents argue that the tax is an unnecessary burden and that public safety solutions should not focus on increasing police presence.

NEED FOR OFFICERS

In 2023, the city of Spokane Valley contracted with an outside firm, Matrix Consulting Group, to understand the police department's growing needs. Matrix recommended that the Spokane Valley Police Department, which is staffed by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, hire an additional 31 officers to keep up with demand. Based on the recommendations, the city set forth a multiyear staffing plan.

In 2025, the plan's first phase went into effect with the hiring of 10 new police officers. To make those hires fiscally possible, the city cut funding in other areas, Spokane Valley City Council member Ben Wick says.

"We reduced funding in our streets program primarily," Wick says. "But we've actually cut on all the different city budget areas outside of public safety."

The city currently pays for approximately 121 officers, including 101 officers dedicated solely to Spokane Valley. The total also includes positions shared with the sheriff's office for things such as major crimes and regional task forces, which share supervision.

The plan's second phase requires passing Proposition 1, which is on Spokane Valley ballots for the Aug. 5 primary election.

Wick says the proposition's main goal is to add another 10 police officers, with the funds raised by the tax going entirely to fund law enforcement. RCW 82.14.450, which allows cities to pass these public safety taxes, requires a third of the revenue generated be used for "criminal justice purposes." Wick says funding law enforcement falls into that category.

According to the city, Spokane Valley has seen a 54% increase in public safety calls since 2004, when the city had approximately 105 officers. Undersheriff Dave Ellis, the Spokane Valley police chief, says the staff increase will allow police to respond more promptly.

With increasing service calls, Ellis is also concerned about overworked officers and hopes that this staff increase will prevent burnout and lead to a more appealing workplace environment.

"We have mandatory overtime, and they're working 12-hour shifts," Ellis says. "So we're looking to really try and find a better work-life balance for our officers and ensure that we don't lead to any kind of burnout."

A deficit in staffing impacts the department's ability to do proactive policing, which is a crime-reduction strategy using increased police presence in neighborhoods to prevent crime. This strategy is especially pertinent for dealing with "nuisance houses," such as known drug houses, Ellis says.

"Proactive policing is our ability to go and work those problem areas, [and] be a visible presence there to deter crime," Ellis says. "We're trying to get to the root cause of the problem versus making arrests. Maybe we can work with the landlords and people like that to hopefully address the issue."

The 2023 study by Matrix Consulting recommended adding specific positions, primarily in patrol and property and drug crimes. Matrix did not recommend additional positions to address domestic violence, community services or behavioral health. However, Wick says the city has not yet committed to where the new positions would go.

One area that the city could look to increase with Proposition 1 includes school resource officers. Wick says additional coverage is needed for schools. Spokane Valley has three school districts: Central Valley, East Valley and West Valley.

"That is something that they are requesting assistance with as well, so this would allow us to have an increased presence at the high schools, making sure there's a school resource officer there," Ellis says.

The community has also asked Ellis for additional traffic enforcement in school zones and neighborhoods. Matrix recommended three new positions for traffic enforcement; the department, as of 2023, had seven officers assigned to that role.

ARGUMENTS AGAINST

Rod Tadlock, a Spokane Valley resident who submitted an argument against the proposition for the voter's guide, worries that it is an unnecessary tax increase with a misplaced focus on law enforcement.

"One of the things I'm kind of concerned about is the city's priorities and spending, and one of them, I think, is a lack of focus on building communities," Tadlock says. "I believe that doing things to build communities would be better for dealing with social issues than just funding police."

Tadlock says that prevention is cheaper than dealing with crimes after they have already been committed, and providing safe community gathering places can play a role in prevention.

Another factor he is concerned with is the lack of transportation alternatives, such as buses and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. In Tadlock's view, an increase in both public gathering spaces and public transportation can help build community.

"In these neighborhoods there's really no place for kids to go," Tadlock says.

While Tadlock believes that additional law enforcement is not what Spokane Valley needs most, he also is concerned about what the tax increase could mean for already financially burdened residents.

Council member Wick believes that the main hesitation a voter may have with Proposition 1 is the tax increase itself. The 0.1% increase will add 10 cents per $100 purchase. But he points to the benefit from visitors.

"About 50% of the sales tax generated in Spokane Valley comes from visitors," Wick says. "So residents are only paying about half the amount that would be generated from this."

On Monday, July 21, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, the city will host an open house at the Spokane Valley Library (22 N. Herald Road) for residents to learn more about the proposition. ♦