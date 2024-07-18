Cheap Eats 2024

Affordable, tasty food shouldn't be hard to find. Which is why our team takes the task of hunting down great dining deals for the Inlander's annual Cheap Eats issue pretty seriously. As countless factors continue to drive up the cost of both groceries and eating out, finding these wallet-friendly eats only becomes more challenging — which is why we're here to help. From lunchtime specials and Taco Tuesday bargains to unlimited buffet feasts and much more, we hope this year's Cheap Eats issue sates your hunger while making you happy — your bank account and stomach should be pleased, anyway.

— CHEY SCOTT, Editor



