Dessert: Six sweet treats to enjoy after a meal, or any time you want

Many of Birdie's delicious pies come in personal sizes — you don't have to share!

PERSONAL APPLE PIE $6

Birdie's Pie Shop, 712 N. Monroe St.; 1003 N. Spokane St., Post Falls; 9375 N. Government Way, Hayden

Don't be so flaky and treat yourself to Birdie's made-from-scratch personal pies. Voted by Yelp users as one of America's best pie shops, Birdie's offers its 5-inch personal pies for an affordable price, starting at just under $6 with select pies costing a little more. These popular mini-sized treats are also available to purchase as a set of four ($21.50), if you're saving some for later or stopping by with friends. The open concept kitchen at the North Monroe store made me feel like I was part of the action, watching as pies and pie fillings were carefully constructed in front of my eyes. Birdie's classic apple is available year-round to satisfy your sweet treat cravings any time of day. (MS)

SOFT PEANUT BUTTER BRITTLE (8 oz) $9.50

Bruttles Gourmet Candies, 828 W. Sprague Ave.

Since my mom has a sweet tooth and an affinity for old-school candy, it's my sonly duty to deliver her a box of Bruttles' signature soft peanut butter brittle almost every time I return home to Montana for a visit. It's an affordable sweet treat that's well worth hauling hundreds of miles. The Bruttles special family recipe has been passed down over generations since Aunt Sophia first concocted a batch back in 1951, and it's easy to see why it has staying power. While traditional peanut brittle has an unforgiving hardness that can be tough on the teeth, this peanut butter brittle is soft and flaky, almost melting with sweetness in your mouth while the embedded nuts still provide a crunch. (SS)

CHURROS $8

Cochinito Taqueria, 10 N. Post St., 9426 N. Government Way, Hayden

If you're looking for something sweet to end your night in downtown Spokane, or a little treat to accompany your day in Hayden, try Cochinito Taqueria's churros. One order contains four 3-inch churros for $8, which feels like the perfect dessert for two. These cinnamon-and-sugar-covered pastries are fried to perfection and can be paired with either a caramelly cajeta sauce or a rich chili chocolate sauce, or for an extra 50 cents, you can sample both sauces. (CR)

RED VELVET CUPCAKE $5.95

Sweet Frostings Blissful Bakeshop 15 S. Washington St. and 10406 N. Division St.

While Sweet Frostings Blissful Bakeshop has an array of special cupcake flavors in rotation depending on the day of the week, it's hard to pass up the red velvet cupcake when surveying the options. Considering that red velvet cake isn't super prevalent, the delicious blend of light chocolate and vanilla flavors has mainly become the domain of cupcakes, and Sweet Frostings knows how to pull it off in style. The wonderfully moist and spongy cake is topped with a super sweet cream frosting that's adorned with a little red candy heart. Since it's apparently still socially unacceptable to eat an entire cake by yourself, these cupcakes are a great way to tell your tastebuds that you love them without breaking the bank. (SS)

FRUIT PAVLOVA $9

MiFLAVOUR Modern French Bakery 3403 E. Sprague Ave.

Not only is this dessert absolutely gorgeous — a hallmark of all of MiFlavour's artistically edible creations — it tastes fantastic. Light and airy but full of flavor and fresh fruit, it's a treat that might just replace ice cream as the reigning summer champion. A meringue layer creates a bowl to hold soft Chantilly cream and fresh berries. The mixture of textures is delightful, with the cream sandwiched by the light crunch of ripe berries and the melt-in-your-mouth wafery meringue. It's always fun to try something new, and this is more than a safe bet! (BR)