District Profile: Kendall Yards

It's hard to imagine that little more than 10 years ago, Kendall Yards was a barren swath of dirt. Despite its pristine river views, the 78-acre former rail yard sat vacant for more than 30 years providing a sharp contrast to the vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood that emerged. Residents love it for its walkability, tree-lined streets and green spaces, but the dynamic mix of local stores, restaurants, coffee shops and its popular Night Market draws visitors from all over.

"We don't just build homes. We build communities, " explains Marketing Manager Deborah Weed. "We want people to realize that Kendall Yards is a community that has it all." What you won't find in Kendall Yards or any other Greenstone neighborhood is big box or chain stores. Instead, shoppers can explore mom-and-pops like PRAIRIE DOG MERCANTILE, a natural and holistic pet supply store that is family-run. Pop in for specialty dog food or spoil your fur baby with ridiculously cute jackets, leashes and other accessories. The cute factor is also in full force next door at FRENCH TOAST, a meticulously curated baby and children's boutique. If you want to "win" the next baby shower you attend, shop here for unique and tasteful gifts.

Art aficionados have multiple options in Kendall Yards, from MARMOT ART SPACE, an intimate fine art gallery, to WILLIAM GRANT GALLERY AND FRAMING and MOM'S CUSTOM TATTOO AND BODY PIERCING, which regularly displays local art, in addition to offering artisan-crafted jewelry.

Located right off Spokane's Centennial Trail, FLEET FEET is perfectly situated to outfit runners and walkers. Make an appointment for a custom fitting or allow their inventory of Vuori, Cotopaxi, Patagonia and other premier brands to inspire your next outdoor adventure. Active Northwesterners also shouldn't miss a visit to THE GREAT PNW, the newest addition to Kendall Yards. This homegrown brand celebrates all things Pacific Northwest — and makes all the great trucker hats, tees, hoodies and socks to outfit you for your next camping trip or beer festival.

When it's time to elevate your style, look to BOUTIQUE BLEU. This chic women's boutique is always on-trend and ever-so friendly and approachable. An ever-changing assortment of Ink+Alloy jewelry, luxury candles and other accessories make this a go-to gift shop, as well.

When it's time to unwind from all this retail therapy, Kendall Yards has abundant options for wine tasting, sweet treats and date-night worthy restaurants. Pick up a bottle of wine, or stay and sample at NECTAR, CRAFTSMAN CELLARS or MARYHILL WINERY'S Spokane tasting room. If a caffeine boost is in order, INDABA, NEW LOVE COFFEE and MY FRESH BASKET have baristas ready to serve you. Start with brunch at THE YARDS or CREPE CAFE SISTERS, or grab a slice for lunch at VERSALIA. For a quick treat, stop at THE SCOOP for some seriously fun ice cream flavors. With so many unique local restaurants in the neighborhood like SORELLA, UMI, MOLÉ and BABA, the hardest part is choosing just one from the many options for dining and shopping.

