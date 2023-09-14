Outlaw Johnny Black is no Black Dynamite

click to enlarge This gunslinging Outlaw misses his mark.

In 2009, the world was first exposed to the comedic masterpiece that is Black Dynamite. Starring a pitch-perfect Michael Jai White as the titular man himself, it was a parody of both style and substance that paid homage to the blaxploitation subgenre in every single delightful detail. Each line delivery, awkward zoom, musical sting and, yes, even rogue boom mic landed with expert precision to make for an energetic comedy that's as sharp today as it was when it came out.

It was then exciting when it was announced in 2018 that White would be teaming up with his co-writer on that film (Byron Minns) to make another movie that poked fun at the genre. The result of that collaboration, Outlaw Johnny Black, could not look and feel more different than its predecessor. All of the style and flair that made Black Dynamite so memorable have been lost in a riff on the Western where any spark soon fades into a far more standardly shot comedy. There are moments of the familiar goofiness scattered throughout that will almost make you feel like it is getting somewhere more audacious and creative. But there's not the wit and charm to make this another joke-a-minute ride that will have staying power.

The story, which itself takes a while to really get going, is built around the trials and tribulations of the troubled loner Johnny Black. Played by White, who also directs this time around, he has vowed to get revenge on the man who killed his father years ago. This doesn't go quite as planned, and he ends up having to hide out by pretending to be a preacher in a mining town that itself has its own share of problems. Over the course of the two-and-a-quarter-hour film that follows, the already hit-or-miss jokes are stretched far behind their breaking point.

The strangest thing about the film is that the proof of concept trailer released for a fundraising campaign more than five years ago is funnier in around three minutes than this entire feature. Even as there are some scenes that are built around the same premises and setups, the execution feels miles apart. It creates an unintentional case study of the importance of timing both in the delivery of jokes and the way they are all cut together. Even though there are a fair amount of bits in the full film that range from passable to playful, none of them has the same punchiness as that trailer.

More dishearteningly, all of the settings just look far too clean and polished. Everything looks and feels more like a set, whereas the proof of concept actually looked like it could have fit right alongside past gritty Westerns. That first look felt much more in the spirit of Black Dynamite.

Not to belabor comparing the two, but there's a reason the infamous "But Black Dynamite, I sell drugs to the community..." line sticks out in the mind from their prior film. Some of it is that it's just more cleverly written and delivered, though it is also the way the joke is constructed. It comes in rapid response to a proclamation before lingering for a bit. There was an artistic vision that delicately teased out its cinematic reference points. Outlaw Johnny Black never comes close to that.

The only reason it is impossible to dismiss the film entirely is that White remains an unparalleled comedic performer. The movie around him is just assembled with far less dexterity and skill this time (which is unfortunate since he directs). Where Black Dynamite will forever remain one of the greatest American comedies, Outlaw Johnny Black is only occasionally amusing Even if you're willing to saddle up, the film is far too bumpy of a ride. ♦

OUTLAW JOHNNY BLACK



Directed by Michael Jai White

Starring Michael Jai White, Byron Minns, Anika Noni Rose

At the Magic Lantern