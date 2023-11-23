Three products this low-tolerance consumer is grateful are on the market

Thanksgiving very well may be over by the time you find yourself reading this paper, but that doesn't mean it's time to move on from being grateful.

Personally, I'm thankful all year round when it comes to certain products available on the market. That's because even though I've been writing about cannabis in this section every week since 2019, my tolerance is pretty low — I often buy prerolls for the value, only to cut them open and smoke the flower bit by bit over the course of a week or two. For me, a little goes a long way, and I've spent a lot of time looking for products that fit my style.

In the spirit of the season, here are three products that my low tolerance is thankful for.

DEWEY CARIBBEAN CHOCOLATE

Earlier this year I walked into the Vault and asked for a product with really low THC content. After turning down a few items that hovered around the low-20% range, I settled on a gram of flower that clocked in at a hair over 17%. Pullman-based grower Dewey Cannabis Co.'s indica-dominant strain of Caribbean Chocolate has become my go-to flower. Plus it's tasty, which is a nice perk when you're only smoking a tiny amount.

CEDAR CREEK SIMPLE SYRUP

Edibles tend to be easier on me than traditional flower, but they can still get out of hand — "when the edible hits" has become a meme for good reason. That's why I like products that can be easily broken down into small doses. Cedar Creek's 20-milliliter bottle of infused simple syrup packs a 100-milligram punch, but it's not meant to be thrown back like a shooter.

I've had my bottle since April when I bought it for a story about infused mocktails. Putting one drop into a can of sparkling water, or getting creative and making something fancy, and then slowly sipping it down produces a calm, easy buzz.

ZENTOPIA SPARKLING WATER

The science on whether CBD enhances or diminishes the effects of THC is mixed, with some studies suggesting it does one thing while others suggest the opposite. Personally though, and this may just be placebo at play, I feel that it helps take the anxious edge off of an aggressive high. Which is why I try to keep a can of Zentopia's 50-milligram CBD sparkling water in my fridge, and it's easy to keep them stocked as they're available at grocery stores. No need for an extra trip to a dispensary. ♦