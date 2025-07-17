Afternoon Snack: Need something to tide you over until dinner? Consider these seven snacks

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photo Pretty, pink and cheap!

DRAGONFRUIT SMOOTHIE $8

Cultivated Chameleon, 709 N. Monroe St.

On a hot summer day, there's nothing more satisfying than the iciest, coldest drink you can get your hands on. Even better if it's healthy and affordable — even pretty, like a hot pink dragonfruit concoction from this newish local cafe just north of the Monroe Street Bridge. While most of the space at Cultivated Chameleon is devoted to vintage clothing, decor and furniture, the back corner hosts a small bistro counter serving sandwiches, drinks and light snacks like pastries and caprese skewers. If you'd rather be hands free and sip through a straw, order the smoothie with orange juice for extra tartness, or milk and honey if you'd like something a little softer on the palate. For $3 extra, make it into a smoothie bowl topped with granola, shaved almonds, coconut and berries. (CS)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

MINI BOWL $10-$12

Konala, 6740 N. Division St. 106 E. Appleway Ave., Coeur d'Alene 107 E. Seventh Ave., Post Falls

There's no shortage of fast food options when you need to nosh for either an early dinner or a 'tween-time snack. But when you want to go for the healthy option that also happens to be 100% gluten-free, go for Konala, a local chain, which recently added its third location on Spokane's North Side. The mini bowls are ideal for kids or for a smaller portioned meal that's still big on flavor, from tangy orange chicken to steak with chimichurri to blackened shrimp with lime crema over your choice of greens or rice. (CSz)

BEER BUDDIES $10

Benneditos, 1426 S. Lincoln St. and 1909 E. Sprague Ave.

I hate to break it to you, but your beer gets lonely, too. If you really want to show some love and appreciation to your drink of choice, Bennedito's Beer Buddies is a surefire way to do it. Small but mighty bites of delicious, buttery bread, all for only $10. These friendly bread bites are a great starter to pizza, calzones, salad, sandwiches, and pasta. Topped with parmesan and garlic, Benneditos Beer Buddies offer an indulgent side or appetizer that's perfect for sharing with your own buddies. (EB)

PURPLE MOON $5.75

Uoni Bubble Tea, 1217 N. Hamilton St.

While Uoni Bubble Tea near Gonzaga University is known for its wide variety of eye-catching and Instagram-worthy boba tea drinks, the Purple Moon drink stands out from the options on its dairy-free menu. Made with lychee lemonade, blue tea and lychee jelly, it's just as beautiful as it is delicious, fading from deep royal purple to a soft, creamy yellow from top to bottom. Uoni offers tons of refreshing drink options, including trendy pink matcha and honey lavender, alongside classics like milk and thai teas. There's even a create-your-own boba, allowing customers to customize toppings, milk and sweetness level. (MS)

PARMESAN GARLIC BREAD BITES $10

Pacific Pizza, 2001 W. Pacific Ave.

While Pacific Pizza's food and drinks are more than satisfying, its fun and inviting atmosphere is what cements itself as a Browne's Addition classic. Pinball machines, an outdoor patio and live music all prove that Pacific Pizza is more than just a pizza place — it's a neighborhood staple. Even if you aren't hungry, taking a trip to Pac Ave is sure to be a pick-me-up any day of the week. But if you are hungry... the garlic parmesan bites are exquisite punches of garlicky cheesy goodness that Dracula himself would fear. For just 10 bucks, this appetizer is a cheap, satiating addition to any excursion in Browne's. (EB)

CHIA PUDDING $7

Method Juice Cafe, 7 704 N. Division St. and 718 W. Riverside Ave.

Snacking is one of life's greatest pleasures, but it's often hard to find a healthy snack on a budget. Fresh fruit often spoils if not eaten within days and one can only eat so many granola bars before the flavor becomes repulsive. Method's hefty, pre-packaged chia pudding has a simple list of ingredients: coconut milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, vanilla extract, granola and strawberries. It satisfies a midday sweet tooth without being overly sweet or heavy. Along with being pretty allergy-friendly and appropriate for both vegetarians and vegans, it's sold in a to-go cup, making it an easy grab-and-go option for anyone looking for a little pick-me-up. (MP)