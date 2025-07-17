A memoir of an African upbringing in turbulent times comes to life in Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight

click to enlarge Lexi Venter delivers a standout child acting performance.

"Are we racists?" 8-year-old Alexandra "Bobo" Fuller (Lexi Venter) asks her parents in Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight, and the defensive response offers everything viewers need to know about the perspective of white settlers in 1980 Rhodesia. Bobo's parents aren't wealthy oligarchs in positions of power in the former British colony in southern Africa, but they're still occupying land that was forcibly taken from its original inhabitants. They view themselves as hard-working farmers struggling to make ends meet, and they're openly hostile to the efforts by the country's natives to establish self-governance in the current election. So yes, they're racists.

Bobo doesn't know that, though, or at least she doesn't entirely comprehend it, and the movie is a fascinating exploration of her emerging understanding of her place in the world, while she's engaged in typical childhood activities. Adapted from the real-life Fuller's 2001 memoir, Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight is written and directed by South African actress Embeth Davidtz, who drew on her own youthful experiences in crafting the film and also plays Bobo's bitter alcoholic mother, Nicola. Davidtz portrays the Fullers as complex, troubled, sometimes well-intentioned people, without ever excusing their participation in an oppressive, unjust system.

For Bobo, that system is all she's ever known, and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight shifts from sun-dappled idylls to stark violence and unrest, all of which are normalized parts of Bobo's upbringing. The movie takes place just as Rhodesia is asserting its national identity as Zimbabwe, with revolutionary Robert Mugabe leading in the country's first free elections.

Bobo's father, Tim (Rob Van Vuuren), is gone for long stretches at a time while serving as an army reservist, leaving Bobo and her teenage sister Vanessa (Anina Reed) alone with their volatile mother.

Bobo finds refuge with the family's Zimbabwean servant Sarah (Zikhona Bali), but she can't shake the ingrained prejudices that have been passed down from her parents. "Any African can be a terrorist," she says in her opening narration, not because she truly knows what a terrorist is, but because that's what she's been taught to believe. Sarah, in turn, is chastised by fellow servant Jacob (Fumani Shilubana) for her closeness with the Fullers. Colonization has created both deep injustice and an insurmountable barrier to simple human connection.

Davidtz lets these interactions speak for themselves, as Bobo bears witness to tense discussions among various adults. She spends her time laughing, playing and making herself a nuisance to adults, but she's also forced to grow up quickly because of what's happening around her. One of the most striking images that the movie frequently returns to is Bobo riding around the farm on a dirt bike, an air rifle strapped to her back in mimicry of the machine gun that her mother carries at all times.

A story like this could come across as condescending or didactic, but even in moments when it's potentially problematic, Venter's wonderful, wide-eyed performance keeps the narrative grounded. It's astonishingly accomplished work from the young actress, who conveys Bobo's mix of naïveté and cunning, as she processes the massive changes around her while holding onto her fierce sense of self.

Davidtz is also excellent as the unstable woman whose mental illness doesn't excuse her bigotry, and the movie finds convincing tragedy in both the personal and the political. Davidtz uses the cinematic language of nostalgic coming-of-age dramas (vintage pop songs, child's-eye-view visuals) to capture an ugly period that should not inspire any nostalgia. It makes Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight a tough movie to watch at times, but Davidtz makes sure that neither Bobo nor the audience can look away from the unpleasantness around them.



Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight

Rated R

Directed by Embeth Davidtz

Starring Lexi Venter, Embeth Davidtz, Zikhona Bali