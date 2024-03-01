Three strains to help shake off the late-winter blues

March may be here, when spring technically arrives, but the forecast says gloomy weather will persist. If you think the weather is crummy, forget the forecast and instead consider these strains that will have you feeling like May or even June, when in reality it's far from it.

These strains, readily available at local dispensaries, are here to help break you out of winter's doldrums and into the spring spirit.

MAUI WAUI

Forgive me for the lack of originality, but Maui is as warm weather as it gets. And Maui Waui is, well, it's about as famous as it gets. You can't do a warm weather strain list without listing this classic.

Other strains may be tough to find at some local dispensaries, but this OG variety is almost as common as cannabis itself. It's your parents' weed, and they won't tell you this but it was their favorite version. These days, you'll find it in even stronger formulations than those back in the day could ever dream of.

Talk about a tropical heat wave. What once was good remains the same today, and that's what makes this strain a classic that not only has history, but persists.

TROPICANA COOKIES

When I think about warm weather, I'll be honest that baked goods are one of the last things I think about. Fortunately, this is flower. It's cannabis, not cookies. (Though you could make it into those.)

This indica-heavy hybrid will help to knock you out like the heat and comfort of a fresh batch of cookies, but without any of the caloric intake or heat from your oven, though the latter may be a bummer this time of year.

True Tropicana Cookies is a riff on the indica-dominant Girl Scout Cookies strain, which has become a favorite of high-THC enthusiasts.

ICE CREAM CAKE

If you're trying to recreate a summer day, nothing is better than ice cream cake. If you're doing it with cannabis, you're going to have to add heat. That's where Ice Cream Cake comes into play. It's already baked when you're looking to get baked.

Just kidding, it's just flower. No baking necessary.

A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato, two summery strains in their own right, Ice Cream Cake is clearly a combination that its namesake, ice cream and cake, can't ever hope to match. ♦