NEWS BRIEFS: The trail along the north-south freeway will grow for the first time in years, and more.

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo The thirst is real.

Not much length has been added in the last five years to the bicycle and pedestrian trail that mirrors the route of the north-south freeway, but this year promises to bring a big level up for the Children of the Sun Trail: its intersection with the Centennial Trail. Work on the trail will begin again on June 1, and when it's complete this fall, users of both trails could in theory ride from Wandermere to Long Lake to Coeur d'Alene. Sections of the trail have been constructed over the past year by Graham Contracting, but so far they've been off-limits, says Ryan Overton, a spokesman for the state Transportation Department. "The bridges, the girders are set," he says. "There are some portions in Hillyard that are rideable, but there are no bridges open due to lack of rails." Still more work is needed. There are major gaps in the 40-mile Centennial Trail that impact its safety and usability. And the 11-mile Children of the Sun Trail won't be fully complete until the North Spokane Corridor connects with I-90, a project first envisioned in the 1940s that is expected to be complete by 2030. (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)

ELECTRIFYING INVESTMENTS

Will oil and gas soon be replaced by zips and zaps? Climate-focused nonprofits are celebrating several of the Washington Legislature's recent green investments, which will help transition homes and vehicles to electric options and address pollution. Some highlights in the two-year budget include: $120 million in incentives to buy electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and charging stations; $80 million to help low- and moderate-income households install electric heat pumps for heating and cooling; $40 million to weatherize homes and make them more energy efficient; and more than $60 million to improve air quality and address health disparities in overburdened communities. "There is so much we can look forward to: more clean vehicles on the roads, less smog and dirty air in our homes and neighborhoods, and more thoughtfully planned clean energy projects across our beautiful state," said Kelly Hall, Washington director for Climate Solutions, in an emailed statement. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

COMING UP DRY

Last weekend was a hot one. But when local activist David Brookbank's 9-year-old grandchild was thirsty, outdoor drinking fountain after drinking fountain at Riverfront Park failed to work, he says. And that reminded him of the Inlander's 2021 coverage of the broken drinking fountains in the midst of COVID. Back then, the issue was supply chains and staffing shortages. But now? The problem: "warmer weather sooner than anticipated," says Fianna Dickson, spokesperson for the city's parks department. The parks department shuts off the outdoor drinking fountain during the coldest months, to prevent the pipes from freezing. There was still that risk as recently as two weeks ago, Dickson says. Then, the city has to send in the maintenance folks to flush the pipes to get the water turned on. But future thirsty grandchildren can take comfort in this: The drinking fountains in the skate ribbon and the carousel are open year round. (DANIEL WALTERS)