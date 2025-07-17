Eddington aims at many targets, but this sad excuse for a satire wildly misses the mark each time

click to enlarge Phoenix and Pascal form two sides of the same misguided coin.

America was (and is) in a mighty bad place. If this is the way you're finding out, in a review of writer/director Ari Aster's oddly empty misfire of a film Eddington of all places, please accept my sincerest apologies and go back to the enormous rock you've apparently been living under.

The thing is, while you've been down there, an already terribly cruel world has fallen further into violence, fascism and hate. To put it lightly, things are not looking good these days. So, when we turn to art, what does it say about this moment? In the case of Aster's latest film, he argues not only is this all spiraling out of control, but that even the smallest of communities within the country may have been torn to shreds during the height of the pandemic. That they are now unraveling before our eyes as something has been forever broken. To Aster, we may be, as the kids say, cooked.

The unfortunate thing is, this sordid state of affairs appears to have also cooked Aster's brain as well. After proving himself with well-crafted breakout horror films Hereditary and Midsommar and the great anxiety nightmare Beau Is Afraid, Eddington only proves to be one of this year's greatest disappointments. Less a satire and more an off-kilter dramedy that's light on anything resembling clever jokes or deeper insights, it's got some compelling craft in the final stretch and a few solid performances, but little else. Shallow, glib and dull, it's the work of a far lesser filmmaker who's not just lost his edge, but made you question if he ever actually had it at all.

It's also a pandemic film that leans hard into the specifics of the time, making the introduction to the fictional New Mexico town of Eddington feel fittingly exhausting as we get to know the bumbling Sheriff Joe Cross. Played by Joaquin Phoenix, who was a magnetic and pitiful mess in Beau Is Afraid, he will soon be revealed as a cruel fellow underneath his folksy exterior. When Joe begins butting heads with smarmy Mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) over mask mandates and pandemic regulations, he decides to run against him in the upcoming election. This horrifies Joe's wife, Louise (a complete waste of Emma Stone), who has a painful past with Ted and is hiding away in conspiracy-heavy corners of the internet that will utterly warp her mind. She isn't alone as soon the powder keg of a town explodes into a heightened mess of dueling realities shaped by screens with Aster hovering, often literally with his camera, above the whole affair.

Rather than allow him to see more clearly, this vantage point makes everything feel small to the point of being insubstantial. Some of this is by design, with the town serving as a microcosm of the broader country and the characters more caricatures of specific hypocrisies to hold up to the light. However, it eventually just feels like Aster is looking down at ants scuttling left and right, detached from any real investment in any of the ideas. This isn't so that we can experience some deeper sociological satirical observations about people, as those never really come. No, it's so Aster can hold to a false neutrality that ensures he never says anything at all. Instead, the film awkwardly has it be that the murder of George Floyd results in a protest in the town that is led by a selfish kid who is just looking to get laid or gain some online clout. That Eddington itself has all the depth of TikTok brain rot only makes this awkward throughline land with a depressing thud.

To Aster, everyone is a hypocrite with all their deeply held beliefs flattened into false equivalencies less insulting than they are just broad and boring. Yes, the Internet is reshaping our lives and creating schisms, though Aster feels like he can't be bothered to dig into any of them with the needed nuance to make a worthwhile film. That the explosive finale plays like a blatant ripoff of No Country for Old Men is at least a jolt of fun because you get to see cinematographer Darius Khondji (Mickey 17) shoot the hell out of these scenes. Though when it ties everything together in a darkly comedic though contrived coda, it seems as though Aster is saying we're all paying attention to the wrong things and that the big leaps he took didn't matter anyway. It's one final dodge in a film full of them, serving up the culmination of the complete cooking of Aster's brain into less of a cinematic meal and more of a cheap microwave dinner. Ding! America's done.



Eddington

Rated R

Directed by Ari Aster

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone