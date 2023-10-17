State Sen. Andy Billig and Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone tour bicycle infrastructure with a big crowd

By

click to enlarge State Sen. Andy Billig and Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone tour bicycle infrastructure with a big crowd
Erick Doxey photo
Andy Billig addresses a lot more people on bikes than expected.

"Holy smokes, this is a great turnout," says Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone as he pedals to the group of bicycles gathering at the University District Gateway Bridge. When he arranged this "bike town hall" with Washington Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, he expected about 10 people to show up.

Instead, nearly 100 come out.

It's a sunny, 70-degree early October Friday, and riders stream in from every direction. They're in office clothes, in fluorescent vests, on road bikes, mountain bikes, Lime bikes, electric bikes and tricycles. The youngest attendees aren't in high school yet. The oldest are well into retirement. A Washington State Parks commissioner joins the fray, as do members of Spokane Bicycle Club, parents carrying child seats, and a guy on an electric unicycle.

"This just goes to show there's a lot of interest in bike infrastructure," says Billig as he turns to address the crowd.

Billig and Zappone are hosting the two-wheeled town hall to review what's happened with Spokane's bike infrastructure in the past few years and to field ideas for future projects. Billig motions to the U-District bridge that the state helped fund (which is met with cheers), then tells a story from his first bike town hall with former City Council President Breean Beggs in 2019, when an attendee told him about a law in Idaho that allowed bicycles to glide through stop signs if no cars are present. Couldn't Washington allow that, too? Billig introduced the idea to the Legislature, which became state law in 2020.

"So if you have any ideas for bills, we'll pass them," he tells the crowd.

Colin Quinn-Hurst, a planner with the city of Spokane, leads the mega group on its first leg of the ride through downtown Spokane. We merge into the bike lane going west on Riverside Avenue, the city's first (and only) protected bike lane. Groups of cyclists get stopped at each traffic light until riders are stretched along the entire drag.

"Wow, that's quite a group you guys got," says a passer-by on Howard Street.

Quinn-Hurst has to rethink the route with this many people. The entire gang stops at the fountain in Riverfront Park, where participants have their first chance to ask questions (though voices are drowned out by the construction vehicles driving past). Quinn-Hurst guides the group to a quieter spot of the Centennial Trail.

"Can we do anything about sweeping the trails?" one frustrated biker asks (which is met with more cheers).

"I don't need fancy, I just need done," another participant says, who wants some smooth pavement in the neighborhoods north of downtown.

"How did the bike get on top of the pylon?" asks a third attendee, referring to a blue bike that mysteriously appeared atop a concrete pillar in the middle of the river next to the Sandifur Memorial Bridge in People's Park. This merits the biggest reaction, and the most stumped faces. Zappone looks to Quinn-Hurst, who looks back at him, then into the crowd.

"Does anyone know?" he asks. Crickets.

Billig draws the group back. His goal, he says, is to make cycling "accessible, safe, and fun" for everyone.

Another bicyclist on her own afternoon ride overhears Billig's sentiment. She raises her hand and pumps her fist as she passes the group, cheering "Woo-hoo, I agree!" ♦

For more information, visit my.spokanecity.org/projects/bicycle-and-pedestrian-resources

The original print version of this article was headlined "Biking with Billig"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Inlander 30 Throwback: Olympia or Bust!

By Nicholas Deshais

Inlander 30 Throwback: Olympia or Bust!

30 Years of Inlander: 2011-2012

By Sylvia Davidow

30 Years of Inlander: 2011-2012

A local nonprofit tries to build family by delivering food via bikes

By Eliza Billingham

A local nonprofit tries to build family by delivering food via bikes

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs exits

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs exits
More »

Latest in Local News

Who is Larry Stone and why is he spending so much money trying to influence Spokane politics?

By Nate Sanford

Who is Larry Stone and why is he spending so much money trying to influence Spokane politics?

30 Years of Inlander: 2021-2022

By Summer Sandstrom

30 Years of Inlander: 2021-2022

Candidates for Spokane Valley City Council say growth, housing and law enforcement are the biggest issues in this year's race

By Colton Rasanen

Candidates for Spokane Valley City Council say growth, housing and law enforcement are the biggest issues in this year's race

NEWS BRIEFS: The city and county continue to scrap over animal control

NEWS BRIEFS: The city and county continue to scrap over animal control
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Lilac Butterfly Ribbon Cutting @ Riverfront Park

Fri., Oct. 13, 1 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham is a staff writer covering food, from restaurants and cooking to legislation, agriculture and climate. She joined the Inlander in 2023 after completing a master's degree in journalism from Boston University.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 12-18, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation