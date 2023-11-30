Gifts for the Newly Elected

Election season is finally — mercifully — over. But while the rest of us get to sit back and relax this holiday season, a few lucky winners are gearing up to take office. Most freshly elected politicians will be sworn in just after the holidays on Jan. 1, but in some jurisdictions they'll be taking office in December.

The first few weeks on the job will likely be a busy, stressful time for this year's slate of newly elected city council members, mayors, school board members and other civic leaders. To help make the transition process a little easier, here's a list of gift ideas for the fresh political face in your life.

"EXTREME" SKATEBOARD

During this election season, conservative groups ran attack ads that attempted to paint the progressive candidates running for Spokane city office as "extreme" defund-the-police leftist types. The candidates said the accusation was totally false, and Paul Dillon, who won the race for South Spokane's District 2, mocked the characterization by releasing a video of himself skateboarding and holding up a rock-fist hand gesture over edgy uptempo dance music. Now that the election is over, you can help the newly elected liberal in your life embrace their extreme side with a sick radical skateboard of their own. Prices vary • Shred Sports • 4505 N. Division St., Spokane

"I ♥ SPOKANE" SHOT GLASS

If there's one thing everyone who ran for office this year agreed on, it's that they love the city of Spokane. No campaign speech or debate statement was complete without at least one mention of how beautiful the Lilac City is. Now the elections are over, you can help them show that love and unwind from the stress of committee meetings with an "I ♥ Spokane" shot glass! You can find Spokane shot glasses designed by Renken Creations, a local arts and crafts company, in the Small Biz Shoppe, located in the basement of River Park Square Mall (locally distilled whiskey not included). $6 • Small Biz Shoppe • 808 W. Main Ave., Spokane

THOMAS HAMMER GIFT CARD

Located just a block and a half away from Spokane City Hall, Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters' downtown location is the perfect spot to grab a quick coffee with a constituent — or to escape the prying eyes of City Hall. In addition to being convenient and discrete, Thomas Hammer has a delicious mix of coffee blends and tasty pastries. $5 to $250 • Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters • hammercoffee.com

STA BUS PASS

Do you want to be forced to ride the bus? Maybe not, but we think the people who control the levels of power in Spokane should be. Commuting by bus might not come with the speedy, quiet luxury of a car, but it is a great way to get to know the city — and see what things are like from the perspective of people who navigate the city by foot. You can buy an STA Connect Card for the newly elected official in your life online or at the STA Plaza downtown. Just be sure to follow up and make sure they actually use it. $5 to $60 • STA Plaza • 701 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane or staconnectcard.com ♦