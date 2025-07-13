Sponsored Content

Enjoy a fresh, high-quality burger and handcut french fries or homemade kettle chips at Roger's Burgers

Enjoy a fresh, high-quality burger and handcut french fries or homemade kettle chips at Roger's Burgers

The next time you’re craving a juicy burger and a rich and creamy milkshake, stop by Roger’s Burgers, Roger’s Ice Cream & Burgers or Cougar Country for a fantastically fresh and affordable meal.

Established in 1940, Roger’s Ice Cream and Burgers was purchased by Mark and Nicole Randolph in 2009. In the years to follow, they opened three more locations in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Hayden. The Randolph’s just purchased Cougar Country Drive-In in Pullman.

Enjoy a fresh, high-quality burger and handcut french fries or homemade kettle chips at Roger's Burgers

The Randolph’s say that what sets them apart from other burger joints in the area is a focus on serving high-quality, fresh food. “We truly focus on quality, and it really starts with our beef program,” says Mark. “It’s a ‘never ever’ program: never any antibiotics, never any hormones. It’s all raised grass-fed with sustainable grazing practices. Even though cows are going to become a burger, they still deserve a great life, because a great, happy cow is going to produce a great tasting burger at the end of the day,” he says.

Enjoy a fresh, high-quality burger and handcut french fries or homemade kettle chips at Roger's Burgers

At Roger’s and now Cougar Country they only use fresh produce sliced daily not pre-shredded and sprayed with chemicals & gases to keep it fresh. They cut locally grown potatoes for their fries & kettle chips and fry in rice bran oil- no seed oils ever. They make all of their sauces in-house.

“We like to do things “the old-fashioned way,” says Mark. All the Roger’s locations serve premium hand dipped ice cream and old fashioned malts and shakes. All of the Roger’s Burgers locations serve beer, hard ciders and seltzers.

Enjoy a fresh, high-quality burger and handcut french fries or homemade kettle chips at Roger's Burgers

“We truly care and want to provide a great experience to our guests from the food to the service to the pricing,” he says. “We have done a lot to build a company that truly cares about our guests and the people who work for us.”

Enjoy a fresh, high-quality burger and handcut french fries or homemade kettle chips at Roger's Burgers

More Reasons to Try Roger’s & Cougar Country

  • We only serve 100% fresh ground beef that is naturally and sustainably raised with no antibiotics or hormones ever!
  • We do NOT use seed oils!
Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Downtown Coeur d’Alene gastropub Crafted Tap House + Kitchen boasts 50 craft beers on tap — and even turtle races Sponsored

Image: Downtown Coeur d’Alene gastropub Crafted Tap House + Kitchen boasts 50 craft beers on tap — and even turtle races

With an ultra-affordable daily happy hour and private event spaces, Tavolàta is the perfect downtown meeting space Sponsored

Image: With an ultra-affordable daily happy hour and private event spaces, Tavolàta is the perfect downtown meeting space

The 9th Street Bistro at Huckleberry’s: a neighborhood institution that prides itself on quality, choice and being really delicious Sponsored

Image: The 9th Street Bistro at Huckleberry’s: a neighborhood institution that prides itself on quality, choice and being really delicious

A great night out can begin or end with a premium cigar at Legends of Fire Sponsored

Image: A great night out can begin or end with a premium cigar at Legends of Fire

At Birdie’s Pie Shop, Sharee Moss offers pies in every size and flavor at her shop named after her beloved grandmother Sponsored

Image: At Birdie’s Pie Shop, Sharee Moss offers pies in every size and flavor at her shop named after her beloved grandmother

Experience elegant, scratch-prepared fine dining tucked inside a historic building on Coeur d’Alene’s Fourth Street at Satay Bistro Sponsored

Image: Experience elegant, scratch-prepared fine dining tucked inside a historic building on Coeur d’Alene’s Fourth Street at Satay Bistro

Whet your whistle with one of a thousand whiskeys at Purgatory Whiskey Bar Sponsored

Image: Whet your whistle with one of a thousand whiskeys at Purgatory Whiskey Bar
More »
More The Menu
All Special Guides

Crave Northwest @ Spokane Valley CenterPlace

Thu., July 17, Fri., July 18 and Sat., July 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 10-16, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation