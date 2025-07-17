Dinner: Enjoy cheap tasty burgers, but also Middle Eastern salad, tamales, clams and more

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo On Wednesday nights, Remedy's Drunken Clams are a mega bargain.

DRUNKEN CLAMS $12.50 on Wednesdays

Remedy, 3809 S. Grand Blvd.

If you like clams, this is the killer deal for you. Every Wednesday, ALL DAY, you can get $10 off the drunken clams at Remedy. This pound of Alaskan manila clams is cooked in a delicious combination of white wine, garlic butter, lemon, red onion and herbs, and served up with freshly toasted baguette slices. OGs (original gourmands) will remember this deal used to only be a Wednesday evening special, and they would probably let you know that adding more bread for $3 is worth it to soak up that tasty sauce. Not a fan of seafood? Check out Remedy's other daily specials like Monday's $14 pint and a flatbread, or snag a burger and fries for $12 on Thursdays. (SW)

SHELBY'S 350 $9

Shelby's Burgers 4241 Cheney Spokane Road, Suite B

Yes, there are a lot of burgers in this issue. A staple of affordable American convenience food, they're darn tasty and satisfy many cravings. In the Spokane area, there's no shortage of delicious and affordable burgers that don't come from a building beneath a pair of golden arches, which is great news if you aim to support local businesses. One of those spots is Shelby's Burgers in the Latah/Hangman neighborhood of West Spokane, which cooks up some of the best smashburgers I've had in the region. You can't miss with the classics: a single patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard. (CS)

CHICKEN TERIYAKI $13

Teriyaki Spice, 1412 W. Second Ave.

The chicken teriyaki plate at Teriyaki Spice hits all the essential notes of the sweet and savory dish that so many of us love. Is it extra fancy? Not particularly. Is it a ton of food that gets the job done? Absolutely. Served with a large, simple side salad, it's the kinda dish you're probably going to need a to-go box for. For me, it was enough for dinner in the restaurant, plus two days' worth of lunch from the leftovers. While you're dining in, top it off with more of the sweet teriyaki sauce to add some flavor to the rice for tasty leftovers. (SW)

CHORIZO STREET TACO $3.15

Los Habaneros, 10115 N. Newport Hwy.

For a city so far from the Mexican border, Spokane has become a pretty excellent taco town. A wide array of restaurants offer up great artisanal, street, and birria tacos. But for my money the best meat that fills any of these tortilla treats is Los Habaneros' chorizo (and I'm not normally a chorizo fan). The fiery pork sausage is packed with flavor and has a palpable fiery burn that blends perfectly with the onion, cilantro, lime, and Los Habaneros' sauces. While grabbing a few of these tacos makes for a delicious meal, the only cheap eats downside is they're so good you might want to keep ordering more, ad infinitum. (SS)

FATTOUSH SALAD $11

Skewers, 1009 W. First Ave.

If you've yet to go to Skewers' brick-and-mortar downtown outpost there are two things you need to know. 1.) The food is very good. 2.) The servings are large . That certainly holds for the Middle Eastern cuisine joint's fattoush salad. Easily enough to feed two, the greens come piled high with onions, cucumbers and tomatoes to be mixed and then topped with the very unique sweet bite of a pomegranate dressing. But wait, there's more. The meal also comes with a healthy serving of splendidly seasoned pita chips and your choice of one of Skewers' sauces (taratour, toum, jajukh, whipped feta, gtsu) that can be munched on the side or added to the salad as Middle Eastern croutons with a saucy kick. It's a great lunch to share, lest the fattoush leads to a fat tush. (SS)

TAMALES $7.65

Tamale Box, 1102 W. Summit Pkwy.

At Tamale Box in Kendall Yards (there's also a Liberty Lake location in the works), either stay to dine in and gaze out at the Monroe Street Bridge and downtown skyline, or grab a few of their scratchmade tamales to-go for an easy meal. The five different filling options are each based on family recipes and include cheese and jalapeño, chicken chili rojo, shredded beef, black bean, and pork chile verde. Some are more mild, like the chicken, or you can crank up the heat with the beef. If you want even more flavor, drizzle on the complimentary red and green salsa. (DS)

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA $10

Fancher Food Mart, 5821 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

If you're down for a flavor explosion, you've gotta head to this... gas station ? You heard me right! Some of our area's best Indian food can be found in the corner of the Broadway Chevron station in Spokane Valley. For $10, you can get a large to-go container full of tender jasmine rice, and either chicken tikka masala, lamb curry or butter chicken, topped with cilantro for an extra layer of flavor. You can't go wrong with any of these options, but the chicken tikka masala was full of juicy white meat chicken and an array of spices that set my mouth on fire in the best way possible. (MP)

These three weekly burger specials are hard to beat!

MONDAY CHEESEBURGER SPECIAL $5

Fizzie Mulligans, 331 W. Hastings Road

A much-needed Monday pick-me-up can be found at a longtime staple of the local pub scene in North Spokane. Get a $5 burger special with a side of music and dancing at Fizzie Mulligans on Mondays between 11 am and 9 pm. The special — which is generously portioned — comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and a patty all tucked in between two buns. Additional toppings or sides can be added for 50 cents to $4, depending on the item. This special is only available for dine-in customers, so consider making "Monday night munchies" at Mulligan's a weekly tradition! (MS)

TUESDAY DELUXE CHEESEBURGER $5 with purchase of a beverage; $8 without

Union Tavern, 1914 E. Sprague Ave.

While they're not going to be able to touch the ubiquitous culinary branding that is Taco Tuesday, the next best deal to be found on the second night of the work week is a good old fashioned burger at Union Tavern. The bar's weekly special (available from 6 to 9 pm) offers up a fully loaded deluxe cheeseburger with a choice of fries or a salad for the cost of one Lincoln bill. While it's not a burger that's going to wow anyone with its flavor profile, it's always satisfying. Hungrier diners can upgrade to a double cheeseburger or top the base offering with bacon for an additional $3 a piece. It's Tue good of a deal to ignore. (SS)