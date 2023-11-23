Holiday Guide: Events from Dec. 15-21 include Manito Park Holiday Lights, BrrrZAAR and more

click to enlarge James Richman photo Twinkling lights fill the South Hill gem for 10 nights.

Dec. 15

NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Theater arts powerhouse Laura Little has had a big impact on both the regional and national theater scene. Her credits include producing All Is Calm for PBS, a true holiday tale set on the battlefields of World War I, as well as the long-running Traditions of Christmas revue-style show in Coeur d'Alene for about a decade. She's also co-producer of Broadway's Come From Away, as well as Peter and the Starcatcher. While she's no longer based here in the Inland Northwest, Little still has one foot planted in the Lake City as co-producer of this year's holiday show at the Kroc Center, Need a Little Christmas. Similar to Traditions' format, this family-friendly showcase includes Rockettes-style kicklines, a USO tribute, Dickensian carolers and much, much more. This fresh update to the local holiday tradition includes multiple performances across three weeks of December. (CS)

Dec. 8-10, 15-17 and 21-22, times vary, $24-$37, The Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Rd., Coeur d'Alene, needalittlechristmas.com

Dec. 16

BRRRZAAR

It's OK to put off your holiday gift shopping for at least a little while, because there's a pretty good chance you'll find plenty of options for every person on your list during Terrain's annual winter arts market (don't forget to treat yourself, too!). Filling three of River Park Square's retail floors, BrrrZAAR is the winter version of Terrain's summertime arts market, Bazaar. Both unite dozens of local artists and makers from across the region who set up booths showcasing and selling their handmade wares. Those goods range from jewelry and art prints to home decor items, skin care, candles, clothing and beyond! Besides being a one-stop-shopping event, the other great thing about BrrrZAAR is that it helps ensure local small businesses and artists can support themselves while making our community a more vibrant, beautiful and joyful place. (CS)

10 am-8 pm, free, River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave., terrainspokane.com

Dec. 17

SPOKANE SYMPHONY POPS 3: BING CROSBY CHRISTMAS

It wouldn't be Christmas around these parts without Bing Crosby. While the requisite holiday classic "White Christmas" is played everywhere on repeat, locals are in for a special treat when heading to the Spokane Symphony's annual holiday concert featuring Seattle-based singer and musician Jake Bergevin performing Bing's beloved hits. The event also features special guest Howard Crosby, Bing's nephew, who'll lead a Bing-themed sing-a-long as part of the Symphony's Pops 3 program, under the direction of its former Resident Conductor Morihiko Nakahara. (CS)

Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 17 at 3 pm, $47-$100, Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., spokanesymphony.org

Dec. 18

MANITO PARK HOLIDAY LIGHTS



Looking on the bright side, the pandemic-forced change to Manito Park's annual holiday lights display back in 2020 has proved to be a lasting success.



For the couple decades prior, the twinkling lights had always illuminated the pleasantly steamy confines of the park's Gaiser Conservatory. Over the years, that weeklong showcase gained immense popularity, however, and getting inside often meant waiting in line outside, in the freezing cold, sometimes for an hour or more.



But when COVID-19 forced us apart socially and physically, the Friends of Manito stepped in to bring some much-needed holiday cheer in a format that was safe for all.



"We brought it outdoors because of COVID, obviously, and took it from a small light show inside the conservatory and found a way to brighten the community and keep up with a tradition," says Kelly Brown, president of The Friends of Manito.



"To our surprise, 66,000 people came through — granted there was nothing else open or available to do during that time — and in 2021 it was an equally large turnout," she adds.



This year marks the fourth outdoor edition of the Manito Park Holiday Lights, which continues to evolve to fit the needs of the community, the neighborhood, and park staff and volunteers.



"We offered a couple walk-through days in 2021, and those were so popular that we offered more in 2022. Then fast-forward to this year, and we will only offer two drive-through nights and the rest is just walk-through," Brown says. "We just found that it's a completely different experience if you're in your car versus walking. It's kind of a magical, small-town feel when you're walking."



This year's holiday lights display runs for 10 days (Dec. 9-19), with the two drive-through-only nights set to kick things off on Dec. 9 and 10. Brown says the nonprofit Friends intend to keep a few car-only nights (which she says have become much less-popular than during that first COVID year event) to ensure families with small children and those with mobility issues are able to enjoy the event.



On nights when cars are not allowed, bundled-up groups can meander through the park at their leisure before making a stop at the Providence Warming Tent, set up between the park's rose and perennial gardens. Live music is scheduled, and warm beverages and some snacks can be purchased. No-Li Brewhouse is also setting up a photobooth and offering a perk for guests who also head to its taproom. Simply show No-Li staff your photo from the event to get (while supplies last) a limited edition holiday pint glass with a Manito-themed design.



Brown says plans are also in the works for a very special holiday guest (hint: his belly has been compared to a bowl full of jelly) to visit on Dec. 15.



Dec. 9-19 from 6:30-9:30 pm, free (donations accepted), Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd., thefriendsofmanito.org

CRESCENT HOLIDAY WINDOWS

While a lot of window shopping these days takes place virtually — via the window of a computer screen — the magic of elaborate holiday-themed displays still incites a sense of childlike wonder in many. It's a yearning for this nostalgic feeling that helped revive the historic holiday window displays of Spokane's former Crescent Department Store. After the vintage props languished in dusty storage rooms for decades, they were rediscovered several years ago by staff of Downtown Spokane Partnership. In 2018, the restored retro displays reemerged in the Main Avenue-facing windows of the Davenport Grand Hotel, bringing an infusion of holiday charm to the city's core. With Nutcracker ballet dancers, cozy forest denizens, Santa's workshop helpers and other characters returning to the windows once again, make a little detour to see them next time you're in the area. (CS)

Nov. 25-Jan. 1, Fri-Sat noon-10 pm, Sun-Thu 3-8 pm, free, Davenport Grand Hotel, viewable at 333 W. Main Ave., downtownspokane.org

Dec. 20

CAMPBELL HOUSE HOLIDAYS

Get a taste of what the holidays looked, sounded and felt like during Spokane's early days at the turn of the 20th century by taking a trip back in time at the MAC's historic Campbell House. Undergoing a magical transformation each year, the stately mansion-turned-museum is all decked out with fresh greenery, an elegant Christmas tree and other period-appropriate holiday decor. During this four-day, open house-style event, visitors can explore the home at their own pace, partake in a scavenger hunt challenge, enjoy live piano music and interact with living history actors portraying Campbell family members and staff (tickets can be purchased in advance by phone or in person). Count down the final days before Christmas with this cherished local tradition. (CS)

Dec. 20-23 from noon-4 pm, $17-$22 (members and kids under 5 free), all ages, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave., northwestmuseum.org

Dec. 21

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Holiday entertainment doesn't always have to mean The Nutcracker or A Christmas Carol. Consider, then, the dazzling spectacle of Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a performance that's filled with snowflakes, candy canes and reindeer, but also traditional and modern circus arts from acrobatics and juggling to gravity-defying aerials and gymnastics. Remixed and reimagined holiday songs like "Carol of the Bells" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" provide the audio backdrop to this elite show produced by the same people who put on the widely recognized Cirque du Soleil series. (CS)

Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at 7:30 pm, $51-$101, all ages, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., firstinterstatecenter.org