Dance, Cheer & Gymnastics Camps

click to enlarge Gonzaga Dance photo Put on your dancing shoes this summer!

ADVENTURE GYMNASTICS CAMP

Each day focuses on different challenges and adventures. Prepare for scavenger hunts, obstacle courses and all kinds of gymnastics activities with a different theme each day. Previous themes have included "Amazing Race," "Disney Day," "Superheroes" and "Circus." Ages 5-14. Sessions offered July 15-Aug. 9 with morning and afternoon sessions offered, at Spokane Gymnastics. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com



BALLET ARTS ACADEMY SUMMER INTENSIVE

This summer intensive focuses on ballet, pointe, variations, contemporary and stretch and strengthening with guest teachers Damien Johnson and Barbara Chatelain. Summer intensives are a valuable time for dancers to build strength and refine technique as they have fun while being introduced to different styles each week. Students will be placed in appropriate level on the first day of intensive. August 12-23; meets Mon-Fri from 12-5:30 pm. $330-$775. balletartsacademy.com

BALLET AT THE BEACH

An after-school camp that includes high-quality, age-appropriate dance instruction, crafts and storytelling. Fun choreography will promote rhythm and musicality while introducing foundational ballet movements. No prior experience necessary. May 28-June 6, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 pm. At Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $80. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

BALLET/LYRICAL FUSION DANCE CAMP

A dance camp focusing on lyrical and ballet for ages 13+ with minimal dance experience. July 15-18 at Dance Center of Spokane. $140-$265. dancecenterofspokane.com

BEGINNING BALLET CAMP

A beginning session for young dancers who listen, learn and play in a ballet class that includes crafts and a mini performance. Ages 4-7. June 24-28 from 9:30 am-12:30 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $230. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

BEGINNING BALLET CAMP: PETER PAN

A beginning session for young dancers who listen, learn and play in a ballet class that includes crafts and a mini performance. Ages 4-7. July 29-Aug. 2 from 9:30 am-12:30 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $230. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

BLEKER SCHOOL OF DANCE SUMMER DANCE CAMPS

An opportunity for dancers to continue their practice throughout the summer and be exposed to a variety of dance styles. Sessions offered include Junior Camp (July 30, ages 4.5-6), Youth Camp (July 29-Aug. 2, ages 7-12) and Teen Camp (July 22-26, ages 13+). $35-$175. blekerschoolofdance.com

BROADWAY BONANZA DANCE CAMP

A camp focused on musical theater and tap. Ages 10-12 with three years of dance experience. July 8-11, Mon-Thu from 2:30-4:30 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $140. dancecenterofspokane.com

CHEER GYMNASTICS CAMP

Campers learn gymnastics, stunts, dance and cheers in a fun and fast-paced camp, plus tumbling skills on the Tumbl Trak, rod floor, spring floor and air floor, plus progressions on the air pillow pit. Campers are grouped by age and skill, and each group performs a routine on Friday for family and friends. All ages. July 29-Aug. 2 with morning, afternoon and full-day sessions. At Spokane Gymnastics. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com

CHEERTOTS

Kids play a variety of games to develop balance, movement and motor skills as well as listening to instructions. Sessions also introduce basic cheerleading skills, songs and chants. Ages 3-12. Offered May 14-Aug. 9; camp meets at various parks in Spokane and North Idaho. See website for full details. $74-$225/session. supertotsports.com

CHENEY PARKS & REC CHEER CAMP

Learn fundamental cheerleading skills such as motions, cheers, dances, jumps and stunting through the use of games, drills and activities to prepare your athlete for a future in sideline cheerleading. Ages 6+. Aug. 15-19 from 9-11 am at the Wren Pierson Community Center in Cheney. $180. cityofcheney.org

CHILDREN'S DANCE CAMPS

These themed camps for boys and girls include age-appropriate dancing, crafts and storytelling. Fun choreography promotes rhythm and musicality while introducing foundational ballet movements. Dancers may wear comfy clothes, ballet attire or costumes. Ages 3-9 (varies by session). Four-day sessions offered June 24-27, July 8-11, July 15-18, July 22-25, Aug. 5-8 and Aug. 12-15 at Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $125/session. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com

CROSS TRAIN WITH MELODY CAMP

A class designed for dancer and adults who are looking to strengthen their bodies. Ages 12+. July 9-Aug. 15, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 am at Dance Center of Spokane. $20/class; $175/session. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE JAZZ INTENSIVE

A camp focused on the technical aspects of classical jazz dance from stretching to turns and jumps. For experienced dancers ages 9 and up. July 29-Aug. 1, times vary by level. At Dance Center of Spokane. $110/day, $400/week. dancecenterofspokane.com

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE STEAM CAMPS

These dance camps focus on various styles of dance for children. Sessions include Mad Scientist (July 8-11), Dr. Seuss' Circus (July 15-18), Camp Out (Aug. 12-15) and more. Ages 3-5. See website for full schedule. $195/week. dancecenterofspokane.com

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

A course to develop strength, stamina and flexibility while improving technique in ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, tap, musical theater, tumbling, hip hop and more. Over age 11 with 4+ years of experience or under 11 with 3+ years. Aug. 5-8 and Aug. 12-15 at Dance Center of Spokane. $350/week or $600/both weeks. dancecenterofspokane.com

DAZZLING DISNEY DANCE CAMP

This dance camp focuses on jazz and lyrical with a performance on the last day of camp for families to attend. Aug. 12-15, Mon-Thu from 12:30-2 pm, at Dance Center of Spokane $125. dancecenterofspokane.com

DYNAMIC ATHLETIC CENTER SUMMER DAY CAMPS

This day camp features games, art, outdoor play and gymnastics in themed sessions. Sessions include Harry Potter (July 8-12), Backwards Week (July 22-26), Monsters vs. Aliens (Aug. 5-9) and more. See website for details. At Dynamic Athletic Center. $180-$325. dynamicathleticcenter.org 509-489-5867

FAIRYTALE BALLET

A series of fairytale-themed ballet camps. Sessions include Peter Pan (June 24-28), Sleeping Beauty (July 29-Aug. 2) and Hansel & Gretel (Aug. 12-16). Ages 6-18 from 10 am-12 pm and ages 3-5 from 12:30-2 pm at The Academy of Dance in Spokane. $70-90. spokaneacademyofdance.com

GET BACK IN SHAPE WEEK

A session for dancers who are looking to get back into the groove of dancing before the regular dance season begins. Ages 11+. July 22-25, Mon-Thu from 4-7 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $250. dancecenterofspokane.com

GET THE SUMMER STARTED CAMP

A promotional camp to kick off the summer with general gymnastics and activities appropriate for all abilities. Ages 5-14. June 8-12 with morning, afternoon or full-day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com

GONZAGA SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

This year's summer dance intensive focuses on ballet and contemporary technique, with supplemental classes in jazz, hip-hop, modern, dance composition, pilates and musical theater. All classes are taught by Gonzaga faculty and guest artists in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Ages 9-20. July 22-26 (ages 13-20; intermediate/advanced) and July 29-Aug. 2 (ages 9-13; beginner/intermediate). $250-$400. gonzaga.edu/dance 509-313-6508

GYMNASTICS FUN CAMP

Basic gymnastics are taught via structured lessons on all events plus games, challenges, crafts and themed activities. Ages 6-14. Sessions offered Aug. 12-16 with morning, afternoon and full day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com

HIP HOP/JAZZ FUSION

A dance camp focusing on hip hop and jazz for ages 13+ with minimal dance experience. June 24-27, Mon-Thu from 1:30-3:30 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $140-$265. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

ISABELLE'S DANCE TIME SUMMER CLASSES

Summer offerings include classes in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, lyrical, partnering, conditioning and choreography in many different skill levels. Classes offered from July 8-25 at Isabelle's Dance Time. $180 for unlimited classes. isabellesdancetime.com 509-927-0972

JUNGLE SAFARI FUSION INTENSIVE

This dance camp focuses on jazz and hip hop with a 10 minute break between the styles. There will be a performance on the last day of camp for families to attend. Ages 7-11; designed for dancers with 3-4 years of experience. June 24-27, Mon-Thu from 4-6 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $140. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

JUNIOR SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

This dance intensive is for younger dancers who want to take their dance to the next level. Students dance for three hours daily in ballet, jazz, stretch, strengthening and more. Intended for dancers in levels 1-3. Dancers are placed in appropriate levels on the first day. Offered in two sessions: July 15-18 and July 22-25 from 2-5 pm Mon-Thu at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $245-$405. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

LITTLE MERMAID BALLET CAMP

Dancers are be paired up with a teen volunteer, dressed in costume, who will dance, play and craft alongside them this week. Experience ballet and creative expression with the music from The Little Mermaid. Ages 3.5-4. June 24-28 from 1:30-3 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $190. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

MINI JAZZ INTENSIVE

A camp focused on the technical aspects of classical jazz dance from stretching to turns and jumps. Ages 6-10. July 29-Aug. 1 from 11 am-12:30 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $150. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

NINJA ZONE GYMNASTICS CAMP

A fusion of gymnastics, martial arts, obstacle course training and freestyle movement. Ninja sport includes combinations of flips, rolls, and kicks designed to help improve total body coordination, build strength and improve agility. Obstacle course skills are taught in an active and fast-paced class, along with an introduction to basic gymnastics skills and structured rotations on all apparatus. Beyond skill, this camp teaches self-confidence, discipline, impulse control, responsibility and instinctual safety. Campers get to show off the skills they have learned at a Friday performance. All ages. July 29-Aug. 2 with morning, afternoon and full-day sessions. At Spokane Gymnastics. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

ONCE UPON A TIME DANCE CAMP

Campers will enjoy a magical week of dance classes, games, activities and crafts based on stories from Frozen, Asha, The Little Mermaid and Cinderella. Ages 3-8. June 24-27 from 10 am-12 pm at Isabelle's Dance Time. $130-$140. isabellesdancetime.com 509-927-0972

PARKOUR GYMNASTICS CAMP

An introduction to safety, basic techniques for jumping, vaulting, climbing and swinging, with special emphasis on falling drills, safely bailing skills and landing. Students learn parkour-specific terminology and train in the main gym, in addition to the parkour-specific room with wooden obstacles and bars. Campers get to show off their new skills in a Friday performance. Ages 5-14. July 29-Aug. 2 with morning, afternoon and full day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com

PRESCHOOL GYMNASTICS CAMP

Structured gymnastics lesson on all events are taught by creative, fun and encouraging coaches. Campers enjoy games, storytime and gymnastics activities. Ages 3-5. Sessions offered Aug. 12-16 with morning, afternoon and full day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

PRINCESS & THE FROG BALLET CAMP

Dancers are paired up with a teen volunteer, dressed in costume who will dance, play and craft alongside them while exploring the music from the film The Princess & The Frog. Pay in full by April 30 and receive a Tiana costume for free. Ages 3.5-7. Aug. 8-12 from 1:30-3 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $190. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

SANDRA OLGARD STUDIO SUMMER INTENSIVE

Deepen your practice and prepare for your first class in the fall. Learn choreography in familiar and new genres, and increase flexibility. Ages 11+. Aug. 5-15, Mon-Thu from 8:30 am-1:30 pm at Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $600. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

SKYHAWKS CHEERLEADING

Kids learn essential skills to lead crowds, including proper hand and body movements, jumping and choreographed performance skills. Ages 5-12. Summer sessions offered from June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. $79-$225/session. skyhawks.com

SPOKANE ACADEMY OF DANCE SUMMER INTENSIVES

A rigorous summer intensive program with options for beginners and advanced dancers. The intensives feature classes in classical ballet technique, body conditioning, pointe/pre-pointe work, jazz, modern and more. Sessions offered include High Intermediate/Advanced Intensive (July 8-12 and 15-19), Intermediate Intensive (July 15-19 and 22-26), Beginning Intensive (July 22-26 and July 29-Aug. 2) and the Mini Intensive (July 8-12) at The Academy of Dance in Spokane. $125-$225/week. spokaneacademyofdance.com

SPOKANE BALLET STUDIO INTENSIVE

An intermediate/advanced session in ballet, pointe, modern and jazz with additional focus on ballet history, pilates, variations and performance. July 15-16 at Spokane Ballet Studio. $550. spokaneballetstudio.com

SPOKANE BALLET STUDIO: CHILDREN'S WORKSHOP

This session covers ballet, jazz and modern, and includes crafts, ballet history, pilates and a mini performance. Ages 8-13. July 8-12 from 10 am-3 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $290, $65/day. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

TRAMPOLINE & TUMBLING CAMP

Campers enjoy a week of high-flying action featuring instruction on the Tumbl Trak, double mini trampoline, Eurotramp trampoline, rod floor, as well as spring floor and air floor mixed with fun games and activities. Campers learn important skills such as air awareness, progressive tumbling, strength and coordination, as well as flipping and twisting safely. Ages 6+. July 22-26 from 8:30 am-noon at the team facility, Spokane Gymnastics Pines. $239-$349; discounts available. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

WAREHOUSE DANCE CAMP

A fun, safe environment where kids learn the basics of contemporary dance, modern dance, hip hop and more. Performance for family is on the last day of class. Three sessions offered from June 24-Aug. 9; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-noon at the Warehouse, Spokane. $159/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670