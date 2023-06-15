Three sativa-leaning products to toke all summer long

click to enlarge Get high in the sun, and laze in the shade.

The long days of summer are upon us and with them come opportunities galore. If you want to take in everything the season has to offer, and do so with a bit of a buzz, you'll want to make sure you've got the proper stuff. This is not the time for catching couch-lock from a heavy indica. Here are three sativa-leaning strains perfect for the active summer lifestyle.

DURBAN POISON

Named for South Africa's third-largest city, where the strain is said to originate, Durban Poison is a sativa in every sense of the word. It is a stimulating strain that is perfect for people wanting to take full advantage of the long days of summer or to catch a midafternoon buzz without any crash before the sun goes down.

One of the more common strains available on the market today, Durban Poison is widely available as flower or in pre-roll form but also a popular choice for concentrates. While the concentrate versions will obviously contain high levels of THC, the flower is a relative middleweight landing around 20 percent THC. Which makes this strain ideal for all-day use without much risk of overdoing it.

GELATO RUNTZ

This hybrid strain is meant to ride the line between a typical indica and sativa. An energizing strain but not too overpowering, it's perfect for socializing. If you have an afternoon barbecue or an evening walk around the farmers market, Gelato Runtz will bring a pleasant buzz that makes you want to get up and be active.

On the other hand, it won't overpower with manic energy. In today's era of exceptionally potent cannabis, this strain lands in the Goldilocks zone when it comes to THC content. Artizen's version of Gelato Runtz clocks in at 19.2 percent THC and has become a personal favorite of mine.

HARLEQUIN

As a CBD-dominant strain, Harlequin is perfect for those looking for the more medicinal effects of cannabis without much of the buzz. It's not THC-free, though, so don't be fooled. Like the trickster from which the strain takes its name, Harlequin can sneak up on unsuspecting users who consume too much.

At the right dosage, it is an ideal relaxation strain for those looking to relax after a long and eventful day. The CBD is great for active types looking to alleviate muscle pain, and the low-THC content means users can smoke before bed without much risk of waking up with any lingering effects. ♦