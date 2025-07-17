Late Night Snack: Not many spots are open late, but these 10 can sate most cravings past 9 pm

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Share a plate of Neato's nachos with friends as you wind down the night.

NACHOS $15+

Neato Burrito, 827 W. First Ave.

You're out on the town and you've already burned through your dinner calories on the dance floor. Stomach rumbling, where do you go past 9 pm? Neato Burrito! Connected to the small, ambient Baby Bar — a destination in its own right for drinks — the two establishments often have live music. While the burrito selection is nothing to scoff at, with a customizable assembly line, you can never go wrong with the variety of nachos. Prices vary on your protein of choice, with cheaper options being the tofu and pork, increasing with the shredded chicken and cubed steak. The heaping plate can comfortably serve two people, topped with tomatoes, sour cream, cilantro, cheese and beans. Neato Burrito operates until midnight, 1 am or 2 am, depending on the night. (DS)

HOUSE PICKLED EGG $4

Hogwash Whiskey Den, 304 W. Pacific Ave.

Sometimes you just need a little protein pick-me-up to get you through a night out on the town. Hogwash Whiskey Den is very much here to help in that regard with its house pickled eggs. The delightfully tart hard boiled egg makes snacking without overeating simple. As if that wasn't enough, each egg is served on top of field greens lightly covered with an extremely tasty buffalo dressing to add a bit of heat to the equation. When trying to decide on a late night bite, this is hardly a tough egg to crack. Hogwash is open until midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 pm other nights. (SS)

MILKSHAKE or HURRICANE $6-$9

Zip's Drive-In, locations vary

Ice cream just tastes better after 9 pm, right? Locals know one of the best places to satiate this sudden craving is their neighborhood Zip's Drive-In, a regional staple of American convenience since the 1970s. While my go-to is always the simple chocolate shake, Zip's has plenty of flavors to choose from: vanilla, strawberry, banana, butterscotch, peach, and more. If you want something a little thicker and filled with crunchy bits, Zip's Hurricanes ($7-$9) feature soft-serve in a cup that's blended with treats like candy bar bits, cookie dough, cake and brownie bits and more. While hours at each Zip's location vary, downtown operates until 10 pm most nights, the North Monroe location goes until midnight, and in Cheney, it's open 24 hours. (CS)

CAESAR SALAD $10

Radio Bar Spokane, 2408 W. Northwest Blvd.

When you're out at the bars looking for something cheap to eat, you're often inundated with greasy or salty choices (burgers, fries, pretzels) but at Radio Bar, which is tucked inside a former residence in the Audubon-Downriver neighborhood, there are more healthy options to choose from. One of the best deals on the bar's menu is its $10 Caesar salad made with crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan, Caesar dressing and croutons. You'll thank yourself in the morning for eating something so light, too. For an extra $3, you can add grilled chicken to the salad to make it more filling. Radio Bar is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and until 11 pm Tuesday through Thursday. (CR)

DEVILED EGGS $10

Purgatory Craft Beer and Whiskey Bar 524 W. Main Ave.

Purgatory Craft Beer and Whiskey Bar's $10 deviled eggs, which pair amazingly with the spicy mouthfeel whiskey is known for, are a great late-night snack for those on a budget. One serving comes with six deviled eggs, each topped with a dusting of Cajun seasoning and paired with arugula and pickled red onions. Though you could easily finish the dish alone, it's still a filling dish when split with another person. Purgatory is open until 12:30 am on Friday and Saturday, and until 11 pm other nights. (CR)

SLIDER $6

The Satellite Diner & Lounge, 425 W. Sprague Ave.

Sometimes, the best things come in small packages, and that's certainly true about the Satellite's slider. It's plain and simple really — just a mini cheeseburger on a mini bun — but its inclusion on the Satellite's menu serves many purposes. Accompanied by a picky friend? They're probably down for a tiny cheeseburger. Maybe a late-night basket of fries just isn't enough — tack on a slider for $6 and satiate your nighttime need for some classic diner food! Plus, everything is much cuter when it's tiny, and who doesn't love adorable food? The Satellite operates until 2 am every day. (MP)

GARLIC CHEESY BREAD or CHEESY EIGHTS $7

Pizza Rita, 502 W. Indiana Ave.; 5511 N. Wall St.; 2605 E. 29th Ave.; 201 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley

When the late-night munchies hit, but you're not quite hungry enough for a full pizza, order Pizza Rita's garlic cheesy bread. For just $7, you'll get 12 breadsticks to tide you over until the morning. If you're looking for something a little different for the same price, grab Pizza Rita's cheesy eights, which are basically the same thing, just stuffed full of mozzarella cheese. Plus, with multiple locations throughout Spokane, these delightful snacks are always within reach. Hours vary by location, but the majority operate until 10 pm most nights, and later on weekends. (CR)

ARTICHOKE GARLIC CHEESE SPREAD $12

Capone's Pub & Grill, 751 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene; 315 N. Ross Point Road, Post Falls; 9520 N. Government Way, Hayden

You can call it a late-night snack, but for most people partying in the wee hours, food is what allows you to have a drink (or two) without overwhelming your system with alcohol. And yes, you can order a salad, but to keep your stomach satisfied until morning, you really need something solid like Capone's artichoke spread with loads of garlic and cheese. It's plenty to share with your choice of chips, warm pita or bread (and for a buck more, you can get all three!). Capone's main location on Fourth is open until 10 pm daily, while hours vary at its other outposts. (CSz)

DONUTS $1-$3.50

Donut Parade, 2152 N. Hamilton St.

While Donut Parade switched from being a 24-hour oasis of baked sweetness to one that now closes at midnight (pour one out for us hardcore insomniacs), it's still a standout in Spokane's meager late-night food scene. From 9 pm to midnight, the shop offers happy hour pricing, with their already affordable tasty pastry treats slashed down to 50% off. We're talking $1 for cake donuts with frosting and sprinkles or $1.60 for a jelly- or custard-filled fried dough treat. Do-not miss this deal. (SS)

CHOCOLATE SCONE $7

Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St.

If you're not big on alcohol or the late-night bar scene, Lunarium is the place to be. This late-night café caters to the chill crowd with its near-daily crafty events and tea options to boot. When you've got a hankering for something sweet late at night, consider the café's crumbly chocolate scone served with fresh whipped cream. It'll make succumbing to your sweet tooth feel a little more elevated and less shameful than slurping down a milkshake in your car. Eat that scone loud and proud in the comfort of others who understand the need for a cheap, late-night sugar fix. Lunarium is open from 3 pm to midnight, Wednesday through Saturday. (MP)