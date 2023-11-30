Gifts for Someone Who's Always Cold

Keep your loved one's toes, fingers and hearts warm with these thoughtful, cozy gifts

By

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone Who's Always Cold

In the Inland Northwest, navigating the winter chill is a seasonal rite of passage. However, braving the frosty months can be a greater feat for some, particularly for those who seem to carry a perpetual chill. Consider gifting the following items to keep the person in your life forever in pursuit of warmth shielded from the cold.

COZY SOCKS

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone Who's Always Cold

Cold feet are a constant complaint this time of year, so Maggie's Organic Snuggle Socks are a great gift to keep toes warm. Made from ethically sourced wool, these socks are able to absorb up to 35% of moisture, keeping feet both cool and dry. Beyond providing insulation, they're also a sustainable and eco-friendly choice. With fun holiday patterns and colors, the snuggle socks also blend coziness and style. Give the gift of warmth and fashion this season. $18 • Huckleberry's Natural Market • 926 S. Monroe St., Spokane

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone Who's Always Cold

SNOW DAY COFFEE

Nothing hits the spot on a cold day like a steaming cup of coffee. For the snowy winter days of winter, buy the perpetually cold person on your list a bag of Anvil Coffee's Snow Day coffee. This rich medium roast is a blend of Anvil's Costa Rica coffee and java, with earthy and sweet undertones.This aromatic coffee not only provides a delightful beverage to stay warm with, but also creates a cozy ambiance that's perfect for chilly holiday mornings. $12 • Anvil Coffee • 304 W. Pacific Ave., Spokane • anvilcoffee.com



SCENIC PUZZLE

click to enlarge Gifts for Someone Who's Always Cold

Staying inside is, of course, the best way for someone who's always cold to stay warm. With a scenic puzzle, there's no need to brave the cold while enjoying an outdoor scene, nestled in the warmth of one's own home. Your giftee can experience the beauty of the Northern Lights or a lush forest from their living room. Whether it's 500 or 1,000 pieces, a puzzle is a relaxing yet engaging activity when the temperature's too low to venture out. $19 • Figpickels Toy Emporium • 210 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene

WOOL HAND WARMERS

Keeping hands warm during the winter can be a difficult task for people who are always cold. These hand-knitted hand warmers are the perfect remedy, as they're crafted from water-resistant wool. In addition to being a functional method of protection from the nippy weather, they also serve as a stylish accessory. Available from Le Beau Boutique, a vendor sold at Paint in My Hair, these hand warmers make for the perfect gift to ensure your loved one's hands stay comfortably toasty throughout the season. $18 • Paint in My Hair • 3036 N. Monroe St., Spokane

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts forSomeone Who's Always Cold"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts for Someone Who's Always Cold"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Gifts for Readers

By Madison Pearson

Gifts for Readers

Gifts for the Newly Elected

By Nate Sanford

Gifts for the Newly Elected

Gifts for Luddites

By Nicholas Deshais

Gifts for Luddites

Gifts for the Golden Hearted

By Anne McGregor

Gifts for the Golden Hearted
More »

More from Gift Guide

Gifts for Readers

By Madison Pearson

Gifts for Readers

Gifts for the Newly Elected

By Nate Sanford

Gifts for the Newly Elected

Gifts for Luddites

By Nicholas Deshais

Gifts for Luddites

Gifts for the Golden Hearted

By Anne McGregor

Gifts for the Golden Hearted

Gifts for Wildlife Lovers

By Amelia Troncone

Gifts for Wildlife Lovers

Gifts for Thirst-Quenchers

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Gifts for Thirst-Quenchers

Gifts for Music Lovers

By Seth Sommerfeld

Gifts for Music Lovers

Gifts for Tech Nerds

By Nate Sanford

Gifts for Tech Nerds
More »
More Gift Guide
All Special Guides

Things To Do

WinterFest Christmas Market

WinterFest Christmas Market @ Bottles

Fri., Dec. 1, 4-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 30- 6, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation