Creative Arts Camps

click to enlarge Maker + Made photo Heather Thyme art camp students paint watercolor jellyfish.

ANIMAL & STILL LIFE SKETCHING

Kids learn to draw and shade animals and objects realistically using charcoal and pencil. Ages 8-12. July 15-8, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $120. heatherthymeart.com



ANIMAL ART-ANTICS!

Roar, squawk and hiss as you learn about some whimsical artists and their animal subjects. Explore the creative artwork of David Klein, Joan Miro, Laurel Burch, Leo Lionni and more while using art supplies to create your own animal masterpieces. Ages 6-11. July 22-26 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

ART IN NATURE! NATURE IN ART!

Paint, sculpt and draw what you see in nature surrounding the Corbin Art Center. Go on a nature hike and then go back to the art room to work on your project about what you observed. Ages 6-11. July 15-19 from 9 am-3 pm at the Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

ART MEETS SCIENCE CAMP

Kids participate in experiments and projects where art and science collide. Activities include making oobleck and slime, food coloring swirling, painting rainbows and coffee filter chromatography. Ages 5-11. Offered July 8-11 and Aug. 19-22, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $135. heatherthymeart.com

ARTSCI SUMMER DAY CAMP

Classic summer camp games alongside immersive explorations of Finch Arboretum's diverse ecosystem with hands-on learning blending artistic expression with scientific discovery. Ages 6-11. Offered June 24-28 (Creepy Crawly Camp), July 8-12 (Art and Nature Discovery), July 15-19 (Bug Explorers), July 22-26 (Whimsical Forests & Magical Meadows), July 29-Aug. 2 (Flutter and Crawl), Aug. 5-9 (Branching Out with Nature Art) and Aug. 12-16 (The Final Summer Bash) from 9 am-4 pm. $240/week. spokanerec.org

AUTHORS AND ILLUSTRATORS CAMP

Aspiring authors write and illustrate their own books. They learn how to structure a story, brainstorm ideas and explore different styles of illustration before creating their own books. Ages 6-11. Aug. 5-8, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $120. heatherthymeart.com

BARNYARD PALOOZA!

Each day of camp features a different barnyard animal as the theme of an art project. Create with clay, paper and more while learning fun facts about the animals. Ages 3-5. June 17-21 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

BEST OF HEATHER THYMEART

Campers participate in creating four favorite projects of past students, including underwater watercolors, slime making and sculpting air dry clay. Ages 4-11. Sessions offered June 24-27 and Aug. 26-29, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $140. heatherthymeart.com

BEST OF SUMMER CAMP

Spend a week enjoying the most popular activities and projects offered during summer 2024's creative arts camp sessions from Spokane Parks & Rec. Ages 6-11. Aug. 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $182. spokanerec.org

BLAST OFF INTO SPACE!

Learn about the planets, stars, moons and much more while creating fabulous galactic art. Ages 3-5. July 22-26 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

CAC CRETACEOUS CAMP: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE

Learn about paleontology and animals that walked the earth millions of years ago such as dinosaurs, reptiles, fish, birds and more. Then create costumes, crafts and make your own fossils while learning how nature creates them. Ages 6-11. Aug. 5-9 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

CAMP MIXTAPE

Create a mixtape using Garageband. Learn how to add beats, instruments and how to write lyrics. Coed, grades 5-8. Aug. 6-8 from 9:30-11:10 am at Spark Central. Free. spark-central.org

CASTLES, PRINCESSES, KNIGHTS & DRAGONS

Campers make shining armor, shields, helmets, crowns, wands and more in this creativity-focused day camp. Ages 3-5. Aug. 5-9 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

CHENEY PARKS & REC ART CAMP

Enjoy a colorful week working with textile on canvas, watercolor, and acrylic all tied together with aspects from nature. July 22-26 from 9 am-noon (ages 7-10) and from 12:30-3:30 pm (ages 11-14) at the Wren Pierson Community Center, Cheney. $150. cityofcheney.org

COLORFUL! MESSY! PROCESS ART!

Learn how to come up with art theme ideas, mix colors, apply paint and incorporate found objects into your mixed-media art. Ages 6-11. June 17-21 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

COOKIE DECORATING CAMP

At this daylong camp, students and their adult receive a dozen cookies to decorate using royal icing and newly-learned decorating techniques. Coed, all ages welcome. July 20 from 9 am-noon at Saint George's School. $50/participant. sgs.org

CREATING WITH CLAY

Campers learn three different hand building techniques and will have the opportunity to throw on the potter's wheel as well as learn how to underglaze and decorate their work. Coed, grades 4-8. Aug. 5-9 from 9 am-noon at Saint George's School. $150. sgs.org

DOODLE BUG ART FUN!

This creative camp combines art and the study of insects. Kids learn new ways to make creative insect art. Ages 3-5. June 10-14 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

EARTH SCIENCE ROCKS!

Explore how weather affects our planets, how fossils are made, why rocks are all different shapes and discover the interesting rock formations that surround the Corbin Art Center. Ages 6-11. June 17-21 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

ENVIRONMENTAL SUPERHEROES

Learn how humans impact the environment and what we can do to protect it. This camp also includes some fun recycled and refurbished art projects. Ages 6-11. July 10-14 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

EXPLORING ARTISTIC MEDIUMS CAMP

Kids use a different artistic medium each day and learn techniques associated with each one. Mediums include chalk pastels, watercolors, construction paper and acrylic paint. Ages 4-12. Sessions offered July 29-Aug. 1, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $130. heatherthymeart.com

FAIRIES, TROLLS & GNOMES IN THE GARDEN

Hunt for elusive garden critters like trolls and fairies around the park and make glittery art inspired by what you find. Ages 3-5. July 22-26 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $89. spokanerec.org

GIRLS ROCK LAB

Campers join a band, write their own music and perform a concert at the end of camp. This camp welcomes girls, non-binary and transgender kids from any identity or background. Grades 3-8. Sessions offered July 9-12 and July 16-19 from 9-11:30 am; final concert for both sessions July 19 at 6 pm at the Central Library. Free. spark-central.org

GONZAGA PREP ART CAMP

Explore the world of art at Gonzaga Prep. Grades 2-8. June 17-20 from 10 am-noon or 12:30-2:30 pm at the Gonzaga Prep Art Building. $85. gprep.com

HARRY'S LABORATORY

Immerse yourself in potions, create magical art and cook up magic as you study dragons, magical creatures and wizardry. Ages 6-11. July 29-Aug. 2 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $172. spokanerec.org

HOLY NAMES MUSIC CENTER JAZZ CAMP

Middle school age students learn songs by ear and via sheet music, along with various skills for performing and how to play solo in a jazz style. July 31-Aug. 2 from 10 am-12:30 pm at Holy Names. Price TBD. hnmc.org 509-326-9516

INNOVATIVE ARTIST'S STUDIO

A fine art camp exploring drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture using diverse materials, techniques and other creative processes. Ages 6-11. Aug. 5-9 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

IT'S A BUG'S LIFE!

Have some creative, buggy fun while becoming a garden detective. Then make insect-inspired art projects while learning about these fascinating creatures. Ages 3-5. June 17-21 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

LAVENDER DAZE OF SUMMER

Kids travel to a local lavender farm to learn how it grows and how it is harvested. After collecting lavender, campers participate in various creative projects like making an eye mask and lavender lemonade. Coed, ages 9-16. July 16-18 from 10 am-3 pm at Sew Uniquely You, Spokane Valley. $149. spokanerec.org

LEGO CAMP

Learn how to create and build Lego structures that will move when and where you tell them to. Grades 1-3. June 17-21 from 9 am-noon at Saint George's School. $150. sgs.org 509-466-1636

LITTLE ART MASTERS!

Young artists explore art through color, texture and more by creating with paint, crayons, glue and scissors. Ages 3-5. July 29-Aug. 2 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

LOOK TO THE STARS

Blast off to outer space and learn about the planets, stars, moons and more while making fabulous galactic art such as designing your own planet with a comic and story. Ages 6-11. July 22-26 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

MAC GET MESSY CAMPS

Get messy with hands-on art and discover your creative side without any worry about making a mess. Squish, splatter, and stomp your way into art as you explore printing, painting and clay molding. Grades 2-6. Sessions offered July 9-12 and Aug. 6-9 from 9 am-2 pm at the MAC. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

MAC TO BASICS: ART ADVENTURES

Campers explore drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture using diverse materials and techniques in a classroom that invites all skill levels. Grades 3-7. July 16-19 from 9 am-2 pm at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $175-$190. northwestmuseum.org

OCEAN EXPLORERS CAMP

Learn about sharks, jellyfish, whales and more. Create sea creatures with paint, paper, clay and recycled materials. Ages 3-5. June 24-28 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

OPEN ART STUDIO

A weeklong camp where kids bring ideas that they want to bring to life using various art materials. Coed, grades 6-12. Aug. 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm at Saint George's School. $300. sgs.org

ORIGIN STORIES

Campers create a short comic based on a myth, legend or story that inspires them in a supportive, creative environment. Coed, grades 3-8. Aug. 20-23 from 9:30-11:30 am at Spark Central. Free. spark-central.org

PAINT YOUR PET/FAVORITE ANIMAL CAMP

A camp for students to attend with their adults. Each child will recreate their favorite photos of animals on a canvas using pencils and paint. Coed, all ages. Aug. 3 from 9 am-noon at Saint George's School. $50/participant. sgs.orgg

PAINTING EXPLORATION CAMP

Kids spend one day each working with watercolors, gouache, tempera and acrylic paint. Ages 6-12. Aug. 12-15, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $135. heatherthymeart.com

PASSPORT TO FUN!

Explore countries around the globe, along with their unique animals and cultures. Stamp your passport as you learn and read stories about a new country each day. Ages 3-5. Aug. 12-16 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

PET ART-O-PALOOZA CAMP

Campers create art projects related to their favorite pets each day at this program designed for animal and art lovers. Coed, ages 6-11. June 24-28 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

PLUM TREE SCHOOL BIG KID CAMPS

A series of themed five-day camps for children. Each camp focuses on different creative activities including art, storytelling and mindfulness. Camp themes include Water in Nature, Modern Art Club, Nature, Mindful Moments and more. Coed. Ages 7-9. Sessions offered July 8-Aug. 16 from 1:30-5 pm at the Plum Tree School. $160/per camp. plumtreeschool.com

PLUM TREE SCHOOL LITTLE KID CAMPS

A series of themed, five-day camps for young children. Each camp focuses on different creative activities including dance, visual art, storytelling and treasure hunts. Camp themes include Fairies and Elves, Dragon Tales, Nature, Tell Me a Tale and more. Coed, ages 3-6. Sessions offered June 17-Aug. 23 from 8:30 am-12:30 pm at the Plum Tree School. $180/per camp. plumtreeschool.com

PRESCHOOL PICASSOS: BEST OF SUMMER CAMP

This camp features Spokane Parks' most popular art projects completed throughout this summer's preschool camp programs. Ages 3-5. Aug. 12-16 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

PROCESS ART CAMP

Kids try out different material while working on various art projects throughout the duration of camp. Coed. June 24-28 from 9 am-noon (grades K-2) and 1-4 pm (grades 3-5) at Saint George's School. $150. sgs.org

SHAPES, LINES & LANDSCAPES

Learn how to draw, shade shapes, add lines, textures and much more to your drawings with pen, pencil, oil pastels and paint. Ages 6-11. Aug. 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

SQUIGGLY BUGS & SLIMY SLUGS

Budding entomologists learn about insects, including how they eat, move, work and what makes them special. Read stories, go on nature walks and discover the bugs living around the art center. Ages 3-5. July 17-21 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

STAR STORIES

Campers listen to celestial myths from around the world, learn theater and performance skills, design their own constellations and create a story to go along with it. Coed, grades 2-4. July 30-Aug. 1 from 10-11:30 am at Spark Central. Free. spark-central.org

STOMP CHOMP & ROAR, DINO STYLE!

Explore the world of dinosaurs, reptiles and prehistoric birds through "dino-rific" craft projects and costumes. Ages 3-5. Aug. 5-9 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

SUPER NATURE EXPLORERS!

Discover the world around you and make projects inspired by nature and science, like a leaf project and a volcano. Ages 3-5. Aug. 15-19 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park. $89. spokanerec.org

SURF & SEA SAFARI

A week of sea-inspired arts and crafts, including animals in the ocean and pirates, mermaids and more. Ages 3-5. June 24-28 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

THINGS THAT GO

Young conductors, pilots, drivers and captains make and test paper tube cars, cork boats and gyrocopters, to name a few. Ages 3-5. June 10-14 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

UNICORNS, WIZARDS & DRAGONS, OH MY!

Have a magical time creating costumes, crafts and other mythological-inspired creatures. Ages 3-5. July 10-14 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park. $89. spokanerec.org

USEABLE ART CAMP

Kids create art that has a purpose through projects like painting a tote bag, making an air dry clay vase, printmaking and cork and bead necklace making. Ages 6-12. July 22-25, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $145. heatherthymeart.com

WANDS, WIZARDS & DRAGONS, OH MY!

Young wizards can make their own wands, creative costume pieces and other magical crafts. Ages 3-5. July 29-Aug. 12 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

WILD! WILD WORLD OF MIXED-UP MEDIA ART!

Explore mixed-up media art while getting color crazy, layering and combining a variety of materials to create unique art using pens, glue, paint and more. Ages 6-11. Aug. 8-12 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org