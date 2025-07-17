Dessert: Six sweet treats to enjoy after a meal, or any time you want

PERSONAL APPLE PIE $6
Birdie's Pie Shop, 712 N. Monroe St.; 1003 N. Spokane St., Post Falls; 9375 N. Government Way, Hayden
Don't be so flaky and treat yourself to Birdie's made-from-scratch personal pies. Voted by Yelp users as one of America's best pie shops, Birdie's offers its 5-inch personal pies for an affordable price, starting at just under $6 with select pies costing a little more. These popular mini-sized treats are also available to purchase as a set of four ($21.50), if you're saving some for later or stopping by with friends. The open concept kitchen at the North Monroe store made me feel like I was part of the action, watching as pies and pie fillings were carefully constructed in front of my eyes. Birdie's classic apple is available year-round to satisfy your sweet treat cravings any time of day. (MS)