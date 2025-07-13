Enjoy a fresh, high-quality burger and handcut french fries or homemade kettle chips at Roger's Burgers

The next time you’re craving a juicy burger and a rich and creamy milkshake, stop by Roger’s Burgers, Roger’s Ice Cream & Burgers or Cougar Country for a fantastically fresh and affordable meal.

Established in 1940, Roger’s Ice Cream and Burgers was purchased by Mark and Nicole Randolph in 2009. In the years to follow, they opened three more locations in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Hayden. The Randolph’s just purchased Cougar Country Drive-In in Pullman.

The Randolph’s say that what sets them apart from other burger joints in the area is a focus on serving high-quality, fresh food. “We truly focus on quality, and it really starts with our beef program,” says Mark. “It’s a ‘never ever’ program: never any antibiotics, never any hormones. It’s all raised grass-fed with sustainable grazing practices. Even though cows are going to become a burger, they still deserve a great life, because a great, happy cow is going to produce a great tasting burger at the end of the day,” he says.

At Roger’s and now Cougar Country they only use fresh produce sliced daily not pre-shredded and sprayed with chemicals & gases to keep it fresh. They cut locally grown potatoes for their fries & kettle chips and fry in rice bran oil- no seed oils ever. They make all of their sauces in-house.

“We like to do things “the old-fashioned way,” says Mark. All the Roger’s locations serve premium hand dipped ice cream and old fashioned malts and shakes. All of the Roger’s Burgers locations serve beer, hard ciders and seltzers.

“We truly care and want to provide a great experience to our guests from the food to the service to the pricing,” he says. “We have done a lot to build a company that truly cares about our guests and the people who work for us.”

More Reasons to Try Roger’s & Cougar Country