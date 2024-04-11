Education Camps

Bloom College Coaching photo

BLOOM COACHING COLLEGE APPLICATION CAMP

A camp for high school students to get a jump start on the college application process while experiencing traditional camp activities. Campers depart with a heightened sense of awareness, confidence, direction, and plan for their future education. Grades 9-12. July 28-Aug. 2 at Lutherhaven facilities. $1,600. youandibloom.com/camp-2024 406-533-5582



BRIXCAMP

Campers experience elements of engineering, coding and design while tackling various themed challenged taught by an experienced STEM professional. Aug. 12-26. At Camp Ka-Mee-Lin facilities. $150. postfallsidaho.org/camp

CAMP INVENTION

Campers team up with friends and fellow peers for hands-on, open-ended STEM activities like designing their own light-up ball game, tackling global water challenges and more. For students entering grades K-6. June 24-28 (Moran Prairie Elementary, Spokane) and July 8-12 (Betz Elementary School, Cheney). Programs take place from 9 am-3:30 pm. $270-$370; scholarships available. invent.org/camp

CHINESE CULTURE AND LANGUAGE CAMP

Learn Chinese language and culture, read Chinese books, draw, sing, dance, play games and learn to write Chinese letters. July 29-Aug. 2 from 9 am-noon (grades K-2) and 12:30-3:30 pm (grades 3-6) at Saint George's School. $150. sgs.org

CODE KIDS

Participants learn to use core computer coding concepts on Scratch and collaborate on their projects with their peers. Coed, grades 4-8. Aug. 13-16 from 9:30-11:30 am at Spark Central. Free. spark-central.org

COMMUNITY COLLEGES OF SPOKANE STEM YOUTH CAMP

Dive into the world of science and tech while creating robots, drones, exploring the solar system, physics and electricity. Ages 7-12. Aug. 12-16, daily from 8 am-4 pm at Spokane Community College. $598. ccs.spokane.edu

DISCOVERY ROBOTS SUMMER CAMPS

Campers design and build themed dioramas and robots out of Legos. Grades 1-7. Sessions offered June 24-28 and July 8-12. Hosted at Westminster Congregational UCC Church, Spokane. $180. discoveryrobots.org 509-688-9244

FULL STEAM AHEAD!

Explore where art, nature and STEM collide through activities like making video game pixel art, exploring the power of the sun and crafting with electronics. Grades 2-6. Sessions offered July 23-26 and July 30-Aug. 2 from 9 am-2 pm at the The MAC. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org

GONZAGA PREP ROBOTICS CAMP

Explore the world of robotics while building and programing robots in fun challenges. Grades 4-8. June 17-20 from 8-10 am, 10 am-noon or 12:30-2:30 pm at Gonzaga Preparatory School. $85. gprep.com

JUNIOR SATORI CAMP

Embracing a theme rooted in creativity, puzzles and problem-solving, this year's exploration, "2050: What Will It Be For Me?" invites students to embark on a journey imagining the future they want to experience. Ages 8-11. July 24-28 from 8:30 am-2:30 pm at the Libby Center in Spokane. $295; scholarships available. inside.ewu.edu/satoricamp

LEGO ROBOTICS CAMP

In this camp, students work together to design, build and program a Lego robot to tell a story as it moves across a DIY map. Coed, grades 4-6. July 23-26 from 9:30-11:30 am at Spark Central. Free. spark-central.org

MINDS IN MOTION: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION

Kids learn about forensics, searching for evidence and gathering clues while conducting experiments to solve mysteries more. Coed, ages 7-11. July 29-Aug. 2 from 9 am-noon in the Wren Pierson Community Center. $165. cityofcheney.org

MINDS IN MOTION: RENEWABLE ENERGY

Kids assemble up to five different vehicles, three dinosaurs and two windmills while learning about renewable energy sources. Coed, ages 6-10. Aug. 5-9 from 9 am-noon in the Wren Pierson Community Center. $165. cityofcheney.org

READY, SET, GO! WRITING CAMP

Campers learn writing and reading strategies as well as science topics by exploring favorite children‚Äôs literature. Grades K-2. Aug. 12-16 from 9 am-noon at St. George's School. $300. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SATORI CAMP

A camp that allows academically and intellectually talented students to experience their first taste of college. Students choose from a variety of mini-courses to participate in throughout the duration of camp. Campers can choose to stay in EWU dorms or commute. Grades 7-12. July 21-27 from 7:30 am-10 pm at EWU, Cheney. $975-$1,075. Scholarships available. inside.ewu.edu/satoricamp

SPOLANG LANGUAGE CAMPS

A real-time virtual summer session for brand new or beginner Spanish and German language learners. Kids participate in interactive, age appropriate games, song and projects that center around a specific theme. July 8-11 (German only), July 15-18 (German and Spanish offered). Online. Price TBD. spolang.org 509-981-1155

TECH TREK

Tech Trek introduces girls to local successful female STEM professionals while teaching girls that their intellectual skills will grow over time, demonstrating that it's possible to break traditional female career stereotypes. Qualifying campers should be entering grade 8 in the fall, and girls must be nominated by a teacher. Sessions offered July 14-20 at Pacific Lutheran University. $50 registration fee; campers must be nominated and selected. techtrek-wa.aauw.net