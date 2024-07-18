Three locally made cannabis products that are as hot right now as the summer heat

click to enlarge Wedding Cake was June's top-selling strain in Washington.

Federal prohibition of cannabis severely limits interstate commerce in the market, meaning most products for sale in Washington are also made in Washington. But, as in many other industries, the west side of Washington tends to dominate the market. Fortunately, Eastern Washington is home to its fair share of growers and producers. Here are three local products that are flying off the shelves this summer.

VICE COLA

From the makers of Ray's Lemonade, arguably the most iconic of Inland Northwest-made infused beverages, Vice Cola hit shelves around the region this spring. With three varieties — cola, cherry cola and zero sugar-added cola — these cans bring a single-serving of THC into a 12-ounce can. When most beverages on the market pack as much THC as possible into one package, these deliver just 10 milligrams of THC per can, making them ideal for slow sipping and easing into a light buzz.

The retro-futuristic 1980s-style branding is reminiscent of the days of the cola wars, when Coke and Pepsi battled for supremacy, but with a tropical flair that alludes to the Ray's Lemonade products that preceded it on the market.

BATH BY BEX

The Spokane Valley-based CBD gurus at Bath By Bex are best known for their infused bath products like bath bombs and soaps, but they also produce more heatwave-friendly products like their line of CBD-infused creams and lotions. Among their best products for summer are two "Bug-B-Gone" products meant to keep bugs away from your body. Both are infused with cannabis-derived terpenes — naturally occurring chemicals from the cannabis plants that impart flavors and smells to the plant — while one contains CBD as well. These balms, like all of their products, are available at Bath By Bex's Spokane Valley store or via mail order.

WEDDING CAKE

Cannabis industry market researchers at Headset determined that Wedding Cake was June's top-selling strain in Washington. Local grower Good Earth Cannabis grows some strong Wedding Cake that clocks in around 29% THC. Their five-packs of half-gram pre-rolls are quite popular and affordable. One five-pack goes for just $21 at Cinder locations around Spokane.

Wedding Cake is no stranger to accolades, as it was named Strain of the Year by cannabis website Leafly in 2019. It's a hybrid strain that leans more indica than sativa but packs a punch with high-THC concentrations. ♦