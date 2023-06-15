From deep canyons to alpine roller coasters, adventure awaits on your next PNW road trip

click to enlarge Leavenworth Adventure Park photo Sled down Washington's Bavarian alps at Leavenworth Adventure Park.

Summer's here and that, for many of us, means there's a growing itch to get away from home, if only for a day or so. In the Pacific Northwest, our many mountains, rivers and valleys offer a literal and metaphorical smorgasbord of destinations, food and events to check out just a few hours outside of our well-traveled routes. From visiting the continent's deepest river gorge to planning fun activities in the mountains, here are some of the great places to map out for your trips this season.

ALPINE COASTER

This summer, visitors to Leavenworth have a new way to experience the Bavarian village at Leavenworth Adventure Park, which features the state's first alpine roller coaster, along with a climbing wall, bungee trampoline and a mining sluice. About a three-and-a-half hour drive from Spokane, the park's new alpine coaster is open to riders age 3 and older (who meet height requirements and have someone old and tall enough riding with them). Riders can control their sled with hand brakes to slow it down or speed down the track at more than 25 mph. Adventure ticket packs offer access to the various attractions and range from $37 to $69 per person, or a single ride on the coaster is $5 to $20 depending on the rider's age. Reservations are highly recommended and booking online saves you 12 percent. While you're in the area, check out some of the hiking (the Icicle Gorge Nature Loop is an easy place to start) and local shops (leavenworth.org has a list of ideas for where to eat, drink and shop).

WATCH EXPERT HORSEPLAY IN OMAK

Always held during the second weekend in August, the Omak Stampede, a rodeo featuring the world famous suicide race, takes place this year from Aug. 10-13. Tickets run $13 to $28 per day, and the event includes a family friendly carnival, Indian Encampment and Pow Wow, a Western and Native art show, rodeo dances and vendors. The suicide race, run since 1935, sees riders take their horses 225 feet down a bluff, across the Okanogan River, and then they dash 500 yards to the center of the Stampede Arena. Other rodeo events include bull riding, barrel racing and more. The arena is a little under three hours driving from Spokane, but the events run late and dry lot camping is available ($15 a night for tent camping, $20 a night for RVs) as are hotels and RV parks in the area.

FRESH PRODUCE & FLIGHT IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON

Whether you want to gather for some aerial spectacles or simply enjoy fresh produce, Wenatchee offers a bounty of options for your trips this summer. Less than three hours away, the Wenatchee Valley boasts a wealth of apple, pear and cherry orchards, along with lots of other tasty produce. Annie's Fun Farm at Grant Road and South Mary Avenue in East Wenatchee offers some u-pick mixed vegetables during the summer (think tomatoes, cucumbers, etc.) and transitions to pumpkins in August and September. For those seeking something fun to do while they visit, Pangborn's Festival of Flight takes place on July 8 this year at Pangborn Airport in East Wenatchee. The event commemorates the first trans-Pacific flight, which left from Japan and crash-landed near East Wenatchee in 1931. The free event includes the chance to see neat planes, grab a bite to eat from food vendors, and participate in Japanese cultural activities. Other places to stop for family-friendly sight-seeing include the Ohme Gardens ($4-$8 per person) or the Rocky Reach Dam and Discovery Center, which has free exhibits and a playground.

click to enlarge Schweitzer photo Schweitzer's 700-foot zipline almost reaches Lake Pend Oreille.

HIT THE SUMMER SLOPES

It doesn't have to be winter for families to enjoy Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint in North Idaho. With a series of family-friendly activities, the resort offers plenty to see and do during the hottest months of the year. Schweitzer's Ultimate Fun Pass ($35 for kids age 7 and younger, $45 for 8 and older) gets guests unlimited access to the foot traffic chairlift, unlimited jumps on the trampoline jumper, unlimited access to the climbing wall, and unlimited rides on the 700-foot-long zipline (only for those 8 and older). Or, each attraction can be purchased a la carte, depending on your interests. Guests can also hike, play tennis or pickleball, go geocaching, play lawn games and more. Only one-and-a-half hours from Spokane, the mountain awaits.

GO TREASURE HUNTING

For rockhounders, few things are as exciting as the chance to search for treasure where others have already found something rare and unique. At the Rock 'n' Tomahawk Ranch near Ellensburg, which Bernice and Bob Best purchased 30 years ago, the elusive stone that draws visitors from near and far is the Ellensburg Blue Agate. For $5 a person ($2.50 for kids age 5 to 10 and free for those under 5), people who bring their own buckets and screwdrivers (no shovels/digging allowed) can roam the 172-acre property in hopes of striking it big. There's no limit on how much you can take home if you're one of the lucky few to find a special blue agate, though the owners warn that there's no guarantee you'll find one. They ask that you call 509-962-2403 at least a day in advance to make your reservation and make sure you close any gates on the property that you need to walk through as they do have goats and sheep. The ranch is about three to four hours from Spokane. Whether you leave newly rock-rich or empty handed, try to stop near Vantage at Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park (Discover Pass required) on your way back to ensure you'll see some cool geological wonders.

GORGE-OUS DAY TRIP

North America's deepest river gorge isn't the Grand Canyon — it's the Snake River-carved Hells Canyon right in our backyard. Drive roughly two hours south of Spokane to Lewiston, Idaho, and you'll find the beginnings (or endings) of the gorge and some beautiful trail and river access options. Word to the wise for the very hot Lewis Clark Valley: bring plenty of extra water if you're out recreating, and do NOT leave bear spray or a similar aerosol in your parked vehicle — it could explode, which is a hazardous surprise to find at the end of a day out hiking. Half-day boat tours leaving from Lewiston can be reserved from Snake River Adventures for $50 to $165 per person. For the extra adventurous who are up for a much longer drive, some of the most spectacular views of the canyon are found in Oregon, at various spurs off the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway. The Buckhorn Overlook, Hat Point Overlook and Hells Canyon Overlook all offer views of the awe-inspiring gorge, but at several hours away by car, they're best paired with plans to camp or stay overnight in the area. Some campsites are run by the U.S. Forest Service on a first-come, first-served basis for $15 a night, with strict fire restrictions. ♦