Happy Hour: These nine spots offer wallet-friendly deals during the happiest hours(s)

Find this hefty and filling snack for only $5 at Baba.

SMASHED POTATOES WITH LEBANESE SPICES $6,

Baba, 1242 W. Summit Pkwy.

Every day from 3 to 5 pm, Baba rolls out its deal-filled happy hour menu consisting of a dozen dishes from its Mediterranean comfort food recipe book. Potato enthusiasts have got to try Baba's smashed and fried red potatoes tossed in za'atar, which takes the humble potato to a whole new level. Baba's happy hour menu boasts much more to nosh on alongside a drink or two, including numerous vegan and gluten-free options like hummus, whipped feta, baba ghanoush and crispy falafel. On a nice day, enjoy happy hour on the sidewalk patio beneath the shade of an umbrella as you enjoy the lively Kendall Yards neighborhood. (MS)

BAVARIAN PRETZEL $6

True Legends Grill, 1803 N. Harvard Road, Liberty Lake

At True Legends Grill, a mainstay of Liberty Lake's dining scene for over a decade, all menu items marked with a small red HH (Happy Hour, of course) are half off every day from 3 to 5 pm. It makes some great food even more exciting! Among those choices is their Bavarian pretzel, which is huge, slightly crunchy on the outside, and soft and warm on the inside. Salt coats the top of the pretzel, which is served with warm beer cheese and the house stone-ground mustard. Enjoyed outside on their porch with a cold beverage, it all comes together to create the perfect summer snack. (BR)

CLAM CHOWDER $5

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub, 719 N. Monroe St.

You know what they say: when in Ireland you... have to grab a pint at a local pub! And when you're not in Ireland, but in Spokane at Shawn O'Donnell's during happy hour (3-6 pm and 9 pm-close) you should take advantage of its many food and drink discounts. Those include 20-ounce pints and well drinks for $6 each, alongside $7 wine and $8 specialty cocktails. Balance out the beverages with a bowl of clam chowder, loaded with clams, celery, potatoes and bell peppers with a touch of Old Bay and Cajun spices. Aside from the soup, there are many other happy hour deals like the Irish poutine ($10), drunken wings ($11), fish and chips ($12) and the pub burger ($12). (DS)



ROMANA CROQUETTES $11



While Tavolàta's happy hour remains an elite tier with its full-serving pastas (which can easily be split or taken home for two meals) at vastly reduced prices, they still fall just outside our ideal Cheap Eats price point of $15. An item on the Italian restaurant's happy hour menu that fits the billing, however, are the Romana croquettes. A staple of French cuisine, the Italian spin on these puffy fried dough balls features a filling that mixes semolina flour with pecorino cheese, topped with parmesan and served with rotating dipping sauces (at the time of writing it's a calabrian lime vinaigrette). Tavolàta doesn't skimp on the serving size either, as the croquettes stick to your gut and there's enough to share with multiple people (I tried eating a whole serving as a light dinner and ended up having to take some home). With their light cheesy flavor and refined presentation, the Romana croquettes are ideal for those looking for a classier fried appetizer on the cheap. (SS)



SMASH BURGER $6

Zola, 22 W. Main Ave.

Burgers are sacred. Most burger-lovers have a steadfast favorite and aren't willing to change their opinion no matter what. In my opinion, the simple option always wins and that's what makes Zola's smashburger my favorite in town. Served from 4 to 7 pm and topped with cheddar cheese, onions, pickles and Zola's signature sauce (akin to fry sauce), this crispy-edged smashburger is best enjoyed slowly while listening to the bar's live music selections for the evening. For $4 more, you can get a side of their signature rosemary fries with gorgonzola sauce, which is well worth it if you ask me. (MP)

POKE NACHOS $14

Pure Northwest, 126 N. Division St.

Who knew nachos could get any better? Pure Northwest takes the classic finger food and puts a fusion twist on it, topping fried wontons with Ahi tuna, avocado and ponzu sauce. The downtown Spokane restaurant opened in place of the Red Lion Pub last year, revamping the space with nods to the Pacific Northwest, from the locality of its ingredients to the plant-centric decor. Drawing daytime downtown employees and shoppers alike, the restaurant's happy hour from 3 to 6 pm also features $4 draft beers and $4 off signature cocktails, as well as select discounted shareables like the truffle fries ($6) coated in truffle oil, garlic aioli, Parmesan and parsley, or the crispy honey brussels ($8). (DS)

PRIME RIB SLIDERS $12

Clinkerdagger, 621 W. Mallon Ave.

While many locals consider this to (rightly) be one of the region's top fine dining destinations, Clinkerdagger is really a place for all (well, as long as they're 21+) during its happy hour, offered Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 pm in the bar and lounge (but not during special events or holidays). Filling enough to be considered an early dinner, the prime rib sliders are much bigger than most, and come packed with juicy beef that's topped with melty Monterey Jack cheese and caramelized onions, served with a side of rich aus jus. There's plenty more that's perfect for sharing — all food items are between $6 and $12 — from fries and fish tacos to a huge plate of crispy fried calamari. To drink, there are specials on draft beer ($4-$6) craft cocktails ($8-$10) and wine ($7-$9). (CS)



BLEU CHEESE FRIES -or- PORK BELLY CRACKLIN'S $8/$13

The Viking, 1221 N. Stevens St.

The Viking has a solid collection of daily deals, such as its $11 per pound of chicken wings deal on Monday. The Stevens Street pub's happy hour special is offered from 2-6 pm every day and aside from the daily deals, it gives diners $2 off any appetizer and $1 off draft beer, craft cocktails and wine. We tried an order of bleu cheese fries, which were piled high with bleu cheese crumbles and sauce, crispy bacon crumbles and green onions, and the pork belly cracklin's, which were served with a deliciously spicy pepper jelly. Both were huge portions, so you'll likely have leftovers for another meal. (CR)