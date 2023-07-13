Cheap Eats 2023: Small budget, big flavor

Feeding yourself has definitely gotten more expensive in the past year, and we're all feeling the pinch at the grocery store and when dining out. So as we set out to compile this year's Cheap Eats issue, we tasked our team with finding some of the best deals at a range of price points and portion sizes. The result is that every item featured in this year's guide lands under $12 — some even as low as $4 or $5 — and most of the spots we highlight offer way more in the way of wallet-friendly eats than the single dishes featured here.

You'll learn about appetite-satiating options from some of the area's newest eateries — Zozo's Sandwich House, Sandos, Indigenous Eats — but also homages to old standbys, like Ferguson's Cafe on Garland and Gordy's on the South Hill. There's something for every mealtime (or snack craving) of the day, plus plenty of choices for vegetarians and vegans — just because it's "cheap" doesn't mean it's all drenched in grease or sugar. We hope you discover tasty lunch spots, quick breakfasts on the go, happy hours, and plenty more. Best of all, you can feel good about these choices three times over: They're tasty, affordable, and support local businesses.

— CHEY SCOTT, Arts & Culture Editor

The original print version of this article was headlined "Small Budget, Big Flavor"

