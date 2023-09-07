Spokane's Community Housing and Human Services loses two senior officials, a 'blow' to a department that has already struggled with staffing

Julie Garcia, CEO of homelessness service provider Jewels Helping Hands, said Cerecedes’ resignation came as a surprise.



Garcia said Cerecedes had called her husband, who also works for Jewels, on Wednesday to talk about the nonprofit’s application to work as the operator of the city’s flagship homeless shelter on Trent Avenue.



“She told him that the process was being stalled,” Garcia said.



On Wednesday, the CHHS Board chose to recommend Jewels Helping Hands as the operator instead of several other service provider organizations that applied. Woodward, however, is calling for a pause in the process, citing a lack of clarity on funding sources and the formation of the regional homelessness authority.



Garcia said she didn’t know her organization had come out on top until she read about it in the Spokesman-Review the next morning. Garcia said Cerecedes didn’t mention anything about resigning when she called on Wednesday night. And now she’s worried about what the departure of Cerecedes and Ramos will mean for the department going forward.



“She was a good one, we’ve lost a lot of institutional knowledge during these last four years,” Garcia said. “It’s going to take a while to rebuild that.”

On Aug. 24, the CHHS board sent a letter to City Council outlining a number of concerns about the proposed authority, including the rushed timeline, lack of budget information, and the lack of a plan for “preservation of current CHHS staff who hold important institutional knowledge.”Coddington confirmed that the Spokane Managerial and Professional Association, a union representing a number of city employees, submitted a letter of grievance last month over the mayor’s executive order.Coddington said the grievance was related to concerns about a lack of clarity over what data city staff were being asked to share, and how the order would impact staff workload. He said the city has had several meetings related to the grievance and is moving forward on providing clarity.Cerecedes isn’t the only senior CHHS staffer to recently depart. Daniel Ramos, who worked for the department as a data scientist, left his position last week to take a job with the King County Regional Homeless Authority.Ramos said he left CHHS because the offer from King County gave him “the opportunity to do the work I’m doing here, but at a larger scale, to make an impact.” He said his time at CHHS was deeply meaningful, and that the people he worked with worked "really hard to make compromises and get things done in a really difficult environment."Some homelessness service providers and those involved in low-income housing are concerned about what the departures will mean for the department going forward.“Jenn’s in charge of the whole department, that’s quite a low blow there,” said Ben Stuckart, executive director of the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium and a former City Council president. “Massive turnover in these departments is not helping, and it's worrisome for the people on the outside.”