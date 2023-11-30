Gifts for Someone Who's Always Cold

In the Inland Northwest, navigating the winter chill is a seasonal rite of passage. However, braving the frosty months can be a greater feat for some, particularly for those who seem to carry a perpetual chill. Consider gifting the following items to keep the person in your life forever in pursuit of warmth shielded from the cold.

COZY SOCKS

Cold feet are a constant complaint this time of year, so Maggie's Organic Snuggle Socks are a great gift to keep toes warm. Made from ethically sourced wool, these socks are able to absorb up to 35% of moisture, keeping feet both cool and dry. Beyond providing insulation, they're also a sustainable and eco-friendly choice. With fun holiday patterns and colors, the snuggle socks also blend coziness and style. Give the gift of warmth and fashion this season. $18 • Huckleberry's Natural Market • 926 S. Monroe St., Spokane

SNOW DAY COFFEE

Nothing hits the spot on a cold day like a steaming cup of coffee. For the snowy winter days of winter, buy the perpetually cold person on your list a bag of Anvil Coffee's Snow Day coffee. This rich medium roast is a blend of Anvil's Costa Rica coffee and java, with earthy and sweet undertones.This aromatic coffee not only provides a delightful beverage to stay warm with, but also creates a cozy ambiance that's perfect for chilly holiday mornings. $12 • Anvil Coffee • 304 W. Pacific Ave., Spokane • anvilcoffee.com







SCENIC PUZZLE

Staying inside is, of course, the best way for someone who's always cold to stay warm. With a scenic puzzle, there's no need to brave the cold while enjoying an outdoor scene, nestled in the warmth of one's own home. Your giftee can experience the beauty of the Northern Lights or a lush forest from their living room. Whether it's 500 or 1,000 pieces, a puzzle is a relaxing yet engaging activity when the temperature's too low to venture out. $19 • Figpickels Toy Emporium • 210 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene

WOOL HAND WARMERS

Keeping hands warm during the winter can be a difficult task for people who are always cold. These hand-knitted hand warmers are the perfect remedy, as they're crafted from water-resistant wool. In addition to being a functional method of protection from the nippy weather, they also serve as a stylish accessory. Available from Le Beau Boutique, a vendor sold at Paint in My Hair, these hand warmers make for the perfect gift to ensure your loved one's hands stay comfortably toasty throughout the season. $18 • Paint in My Hair • 3036 N. Monroe St., Spokane ♦