Lunch: Sushi, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more bang for your midday bucks

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Flatstick Pub's lunch special: two slices of pepperoni pizza, salad with ranch dressing and a beer? Yes, for real.

PIZZA, SALAD & BEVERAGE $12

Flatstick Pub, 618 W. Main Ave.

This downtown pub is a playground for kids and adults alike. It's the perfect excursion for a game of mini golf, a few strokes on the golf simulator, darts, duffleboard or even to grab a quick bite to eat on a budget while watching the latest sports game on the overhead flatscreen TVs. Flatstick also touts a lunch special that's hard to beat: $12 gets you two slices of brick oven pizza — choose from Hawaiian, cheese and pepperoni — any beverage on the menu (alcohol included) and a side salad of your choice. (DS)

SMALL CAESAR SALAD $9

Fresh & Foraged, 410 E. Holland Ave.

It's no small feat to find quality, healthy food for cheap that doesn't skimp on portions. But at Fresh & Foraged in North Spokane, not only are salads made fresh to order, even the small size is packed with nutrients for a satisfying and filling meal. On top of that, it's all gluten-free. The classic Caesar boasts housemade dressing, GF croutons, coconut "bacon" (toasty brown shaved coconut that's both crunchy and savory) alongside parmesan and seasoned, shredded chicken. Fresh & Foraged also has other house salad combos, or you can build your own by choosing your favorite dressing, proteins and other toppings from dozens of choices. Also find smoothies, chili, soup, sandwiches, baked potatoes and more. (CS)

SEATTLE DOG $9

Vern Cooks, 1100 W. Mallon Ave. (Open Mon-Fri from 10 am-2pm)

Created by food vendor Hadley Long on the streets of Seattle back in 1989, the Seattle-style hot dog has become a Washington state culinary staple with its unexpectedly excellent addition of cream cheese to the hot dog topping array. And there's no need to cross the Cascades to get a good one. Each weekday the Vern Cooks hot dog cart can be found in front of the Spokane County Courthouse, and their Seattle dog makes for a substantial and filling lunch. The hefty jumbo dog comes on a grilled bun coated with cream cheese and then piled high with grilled onions and jalapeños, bacon and mustard. The Vern Cooks cart can also be found at Garland Drinkery on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, plus late nights on Fridays and Saturdays outside the Volstead Act and Spoke 'N Sport. (SS)

CHICKEN DANCE SANDWICH $11

Indigenous Eats, 829 E. Boone Ave. 808 W. Main (River Park Square, third floor)

Taste the rich traditions of regional Native American cuisine with a contemporary twist at Indigenous Eats' two locations, near Gonzaga University and in the River Park Square food court. While there's plenty to enjoy off the menu, Indigenous Eats' chicken sandwich stuffs breaded chicken tenderloins, a generous dollop of huckleberry relish sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion between two pieces of frybread. For a few extra bucks, you can also order a side of fries. Or, keep the huckleberry hype train going with a glass of huckleberry lemonade. Keep your eyes peeled for Indigenous Eats' new food truck, bringing their flavors to local streets and events. (DS)

FRIED CALIFORNIA ROLL $9

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar 1309 W. Summit Pkwy. and 10208 N. Division St.

I may be biased because I work in Kendall Yards, but there's nothing better for lunch than Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar's fried California roll. It's like this perfect mix of textures, with the warm, crab-y center surrounded by a crisp coating, and sweet, umami eel sauce and spicy mayo topping the roll. The portion size is deceptively large, too. For $9 you get eight large pieces and a hearty serving of ginger and wasabi. The first few times I ordered the roll, I treated it like an appetizer and grabbed an entrée, too, only to throw it in the fridge minutes later. (CR)

GREEN GODDESS GRILLED CHEESE $6/half, $10/full

Hallet's Market & Café14109 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

Call me naive, but I never thought to add more than maybe some sliced ham to a grilled cheese. Luckily, Hallet's Market & Café has a menu that enlightened me. Along with feta cheese and provolone on sourdough bread, their green goddess grilled cheese comes with thinly sliced avocado, spinach and pesto mayo. It all combines in a melty yet fresh sandwich that does bring the divine to mind. The half sandwich is only $6 and is the size of a typical sandwich made from a store-bought loaf. The café is also great for browsing, whether you're looking for some locally-made soap or soup. (BR)

click to enlarge Samantha Wohlfeil photo

DELI SANDWICH $6/half, $10/whole

Green's Fresh Market, 4915 N. Market St.

Until recently, I'd never been, but I'd heard the hype: In addition to offering great, rotating produce deals, Green's Fresh Market in Hillyard is known for its hefty deli sandwiches. Pick your bread (French, wheat, rye, sourdough — subject to availability), your meat (roast beef, pastrami, turkey, ham or corned beef), your cheese (cheddar, provolone, Swiss, pepper jack or mozzarella) and let them know which fixings you want (lettuce, mayonnaise, mustard, onion, pickle, tomato). A whole sandwich was enough for a light dinner for me and my partner to share, and it was exactly what my sandwich-loving heart had hoped for. (SW)

KIMCHI FRIED RICE $8

Seng's Asian Barbecue, 801 N. Monroe St.

For obvious reasons, this Asian-style barbecue spot on North Monroe Street has been extremely popular since it opened in May. While the self-grilling experience is the restaurant's main draw, if you're looking for a quick, tasty and cheap bite to eat you can stop in and order just an appetizer like the kimchi fried rice. Served fresh in a generous-sized bowl, the dish has spice from the housemade fermented kimchi, plus green onions, shallots and garlic, all fried in a sweet soy sauce. Note that Seng's does not offer to-go options, so you 'll have to request to sit at or near the bar. (DS)

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH $6

Frugals Spokane, 1229 N. Hamilton St.

It's true — you can order the entire Frugals menu for just $25! However, if you're not having a fast food feast or chowing down with friends, Frugals' menu is full of other delicious deals. Personally, if there's a spicy chicken sandwich on the menu, I'm ordering it. Frugals' spicy crispy chicken sandwich, with its fresh bun, mayo and crunchy pickles, is perfectly simple and has just the right amount of spice to kick it up a few notches from just okay to downright delectable. And for just $6, you're not gonna find a better, or cheaper, option with as much flavor. (MP)

click to enlarge Chey Scott photo Zozo's has many tasty and low-priced smashburgers to satiate your hunger.

SMASH & BURN $10.95

Zozo's Sandwich House, 2501 N. Monroe St.

There's a certain flavor profile that unfortunately doesn't have much representation when it comes to cheap eats: spiciness. Thankfully the Smash & Burn smashburger at Zozo's brings the heat. Two flattened beef patties serve as the base, surrounded by grilled onions, lettuce and Scoville-raising additions like grilled jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. But the real key — the Smash & Burn's special sauce, if you will — is the chili ketchup, which provides a burning kick that burgers at other establishments often lack. Burn, baby, burn. (SS)