Cheap Eats 2024

Affordable, tasty food shouldn't be hard to find. Which is why our team takes the task of hunting down great dining deals for the Inlander's annual Cheap Eats issue pretty seriously. As countless factors continue to drive up the cost of both groceries and eating out, finding these wallet-friendly eats only becomes more challenging — which is why we're here to help. From lunchtime specials and Taco Tuesday bargains to unlimited buffet feasts and much more, we hope this year's Cheap Eats issue sates your hunger while making you happy — your bank account and stomach should be pleased, anyway.

— CHEY SCOTT, Editor


Attempting to eat only at local restaurants for three days on just $50

By Seth Sommerfeld

Attempting to eat only at local restaurants for three days on just $50

The search for every deal under $2 on Taco Tuesday

By Eliza Billingham

The search for every deal under $2 on Taco Tuesday

How to eat at local fine dining establishments without breaking your budget

By Madison Pearson

How to eat at local fine dining establishments without breaking your budget

All-you-can-eat options in the Inland Northwest offer variety of cuisines at reasonable prices

By Azaria Podplesky

All-you-can-eat options in the Inland Northwest offer variety of cuisines at reasonable prices

Even more super affordable deals for when you're hungry or thirsty but your wallet's running a little low

By Inlander Staff

Even more super affordable deals for when you're hungry or thirsty but your wallet's running a little low

Midday specials at these local eateries bring cheap, satisfying meals to the hungry masses

By Colton Rasanen

Midday specials at these local eateries bring cheap, satisfying meals to the hungry masses
