Green Zone Gift Guide 2024

Whether the winter weather makes you want to keep on dancing (at the Pink Pony Club), or your latest trip to the theater has you feeling like "Defying Gravity," we've got some clever gift ideas for you or the cannabis enthusiast on your list.

You might even find yourself letting out a Santa-worthy belly laugh at some of the clever product names these days, from "Notorious THC" to "Super Boof." Or, perhaps you're a little more mindful, and demure. Lots of items you'll find here are very cutesy, indeed.

Take a trip or, ahem, a tour down memory lane, through the eras, if you will, as you explore some of the best in 21+ offerings that are sure to make those holiday cookies taste extra sweet this season.

Gifts for stoners you might find at the Pink Pony Club

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Gifts for stoners you might find at the Pink Pony Club

Gifts for self-care enthusiasts bound to create a very relaxing, very peaceful end to the holiday season

By Summer Sandstrom

Image: Gifts for self-care enthusiasts bound to create a very relaxing, &#10;very peaceful end to the holiday season

Five strains for a trip down memory lane

By Will Maupin

Image: Five strains for a trip down memory lane

Four gifts for the discreet, on-the-go cannabis consumer on your list

By Will Maupin

Image: Four gifts for the discreet, on-the-go cannabis consumer on your list

Gifts for creatives and busybodies that will highly enhance their holidays

By Summer Sandstrom

Image: Gifts for creatives and busybodies that will highly enhance their holidays

Yes, you can give cannabis as a gift, but there are some rules

By Will Maupin

Image: Yes, you can give cannabis as a gift, but there are some rules
