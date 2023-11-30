Gifts for Luddites

Luddites are back! The movement that began among 19th century textile workers protesting the use of machines to replace them has roared back to the mainstream. (Thanks, Hollywood writers and autoworkers for telling AI where to stick it!) But how do you shop for someone who is against industrialization, automation and computerization? Easy. Help your giftees unplug from the chaos with these simple, non-digital gifts and remember what it was like to be human before the fall.

PORTABLE TURNTABLE

Forget arguments of fidelity or authenticity. Imagine listening to music and not being tracked by a faceless corporation that throws your "habits" into an algorithm. That's what a turntable can do for you. Just put that glassy black disc down, place that stylus with the utmost care, and listen. If you're a nostalgic sort, this 2-pounder is perfect for you. Originally released in 1983 as an answer to the ubiquitous Sony Walkman, which came out in 1979, this classic Sound Burger has been updated with a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth capability. $200 • Entropy • 101 N. Stevens St., Spokane

BICYCLE

Admit it. Having to drive everywhere is a drag. The traffic. The road rage. The potholes. The price of gas. Bicycles — simple machines that spawned the plane and the car — are a balm for the world's problems. Bikes are instant joy creators that can last decades with very little upkeep. No fuel is necessary, and therefore there are no emissions. And a recent study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that people who ride bikes care more about the common good than motorists, which gets right to the whole "Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All Humankind" thing. Stuff that in your Christmas stocking! A good entry-level bike that's good for all kinds of riding, is the Trek Marlin 5, which is available in all kinds of colors and sizes. $600 • North Division Bicycle • 10503 N. Division St., Spokane

COFFEE DATE

Online conversations usually go something like this: Hey, check out this cool thing I found! It sucks and you suck. Oh really?! Yep. Burn in hell!

It doesn't have to be this way. Buy your loved one a gift card to Rocket Bakery (or any preferred local cafe) with one precondition: They have to use it with you, and all technology has to be stowed for the entire time. Let the conversation rip. You'll be surprised how interesting people are IRL. $20 • Rocket Bakery • Various locations

LETTER WRITING KIT

Texts, DMs, IMs, emails. No thank you. How about an old-fashioned, hand-written letter? Paper Nerd Stationery Co. in River Park Square has you covered. First, buy a calligraphy set, complete with three calligraphy pen nibs, one fountain pen nib, three pens and 20 assorted color ink cartridges. Then, grab a beautiful set of botanical stationary, which comes with notes and envelopes. Finally, buy some stamps. Wrap it all up, give it to a loved one and let the United States Postal Service do the rest. $50 • Paper Nerd Stationery Co. • 808 W. Main Ave. (third level), Spokane

TOOLS

Being a Luddite isn't a rejection of tools. It's a rejection of machines taking jobs away from people who use tools. Ipso facto, Luddites love tools. So get them this new book by Theodore Gray, who wrote the equally beguiling The Elements. With profiles and photos of 500 tools, this book will surely inspire your workshop-bound gift getter to monkeywrench their way to greatness. $35 • Auntie's Bookstore • 402 W. Main Ave. ♦