Resident Camps

click to enlarge Camp Fire INW photo Canoe on Lake Coeur d’Alene at Camp Sweyolakan.

BOY SCOUTS CAMP EASTON

Spend a week on the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene and participate in activities like swimming, water skiing, boating, sailing, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking and more. Ages 11-17. Sessions offered June 30-Aug. 5. $250-$475. nwscouts.org/campeaston



BOY SCOUTS CAMP GRIZZLY

Since 1938, Camp Grizzly along the Palouse River has been the home to summer adventure for countless Scouts and Scout Leaders. Campers can try their hand at programs such as ATVs, shooting sports, blacksmithing, welding, water activities and more. Ages 11-17. Sessions offered July 14-Aug 2. $230-$450. nwscouts.org/campgrizzly 509-242-8231

CAMP CROSS

A faith-based sleepaway camp hosted by the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane on Lake Coeur d'Alene and offering team-building exercises, arts and crafts, swimming, wakeboarding/tubing, hiking, campfires, worship and more. June 14-16 (Women's/Men's Weekend, all ages), June 21-23 (Leaders in Training, ages 15+), June 30-July 2 (Mini Camp, grades 2-3), July 7-12 (Intermediate Camps, grades 4-6) Mid High Camp (grades 7-9) and Aug. 4-10 (Senior High Camp, grades 10-2023 graduates). Also includes Days at the Lake July 3-6 (all ages/family), arts camp July 14-19 (grades 4-9) and a Labor Day Family Camp from Aug. 30-Sept. 2. $100-$475. campcross.org 509-624-3191

CAMP FOUR ECHOES (GRADES 2-3)

This year's programs at Camp Four Echoes include "Movin' and Groovin'," "Mermaids of Lake Coeur d'Alene" and "Splish Splash." Girls entering grades 2-3. Weeklong sessions offered June 16-Aug. 7; see website for session breakdown and details. $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP FOUR ECHOES (GRADES 4-5)

Themed camp sessions include "Dare to Do it," "On Target," "Water, Water Everywhere" and more. Camp offers traditional activities including swimming, arts and crafts, hiking and games. Girls entering grades 4-5. Sessions offered weekly from June 16-Aug. 7; see website for session details. $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

Camp Four Echoes (grades 6-8) Themed sessions in 2024 include "Summer Magic," "Take to the Trees," "Showstoppers" and new in 2024, "Cadette Chaos." Camps include traditional activities such as swimming, boating, hiking, arts and crafts and more. Girls entering grades 6-8. Sessions offered weekly from June 16-Aug. 7; see website for session details. $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP FOUR ECHOES (GRADES 7-10)

Programs this year include "Risky Business," "Jump on Board," and "Artist's Adventure." See complete session details online. Girls entering grades 7-10. Offered June 16-Aug. 7 (includes select two-week sessions). $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP FOUR ECHOES LEADERSHIP SESSIONS

Teen girls learn skills in leadership, the outdoors and working with children; all necessary to become future camp counselors. Girls entering grades 9-12. Adventures in Leadership (grades 9-12) is July 28-Aug. 7; CIT sessions (grades 10-12) are June 16-28 and July 7-12. $575-$685. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP GIFFORD

Camp Gifford offers an outdoor camp experience with opportunities for games, arts and crafts, archery, swimming, boating, and singing in a faith-based setting. Ages 7-12. Weeklong sessions offered June 24-Aug. 2. $350; scholarships available. campgifford.com 509-233-2511

CAMP GIFFORD TEEN WILDERNESS CAMP

The Salvation Army's Camp Gifford on Loon Lake offers activities such as hiking, sailing, high ropes courses and outdoor survival skills. Campers explore nature, and grow and develop their Christian faith while developing friendships with other teens from around the Pacific Northwest. Ages 13-17. Weeklong sessions offered June 24-July 19. $60/week. campgifford.com 509-435-9023

CAMP LADY OF THE LAKE

An arts camp on Lake Coeur d'Alene offering dance, music, storytelling and singing workshops alongside traditional camp activities. June 23-29 at Camp N-Sid-Sen facilities. Open to families and participants of all ages. $595-$995. ladyofthelake.org

CAMP LUTHERHAVEN

A faith-based resident camp on Lake Coeur d'Alene that's been operating for more than 78 years, offering traditional camp activities including ropes courses, campouts, water sports, Bible study, archery and more. Three-day and six-day sessions for grades K-12 are offered from June 16-Aug. 16; see website for complete details. Junior camp staff opportunities for grades 10-12 and family camps also available. $190-$495; financial assistance available. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

CAMP MIVODEN

Campers participate in activities such as water skiing, games, arts and crafts and more in a faith-based setting. June 30-July 7 (ages 11-13), July 7-14 (ages 8-10) and July 14-21 (ages 14-17). $549/session. mivoden.com

CAMP N-SID-SEN

A faith-based (United Church of Christ) resident camp on Lake Coeur d'Alene offering traditional camp activities such as crafts, songs, water activities and more. Sessions in 2024 include the following: You & Me Camp (July 21-24, grades 1- with an adult), Kids Camp (July 24-27, grades 2-4), Intermediate Camp (July 14-20, grades 5-6), Junior High Camp (July 14-20, grades 7-9) Senior High Camp (July 21-27) and Family Camp (July 28-Aug. 3). See website for details. $205-$635. n-sid-sen.org 208-689-3489

CAMP REED

While living in a single-gender, rustic camp cabins, campers join in all that camp has to offer, including waterfront arts and crafts, hikes, campfires, games and more. For boys and girls entering grades 3-9. Weeklong sessions from June 16-Aug. 17. $610-$625. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP REED CIT PROGRAM

Over the course of two weeks, teens build leadership skills through active team building, group learning, community building and service. The CIT program incorporates one week at camp and one week out of camp on a 200+ mile bike trip. For boys and girls entering grade 10. Sessions offered from June 30-Aug. 10. $750-$765. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP REED MINI CAMP

Campers enjoy a three-day/two-night session at Camp Reed under the watchful eye of counselors and junior counselors. Campers swim, explore the 555 and participate in traditional camp activities. Co-ed, grades 1-2. Sessions offered from June 16-Aug.13. $295-$310. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP SANDERS FAMILY CAMP

A non-denominational Christian camp exploring outdoors the nature, with swimming, hiking, sports, crafts, music and more. This year's theme is "A Royal Priesthood." July 4-9. $150; children 15 and under attend for free. campsanders.net

CAMP SANDERS KIDS CAMP

A non-denominational Christian camp exploring the outdoors and nature with swimming, hiking, sports, crafts, music and more. Grades 3-5. July 8-11. $85. campsanders.net 208-262-6756

CAMP SPALDING

Campers ride horses, swim, boat, zipline, play team sports and more at a faith-based camp. Sessions offered include Discovery Camp (grades 2-4) June 30-July 3 and Aug. 11-14; Junior Camp (grades 5-6) June 23-29 and July 14-20; Jr High Camp (grades 7-8) is July 21-27 and Aug. 4-10; Senior High Camp (grades 9-12) is July 7-13 and July 28-Aug. 3. $290-$575. campspalding.org 509-731-4244

CAMP SPALDING LEADERSHIP CAMP

A faith-based leadership program for campers interested in becoming camp counselors or helping out at later summer sessions. Grades 10-12. June 16-22. Application required; see website for details and application process. $575. campspalding.org 509-731-4244

CAMP SWEYOLAKAN

A traditional rustic summer camp for boys and girls on Lake Coeur d'Alene, accessible only by boat. Campers enjoy swimming, boating, archery, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and more. Grades 1-12. Sessions run Sun-Thu from June 14-Aug. 23 with overnight and day options available. Transportation included. $260-$600/session. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CAMP SWEYOLAKAN LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS

High school juniors and seniors who wish to become future camp counselors learn leadership skills and more. Open to boys and girls entering grades 11-12. Senior CIT session: June 23-July 25. Junior CIT session: July 28-Aug. 23. Teens entering grade 8-12 can also attend camp for free by serving as a "Camper Buddy" to assist special needs campers, or being a dishwasher or bugler. Application process/prerequisites needed. $900. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

click to enlarge Camp Fire INW photo It’s all smiles at Camp Dart-Lo.

FLATHEAD LUTHERAN BIBLE CAMP

Summer programming takes place along the beautiful west shore of Flathead Lake in Montana. Spend a week swimming, boating, playing games, hiking, doing archery, making art projects and playing games in a faith-based setting. Grades 1-12. Sessions offered weekly from June 23-Aug. 2. $300-$600. flbc.net 406-752-6602

IDAHO SERVANT ADVENTURES LEADERSHIP CAMP

Spend a week in service at Camp Lutherhaven or Shoshone Mountain Retreat alongside other high school students at a week-long, high-energy, action-packed service-leadership camp. Engage in meaningful service projects each morning and wrap up the day with your favorite camp activities in the evening. Coed, grades 9-12. $350. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN FAMILY RANCH CAMP

A family camp up the river at Shoshone Mountain Retreat, for families of all shapes and sizes, couples, friends and anyone looking to get away from it all for a weekend of fun. Activities include horseback riding, campfire and worship, rock climbing, floating the Coeur d'Alene River, hiking and more. Sessions offered July 19-21 and Aug. 9-11. $120-$175/person. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN KINDERCAMP

Young campers are invited to bring a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, godparent, older brother/sister (18+) or other significant adult to share all the fun of camp. Lutherhaven staff lead activities for both the camper and adult to participate in. Kids ages 4-6 with an adult. July 26-28. $176/adult-child pair; $68 per additional child; $158 per additional adult. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN: CASTAWAY VILLAGE

Castaway campers learn outdoor living skills, gather with other villages for evening activities. Campers have the opportunity to help cook their breakfasts and some dinners over a fire. Campers also enjoy typical camp activities like hiking, swimming, games and more. During the day, they join main site camp for lunch. Sessions offered June 16-21, June 30-July 3, July 28-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9 and Aug. 11-16. Coed. Grades 4-6. $285-$475. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN: SHOSHONE CREEK RANCH

The perfect week for youth who love horses and riding, or who have no horse experience but desire it. Develop horse skills in the arena and on trails at Shoshone Creek Ranch, Lutherhaven's rustic mountain guest ranch in a gorgeous creek-side setting. Includes daily horse time, plus popular camp activities like splashing in the swimmin‚Äô hole, the 40-foot natural climbing wall, tubing the river, crafts, campfire cooking, worship and Bible study. Grades 5-10; all skill levels. Sessions for girls only offered weekly June 23-Aug. 16; coed sessions June 23-28, June 30-July 5, July 14-19, July 18-Aug. 9 and Aug. 4-9. At Shoshone Mountain Retreat. $604. lutherhaven.com

LUTHERHAVEN: TREEHOUSE VILLAGE

The treehouse camp experience includes sleeping on mattresses in open-air tree houses, helping with chores and learning basic outdoor-living skills, plus gathering with other villages for evening activities. Campers have the opportunity to help cook their breakfasts and some dinners over a fire. Campers also enjoy typical camp activities like hiking, swimming, games and more. During the day, they join main site camp for lunch. Grades 4-6. Sessions offered June 16-Aug. 16. $285-$498. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

MIVODEN DISCIPLETREK CAMP

A three-week faith-based journey also offering a chance to develop friendships with other campers and participate in camp activities such as wakeboarding, rafting, and rock climbing. Ages 15-18. July 7-21. $745. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN EQUESTRIAN CAMP

A weeklong experience learning on the trail, as well as through lessons. Whether you're just starting out or have multiple years of experience, this session offers a fun time learning and caring for horses. June 30-July 7 (ages 10-12), July 7-14 (ages 14-17), July 14-21 (ages 12-14), July 21-28 (advanced; ages 14-17). $679/session. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN EXTREME CAMP

A faith-based camp for teens who want to push themselves, offering tough climbs, whitewater rafting and survival techniques. Ages 12-17. Weeklong sessions offered June 30-July 21. $649/session. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN FAMILY CAMP

This special session offers a variety of hands-on experiences that accommodate the whole family. During the day, classes are taught by qualified staff, while evenings are occupied with spiritual campfire programs. Offered July 21-28, Aug. 4-11 and Aug. 4-18. $399-$629. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN SURVIVAL CAMP

A week of adventure and learning about the natural environment, including important skills for wilderness survival from expert James Turner. Learn how to start a fire without a lighter, find things to eat in the forest and develop many other skills. Also includes traditional activities like archery and zip-lining. June 30-July 7 (ages 12-14), July 7-4 (ages 10-12), July 14-21 (ages 10-12). $679/session. mivoden.com

MIVODEN TEEN WAKEBOARD CAMPS

Catch some air and learn how to wakeboard or wakesurf at a faith-based camp using the camp's special wakeboarding boat. June 30-July 7 (ages 14-17), July 7-14 (ages 14-17), and July 14-21 (ages 12-14). $679/session. mivoden.com

ROSS POINT BAPTIST CAMP

A Christian camp on the Spokane River offering traditional camp activities, worship, Bible studies, games, singing, prayer and more. Grades 2-12. Sessions offered July 14-17 (grades 2-4); June 18-23 (grades 6-9); July 14-19 (grades 6-9); July 19-20 (ages 4-7 and their parents), July 21-26 (grades 4-6) and July 21-26 (grades 9-12). See website for full details. $78-$413. rosspoint.org 208-773-1655

SHOSHONE MOUNTAIN RETREAT

Each day is a new adventure in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. Spend a day floating the river, overnight at the new McPherson Meadows, day hike the Coeur d'Alene River National Scenic Trail, plus horseback ride, rock climb, and zip-line. Grades 5-10. Sessions offered June 13-18, July 14-19 (grades 5-7 only), June 30-July 5 July 28-Aug. 2 (grades 7-9 only) and Aug. 4-9 (grades 7-10 only). $475. lutherhaven.com

SOLE TEEN TREK EXPERIENCE

An outdoor leadership expedition that helps teens develop leadership and outdoor technical skills while on a backcountry expedition in the Idaho and Montana wilderness. Ages 13-17. July 16-22; on the Lower Salmon River. $1,350. soleexperiences.org

SPALDING FAMILY CAMP

The whole family can go to summer camp together and enjoy boating, barbecuing, swimming and other traditional camp activities in a faith-based setting. Aug. 14-18. "Mom/Dad & Me" session (K-2 with a parent) is June 14-15. $55-$295. campspalding.org 509-731-4244

TWIN EAGLES OVERNIGHT OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CAMP

Overnight campers deepen their awareness by honing the senses through animal tracking, bird language and a variety of other activities. Community living offers opportunities to experience the interconnectedness of life through sleeping in tents, song, storytelling and more. July 21-26 (ages 10-13) and July 29-Aug. 4 (ages 13-18) in Priest River, Idaho. $1040-$940; scholarships available. twineagles.org

TWINLOW ELEMENTARY CAMPS

Young campers enjoy a week of traditional camp activities, including Bible study, team activities, games and more. Grades 3-6. Aug. 25-29 (general session); special sessions are June 30-July 4 (adventure camp), July 7-11 and Aug 11-15 (lake camp) and Aug. 4-8 (arts and science camp). $450-$475/session. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

TWINLOW HIGH SCHOOL CAMPS

High schoolers enjoy a week of tubing, water polo, nature walks and other typical summer camp activities in a faith-based setting. General sessions runs July 7-11. This year's special sessions include Quest Camp (July 14-18) and Water Sports (Aug. 4-8) Grades 9-13. Sessions offered July 7-Aug. 8. $450-$500. twinlow.org

TWINLOW MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMPS

This year's program for tweens includes three watersports sessions (one advanced session), that include wake surfing, skiing, boarding and more, plus Middle School Fine Arts (Aug. 4-8) focusing on drama, poetry, painting and more. Grades 7-9. Sessions offered June 30-Aug. 15. $450-500. twinlow.org

TWINLOW PRIMARY CAMP

A shorter stay for younger campers offering crafts, games, swimming and faith-based learning opportunities. Grades 1-3. Sessions offered June 30-July 3, July 7-10, Aug. 11-14 and Aug. 25-28. $275/session. twinlow.org

UNION GOSPEL MISSION CAMP

UGM Camp invites kids from Spokane‚Äôs low-income neighborhoods to spend a week exploring nature in a faith-based environment. Each week is sponsored by a local church. If interested in attending, contact Ryan Brown at youth [email protected]. Ages 8-11. Sessions offered weekly from June 24-Aug. 16. In Ford, Wash. Free. uniongospelmission.org