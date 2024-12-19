Green Zone Gift Guide 2024

Whether the winter weather makes you want to keep on dancing (at the Pink Pony Club), or your latest trip to the theater has you feeling like "Defying Gravity," we've got some clever gift ideas for you or the cannabis enthusiast on your list.

You might even find yourself letting out a Santa-worthy belly laugh at some of the clever product names these days, from "Notorious THC" to "Super Boof." Or, perhaps you're a little more mindful, and demure. Lots of items you'll find here are very cutesy, indeed.

Take a trip or, ahem, a tour down memory lane, through the eras, if you will, as you explore some of the best in 21+ offerings that are sure to make those holiday cookies taste extra sweet this season.