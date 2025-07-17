Cheap Eats 2025

When the kitchen isn't calling, we all cycle through routine places near home or work for that convenient early morning coffee, lunch or family dinner. If we're not careful, however, food bills can rack up, or we just get sick of eating the same ol' things.

If you're looking to shake things up, but not hurt your wallet in the process, our team has done the work for you and scoured the Inland Northwest for delicious and cheap bites. From that sunrise breakfast or weekend brunch to late-night munchies, this year's Cheap Eats issue likely has more than you can stomach. In fact, there are more than 60 budget-friendly listings, with options for each meal of the day. "Cheap" also doesn't always equate to delicious fried, salty or greasy dishes. Though you'll find plenty of guilty pleasure foods, there are healthy and dietary-friendly options, too. Better yet, when you put these items into your rotation you'll be supporting local restaurants. Maybe the tried-and-true establishments will draw you, or you'll get adventurous and try newcomers to the food scene. The day is yours, get eating!

— DORA SCOTT, staff writer

CONTRIBUTORS

Ellis Benson (EB)

Madison Pearson (MP)

Colton Rasanen (CR)

Bee Reiswig (BR)

Chey Scott (CS)

Dora Scott (DS)

Carrie Scozzaro (CSz)

Seth Sommerfeld (SS)

Marta Szymanska (MS)

Samantha Wohlfeil (SW)