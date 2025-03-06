A look at Spokane International Film Festival 2025

A film festival pass isn't just a ticket to sit in a dark room munching on popcorn for a few days. It's a passport to worlds of imagination. That's once again the case with this year's edition of the Spokane International Film Festival (SpIFF). It's impractical to travel to the deep Alaskan wilderness, the remote Indigenous lands of Canada, global ultimate frisbee tournaments, and local high school wrestling meets in a single weekend, but you can do all this and more via SpIFF. Or trade the impractical for the impossible and travel through time, erase your painful memories and have one last cosmic goodbye with a departed lover. There are galaxies of imagination on display at SpIFF, so let us help you find your latest under-the-radar cinematic journey.

— SETH SOMMERFELD, Inlander Screen Editor



SpIFF 2025